The Roar’s AFL expert tips and predictions: Round 8

Has the tipping season finally settled down a bit? The last two weeks have gone more or less to form – but, here we come into Round 9 with a number of squeaky matches that are hard to pick.

Hawthorn host Sydney on Friday night and it’s a rivalry that has seen a lot of great football played during this decade.

The Swans’ form has been a little indifferent at times this year, meanwhile Hawthorn I suspect enjoy beating them more than they do any other team. Hawks for me.

At the start of the week I would have felt fairly confident tipping West Coast over GWS, even on the road… I feel less confident now, knowing that they’ll miss Nic Naitanui.

I’ll stick with West Coast for now because the Giants are just too undermanned for me to feel like they’re at all likely against a quality opponent.

The Showdown is one of those classic games where the result is often a bit unpredictable, and I’m hoping for another classic match this time.

I have to tip Adelaide on form but hopefully Port will have a red-hot crack.

Collingwood vs Geelong is an enticing match-up to close out the round. The Pies have played better footy so far this year and tend to be the Cats’ Achilles heel in recent years.

Elsewhere Essendon should get back into form against Carlton, Melbourne become the only side this season to have two wins at the Gabba, the Bulldogs hold out for a win at home over Brisbane, Fyfemantle too good in Perth for St Kilda, and Richmond to make me cringe and look the other way by smashing North.

As for a lock of the week… hmm. I’d have to say Fremantle over the Saints. They haven’t lost against an interstate side at Optus Stadium yet, and I don’t think St Kilda can break that streak.

Adrian Polykandrites

Hawthorn, West Coast, Essendon, Melbourne, Port Adelaide, Brisbane, Fremantle, Richmond, Collingwood

I love the way the Eagles are playing and think they’ll be too good for GWS even on the road and without Nic Nat.

Essendon should be too good for Carlton, but the Blues have the edge in the coach’s box, which could make things very interesting.

Melbourne won’t have any trouble with the Suns. Port will get over the top of Adelaide in what should be another cracking Showdown.

The Lions will get their first win of the season against the Dogs at Etihad. Talk this week that the Bulldogs can get back in the finals mix with a win here is insane – they’re no good.

Fremantle should comfortably handle the Saints.

North are doing a hell of a lot right, but they’re not at Richmond’s level – maybe no one is.

The Pies are playing better footy than the Cats at the moment and have a pretty decent record against them in recent years, too. They’ll win in the final match of the round.

Cameron Rose

Sydney, West Coast, Essendon, Melbourne, Adelaide, Brisbane, Fremantle, Richmond, Collingwood

A great round of footy awaits.

Hawthorn and Sydney always produce a close contest, with the last three matches between the two being decided by a goal or less, all won by the Hawks.

Does that speak to a mental edge? The Swans have been remarkably inconsistent this season, at odds with their reputation. They’ll lift for this, and get the job done.

GWS are just going at the moment, if that, with a series of injuries to their best players, while West Coast are flying as one of the most confident teams in the competition. I reckon the Eagles will keep that winning streak going…for the moment.

Teams have lifted when missing stars this year, and Joe Daniher being out with injury might be the circuit-breaker Essendon needs to get their mental game in order.

Melbourne to easily beat Gold Coast. Looking at the Showdown, Adelaide are more trustworthy than Port, and that counts for a lot this season.

Saturday night doesn’t look much chop, but going for Brisbane to upset the Bulldogs, and Fremantle to be too good for St Kilda, basically because one team has Nat Fyfe and the other doesn’t.

On Sunday, it’s North’s turn to bow down before the Richmond overlords, but the Roos will certainly play with pluck and gumption.

Collingwood have won three of their last four against Geelong, and can continue that good run against the Cats.

TomC

Hawthorn, GWS, Essendon, Melbourne, Adelaide, Bulldogs, Fremantle, Richmond, Geelong

I don’t seem to ever be able to tip the Swans’ matches correctly, so your guess is as good as mine against the Hawks. When in doubt, pick the home team, so Hawthorn at the ‘G it is.

The Giants haven’t exactly inspired a lot of confidence lately, but with the Eagles missing Shuey and Naitanui it makes for a tough away trip. I’ll back GWS but this is a great chance for West Coast to make a statement.

Carlton are a real chance to break their duck against the underperforming Bombers, but I’d still expect a more experienced Essendon side to run out the game better.

Gold Coast might not yet have gone home, but at least they’re within driving distance for this clash against Melbourne at the Gabba. The Demons have already had one win there this season, and I’d expect them to outlast their travel-weary opponents.

The Crows have won six consecutive games against the Power, and while I think their injuries could bite in a bruising Showdown, the long-standing edge they have over their cross city rivals is enough to sway me to tip Adelaide.

The Lions put in a better performance last week but it’ll take more than that to convince me. The Dogs – for all their faults – have shown they can get it done at the pointy end, and they’ll get it done here.

The Dockers have a few key outs but the Saints have shown little to suggest they can claim a decent scalp on the road. Freo for mine.

For just the second time this year the Tigers will leave the safety of the MCG to venture all the way across the CBD to Docklands to play North Melbourne.

It’ll be interesting to see how the reigning premier’s form holds at another venue but one way or the other they play better footy for longer than the Roos.

Collingwood and Geelong looks like a fascinating contest, particularly with Gary Ablett returning for the Cats.

I’m very tempted to pick the Pies, but the concerns about Scott Pendlebury’s availability are enough to sway me towards the favourites in Geelong.

Round 8 Josh E Adrian P Cam R TomC The Crowd HAW vs SYD HAW HAW SYD HAW HAW GWS vs WCE WCE WCE WCE GWS WCE CAR vs ESS ESS ESS ESS ESS ESS GCS vs MEL MEL MEL MEL MEL MEL PA vs ADE ADE PA ADE ADE ADE WB vs BRI WB BRI BRI WB WB FRE vs STK FRE FRE FRE FRE FRE NM vs RIC RIC RIC RIC RIC RIC COL vs GEE COL COL COL GEE GEE Last week 8 7 8 8 8 Total 34 40 38 42 43