The Roar’s NRL expert tips and predictions: Round 10

Last week, I hated tipping. But how wonderful life feels when you have a top week and your team belts Melbourne. That’s a good rugby league week in my books.

In fact, it wasn’t just yours truly who had a good week on the tipping sheet last week. AJ and Tim hold the joint honour of this year’s first perfect round, each getting eight from eight.

Of course, if I wasn’t so dumb to tip against Cronulla at Shark Park, I would have joined them. Seriously, what on Earth must I have been thinking seven days ago?

The Crowd also got seven after tipping the Panthers to get the better of the Cowboys (which they didn’t), while Tom rounded it out with six after also tipping Penrith, but taking the Storm to beat the Dragons on top of that. Like the Sharks, beating the Dragons at Kogarah in front of 19,000 on a Sunday afternoon? Good luck!

Just quietly, how was the atmosphere at Kogarah last Sunday? That is what footy is all about. Suburban ground, lovely Sunday afternoon and a packed hill. There is no better sight I tell you.

AJ now leads us on 46, with Tim and The Crowd on 42 and Tom and myself back on 37.

But, let’s stop crowing about last week’s achievements and look ahead to an entertaining week of rugby league.

It all gets underway this week, with the Tigers and the Cowboys on a Thursday night at Leichhardt. If I could put an emoji with rolling eyes here I would, because seriously, who scheduled that? Regardless, it should be a cracker.

The Knights will look to draw on their home crowd in the early Friday game against an injury-riddled Panthers, with two of the NRL’s biggest rivals – the Bulldogs and Eels – meeting in the other match.

A Saturday feast of rugby league gets going with a forecast wet and windy Auckland hosting the Warriors and Roosters, the latter needing to make a statement and the former again playing with injury clouds, but looking to keep their strong run going.

Back on this side of the ditch, it’ll be a double-header to close things out at Suncorp Stadium. After last year’s epic, anything is possible when the Storm take on the Titans, while the Broncos get to play an ‘away’ game against the Sea Eagles. At least, judging by the state of the ground last week, it might feel like a regular game at Brookvale for Manly.

The Dragons get another Sunday afternoon game as they travel to Homebush for a clash with the Rabbitohs, before the round closes out with the Raiders and Sharks in Canberra.

Don’t forget to submit your tips on the form below by 5pm (AEST) to be part of The Crowd as you take on the experts.

AJ has the honours this week.

Tips: Cowboys, Panthers, Eels, Warriors, Storm, Sea Eagles, Rabbitohs, Raiders

I’m relying on the stats and history for my first tip. Wests are coming off five days’ rest with international travel after getting beat up across the ditch. Teams with short rest and international travel barely ever win (St George Illawarra excepted on Anzac day). Cowboys win.

Newcastle have some injuries, Penrith have heaps of injuries. But the Panthers are well set up. This one is harder than I thought it would be to tip… I reckon Penrith cos they’re grimier when it comes to a fight.

There are two games that are pretty solid calls – Parra will knock over the Doggies without any help from the refs, and the Storm will spiflicate the Titans at the bubble dome.

Souths gave the Dragons a late scare earlier in the year and they’ve got the game in the forwards to knock the ladder leaders off. The Dragons were mighty impressive against the Storm though.

Manly beating Brisbane might be a thing. I reckon it’s going to happen. It seems stupid to say, when the Sea Eagles have lost five on the bounce and the Broncs are going for three straight wins, but here we are.

The Warriors looked good last week after a rest and with some busted players healed up and back. They should handle the Roosters, who are proving to be quite a confusing mob this year.

The round finishes with a belter in the capital, where Cronulla always bash the Raiders about a bit. Sharkies forwards go into a feeding frenzy against the men in green but Rick has his men straight and strong right now. Raiders… Just.

Tips: Cowboys, Knights, Eels, Warriors, Storm, Broncos, Rabbitohs, Raiders

You know what, confidence after a perfect week is kind of riding high. I’m calling for an upset on Sunday – yep, I reckon the Bunnies will beat the Dragons. They match up well and with big Sam Burgess back, their pack will be right up for the fight. The battle of the hookers should be enthralling too. Match of the round.

Back on track, Thursday will be tight. It’ll be ugly, but the Cowboys will edge out Ivan’s boys, even with Russell Packer returning.

The Dylan Edwards injury seems to be a bridge too far for the Panthers stretched roster. Going to the Knights with the emerging superstar in Kaylyn Ponga might be a loss.

The poor old Bulldogs were a bit hard done by last week and I’m surprised no GoFundMe page has been set up to help Dean Pay with his fine. The Eels are a bit too dynamic in attack for the Bulldogs, however I do like Josh Jackson and David Klemmer lots.

