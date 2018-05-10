 

The Roar’s AFL expert tips and predictions: Round 8

By Josh Elliott, Josh Elliott is a Roar Editor

    Port Adelaide host Adelaide in the first Showdown of the year (Photo by Mark Brake/Getty Images)

    Has the tipping season finally settled down a bit? The last two weeks have gone more or less to form – but, here we come into Round 9 with a number of squeaky matches that are hard to pick.

    Hawthorn host Sydney on Friday night and it’s a rivalry that has seen a lot of great football played during this decade.

    The Swans’ form has been a little indifferent at times this year, meanwhile Hawthorn I suspect enjoy beating them more than they do any other team. Hawks for me.

    At the start of the week I would have felt fairly confident tipping West Coast over GWS, even on the road… I feel less confident now, knowing that they’ll miss Nic Naitanui.

    I’ll stick with West Coast for now because the Giants are just too undermanned for me to feel like they’re at all likely against a quality opponent.

    The Showdown is one of those classic games where the result is often a bit unpredictable, and I’m hoping for another classic match this time.

    I have to tip Adelaide on form but hopefully Port will have a red-hot crack.

    Collingwood vs Geelong is an enticing match-up to close out the round. The Pies have played better footy so far this year and tend to be the Cats’ Achilles heel in recent years.

    Elsewhere Essendon should get back into form against Carlton, Melbourne become the only side this season to have two wins at the Gabba, the Bulldogs hold out for a win at home over Brisbane, Fyfemantle too good in Perth for St Kilda, and Richmond to make me cringe and look the other way by smashing North.

    As for a lock of the week… hmm. I’d have to say Fremantle over the Saints. They haven’t lost against an interstate side at Optus Stadium yet, and I don’t think St Kilda can break that streak.

    Adrian Polykandrites
    Hawthorn, West Coast, Essendon, Melbourne, Port Adelaide, Brisbane, Fremantle, Richmond, Collingwood

    I love the way the Eagles are playing and think they’ll be too good for GWS even on the road and without Nic Nat.

    Essendon should be too good for Carlton, but the Blues have the edge in the coach’s box, which could make things very interesting.

    Melbourne won’t have any trouble with the Suns. Port will get over the top of Adelaide in what should be another cracking Showdown.

    The Lions will get their first win of the season against the Dogs at Etihad. Talk this week that the Bulldogs can get back in the finals mix with a win here is insane – they’re no good.

    Fremantle should comfortably handle the Saints.

    North are doing a hell of a lot right, but they’re not at Richmond’s level – maybe no one is.

    The Pies are playing better footy than the Cats at the moment and have a pretty decent record against them in recent years, too. They’ll win in the final match of the round.

    Cameron Rose
    Sydney, West Coast, Essendon, Melbourne, Adelaide, Brisbane, Fremantle, Richmond, Collingwood

    A great round of footy awaits.

    Hawthorn and Sydney always produce a close contest, with the last three matches between the two being decided by a goal or less, all won by the Hawks.

    Does that speak to a mental edge? The Swans have been remarkably inconsistent this season, at odds with their reputation. They’ll lift for this, and get the job done.

    GWS are just going at the moment, if that, with a series of injuries to their best players, while West Coast are flying as one of the most confident teams in the competition. I reckon the Eagles will keep that winning streak going…for the moment.

    Teams have lifted when missing stars this year, and Joe Daniher being out with injury might be the circuit-breaker Essendon needs to get their mental game in order.

    Melbourne to easily beat Gold Coast. Looking at the Showdown, Adelaide are more trustworthy than Port, and that counts for a lot this season.

    Saturday night doesn’t look much chop, but going for Brisbane to upset the Bulldogs, and Fremantle to be too good for St Kilda, basically because one team has Nat Fyfe and the other doesn’t.

    On Sunday, it’s North’s turn to bow down before the Richmond overlords, but the Roos will certainly play with pluck and gumption.

    Collingwood have won three of their last four against Geelong, and can continue that good run against the Cats.