In New Zealand, the Warriors will beat the Roosters, whose pack just don’t impress. The Kiwis have their tails up.

The Storm will be mad from last week and will take out their frustrations on the poor old Titans up at Suncorp, their second home. Although the Gold Coast do have a chance, no Jai Arrow hurts, as does Konrad Hurrell losing form and getting dropped.

Look, The Sea Eagles could beat the Broncos. They could. Their effort against the Roosters last week showed glimpses. But the Broncs may have ordered their backline properly this time.

Going Raiders over Sharks as Wade Graham out is worse than Junior Paulo out. However, the Sharks do like to win in Canberra and have made a habit of it.

Tips: Cowboys, Knights, Bulldogs, Roosters, Storm, Broncos, Dragons, Raiders

After firing my psychic over the weekend, I visited a life coach in an attempt to get my tipping back on track. And apparently the secret to success is confidence. So this week I’m doubling down on every selection and guaranteeing a perfect round!

It all starts when the Tigers host the Cowboys in a rematch of the 2005 grand final. Wests are looking shaky after such a dominant start to the season, while the Cowboys are finally hitting their straps. I’ll take Johnathan Thurston and Michael Morgan over Benji Marshall and Luke Brooks any day of the week, so look for the Cowboys to win two straight for the first time in 2018.

On Friday night, before a pumping home crowd, a Kalyn Ponga masterclass will heap further misery on the wounded Panthers, while over at Moore Park, a fired-up Bulldogs pack will run straight through a depleted Parramatta side. Mark down crazy-eyes David Klemmer for his first four-pointer of the season.

The penny will drop this weekend for the Roosters, which will spell trouble for a Warriors squad minus Shaun Johnson. The Storm will be out to set a new benchmark against the forgotten Titans, while Manly will start approaching rock bottom with their sixth straight loss of the season against the Brisbane Broncos.

The game of the round will feature Souths hosting new premiership favourites St George Illawarra. Both sides have overachieved this season and are playing football that most thought they weren’t capable of producing. While I’d love to see the Bunnies pull an upset, it’s impossible to pick against the Dragons right now.

And finally in Tom’s ‘Rock Solid’ tip of the week, I’m guaranteeing the Canberra Raiders will put on a clinic against the Cronulla Sharks. With a large portion of their forward pack carrying injuries, the Sharks simply won’t cope with the big green boppers. Look for Jordan Rapana to bag a double and Shane Flanagan to blow an artery.

Tips: Cowboys, Knights, Bulldogs, Warriors, Storm, Broncos, Dragons, Raiders

You best believe I’m starting with the Dragons. They won’t run out until Sunday and I expect the match against South Sydney to be high quality, but the Red V will get over the line to make it nine and one.

Staying with the fare available to us on Sunday, and the Raiders might just pip the Sharks. They have been playing some excellent footy, their defence is in fine order as well. With Wade Graham out, I have a sneaking suspicion Paul Gallen might have been rushed back just a little bit and it might hurt the Sharks in the last 20.

Tell you what else this weekend, I’m going to take the Bulldogs over the Eels and the Knights over the Panthers. I just don’t see how Penrith’s depth can continue to stretch, with the (likely) addition of Trent Merrin to their injured list. He has been a pivotal part of their pack and joining so many players on the sidelines already, surely the trip up the M1 will be too much.

Canterbury I’m more confident on. The Eels were shoddy for 75 minutes last week and even if they can take some positives out of the game and try to build on them, the Bulldogs’ changes, while lacking in execution, were quite effective. Rhyse Martin is good, David Klemmer is on fire and they seemed to flow better in attack without Michael Lichaa.

I’m going to take the Cowboys in the round opener, with the Tigers just struggling at the moment, while the Warriors will get the job done against an out-of-sorts Roosters at home on Saturday. In the wet particularly, the Auckland-based outfit’s up-and-in, rushing defence should work out well against a Tricolours attack who haven’t performed in the dry.

That just leaves us with the Suncorp double-header, which the Storm and Broncos should win. The Titans and Manly respectively won’t hold a candle to the two heavyweights.

Round 10 Tim Tom AJ Scott The Crowd TIG v COW COW COW COW COW ??? KNI v PAN KNI KNI PAN KNI ??? BUL v EEL BUL EEL EEL BUL ??? WAR v ROO ROO WAR WAR WAR ??? STO v TIT STO STO STO STO ??? SEA v BRO BRO BRO SEA BRO ??? RAB v DRA DRA RAB RAB DRA ??? RAI v SHA RAI RAI RAI RAI ??? Last week 8 6 8 7 7 Total 42 37 46 37 42

Crowd tipping will close at 5pm (AEST) on Thursday evening. Be sure to submit your tips on the form below before then to make your opinion count as part of The Crowd.