    TomC
    Hawthorn, GWS, Essendon, Melbourne, Adelaide, Bulldogs, Fremantle, Richmond, Geelong

    I don’t seem to ever be able to tip the Swans’ matches correctly, so your guess is as good as mine against the Hawks. When in doubt, pick the home team, so Hawthorn at the ‘G it is.

    The Giants haven’t exactly inspired a lot of confidence lately, but with the Eagles missing Shuey and Naitanui it makes for a tough away trip. I’ll back GWS but this is a great chance for West Coast to make a statement.

    Carlton are a real chance to break their duck against the underperforming Bombers, but I’d still expect a more experienced Essendon side to run out the game better.

    Gold Coast might not yet have gone home, but at least they’re within driving distance for this clash against Melbourne at the Gabba. The Demons have already had one win there this season, and I’d expect them to outlast their travel-weary opponents.

    The Crows have won six consecutive games against the Power, and while I think their injuries could bite in a bruising Showdown, the long-standing edge they have over their cross city rivals is enough to sway me to tip Adelaide.

    The Lions put in a better performance last week but it’ll take more than that to convince me. The Dogs – for all their faults – have shown they can get it done at the pointy end, and they’ll get it done here.

    The Dockers have a few key outs but the Saints have shown little to suggest they can claim a decent scalp on the road. Freo for mine.

    For just the second time this year the Tigers will leave the safety of the MCG to venture all the way across the CBD to Docklands to play North Melbourne.

    It’ll be interesting to see how the reigning premier’s form holds at another venue but one way or the other they play better footy for longer than the Roos.

    Collingwood and Geelong looks like a fascinating contest, particularly with Gary Ablett returning for the Cats.

    I’m very tempted to pick the Pies, but the concerns about Scott Pendlebury’s availability are enough to sway me towards the favourites in Geelong.

    Round 8 Josh E Adrian P Cam R TomC The Crowd
    HAW vs SYD HAW HAW SYD HAW HAW
    GWS vs WCE WCE WCE WCE GWS WCE
    CAR vs ESS ESS ESS ESS ESS ESS
    GCS vs MEL MEL MEL MEL MEL MEL
    PA vs ADE ADE PA ADE ADE ADE
    WB vs BRI WB BRI BRI WB WB
    FRE vs STK FRE FRE FRE FRE FRE
    NM vs RIC RIC RIC RIC RIC RIC
    COL vs GEE COL COL COL GEE GEE
    Last week 8 7 8 8 8
    Total 34 40 38 42 43

    • Roar Guru

      May 10th 2018 @ 9:53am
      AdelaideDocker said | May 10th 2018 @ 9:53am | ! Report

      Interesting tips, gentlemen.

      Usually I would be petrified about Josh picking Freo as lock of the week, but I went and had a look and he’s 5/7 in that regard so far. So perhaps we should be able to get it done. Three of you tipping Collingwood is also intriguing. I’m tipping them as well, but my level of confidence isn’t too strong.

      Hawthorn, Eagles, Melbourne and Adelaide are the four that should win, but none are sure things. The two games that I’m very curious about are Blues/Dons and Dogs/Lions. I feel if there’s ever a week where the 0-7 teams can win at the same time, it’s this one.

      Oh, that final game – North to break Josh’s heart with a narrow loss to the premiers.

      • May 10th 2018 @ 1:04pm
        I ate pies said | May 10th 2018 @ 1:04pm | ! Report

        Could be a big week for influencing final ladder positions, but I expect the true premiership chances to flex their muscles this week:
        – Hawthorn (too strong at the MCG)
        – GWS (don’t underestimate the inclusions of Lobb and Cameron. Will be much better than last week)
        – Essendon (the Blues are that bad)
        – Adelaide (they should be called “Port Pretenders”)
        – Bulldogs (talk of an upset is premature; the Dogs are too good at Etihad)
        – Freo (by 10 goals. They love to flog bad teams at home, and St Kilda is terrible)
        – Richmond (North to come crashing back to earth)
        – Geelong (the Pies are gallant but they can’t stop Selblettfield)

          May 10th 2018 @ 1:20pm
          AdelaideDocker said | May 10th 2018 @ 1:20pm | ! Report

          You missed Gold Coast and Melbourne.

          Then again, so will most of Australia.

            I ate pies said | May 10th 2018 @ 2:10pm | ! Report

            So I did…GC in a close one. They’ll relish being at home (sort of) and Melbourne don’t even like going on a training camp let alone have to travel interstate to play for points.
            Could be the lowest crowd of year year though…

        May 10th 2018 @ 1:39pm
        Cat said | May 10th 2018 @ 1:39pm | ! Report

        Oh, that final game – North to break Josh’s heart with a narrow loss to the premiers.

        You mean second last game 😉

          May 10th 2018 @ 1:47pm
          AdelaideDocker said | May 10th 2018 @ 1:47pm | ! Report

          Final game I hadn’t mentioned in my comment!

      Pope Paul VII said | May 10th 2018 @ 10:07am | ! Report

      No one game to pick da blues?

      Richmond due for a loss.

        May 10th 2018 @ 10:45am
        Mango Jack said | May 10th 2018 @ 10:45am | ! Report

        Yeah, I’m tipping that as well. Norths have already beaten 2 good sides in Hawthorn and Sydney. They may just be the side to bring the high-flying tigers back to earth.

          Jim said | May 10th 2018 @ 10:51am | ! Report

          Im not convinced my Swans are that good a side in 2018 – and that game last week was an absolute shocker.

            May 10th 2018 @ 1:45pm
            Cat said | May 10th 2018 @ 1:45pm | ! Report

            Swans are better on the road and are away this week. The Swans two wins in the last six versus Hawthorn have been away games too. The good to decent teams this season don’t seem to have two bad games in a row. Sydney have been bad for 9 out of the last 10 quarters but nothing like a rival to wake them up.
            Swans narrowly.

          May 10th 2018 @ 2:21pm
          Peter the Scribe said | May 10th 2018 @ 2:21pm | ! Report

          The key point is North play the Tigers at Etihad not the G. They have the G down to the centimetre for their game plan.

      true blue said | May 10th 2018 @ 10:08am | ! Report

      Joe Daniher will kick six. We will make Essendon look like a powerhouse. Without Casboult I worry we will kick fewer goals than normal.

        May 10th 2018 @ 10:19am
        DingoGray said | May 10th 2018 @ 10:19am | ! Report

        Little difficult to do from the physio’s bench!

        May 10th 2018 @ 10:23am
        Cat said | May 10th 2018 @ 10:23am | ! Report

        Pay attention much? He is out for at least a month with OP.

      May 10th 2018 @ 10:08am
      Mattician6x6 said | May 10th 2018 @ 10:08am | ! Report

      Hawks, wce, blues, gcs, adl, bris, freo, rich, pies.
      Some risky tips but it’s more fun walking a fine line than being vanilla, ultimately it also leads to a greater return if it comes in aswell.

      dontknowmuchaboutfootball said | May 10th 2018 @ 11:10am | ! Report

      As for a lock of the week… hmm. I’d have to say Fremantle over the Saints.

      Damn you, Josh!!

        May 10th 2018 @ 1:19pm
        AdelaideDocker said | May 10th 2018 @ 1:19pm | ! Report

        Don’t worry, he’s 5/7 in that regard! The only ‘locks’ he got wrong were Crows over Collingwood and Saints over North.

        We should be good.

        We can riot later if he’s jinxed us.

          May 10th 2018 @ 3:20pm
          Mattician6x6 said | May 10th 2018 @ 3:20pm | ! Report

          If freo lose I’d imagine south street will burn.

      May 10th 2018 @ 11:25am
      Peter the Scribe said | May 10th 2018 @ 11:25am | ! Report

      Interesting to see the Tigers play away from the G and against an in form side. Go North! Pies to be too fast for the Cats on the spread at the G. If the Blues didn’t have those key outs they might just send the Bombers into deeper trouble and Harsh Truth Harry back to Lakes Entrance for good. Freo the certainty of the round and looking forward to the big Hawks Swans clash, should be ab absolute belter of a game with the Swans getting up by 3 points.

