Aussie rugby talk ‘over the top’: McKellar

Talk of Australian rugby’s demise is greatly exaggerated, according to Brumbies coach Dan McKellar.
The first-year Super Rugby coach believes discussion around the state of the game in Australia is over the top.
McKellar said he was sick of talking about New Zealand’s dominance over Australian teams in the competition, compounded by the NSW Waratahs losing at home on Saturday night to the struggling Blues.
That result extended the winning streak of Kiwi teams over Australian sides to 38.
But McKellar admitted the only way for talk to start shifting was for Australian teams to start winning again.
“I think it’s over the top,” McKellar said.
“The Waratahs game (against the Blues) could’ve gone either way. Our game (against the Crusaders) could’ve gone either way.
“I was really proud of our effort, the last chance we had against a New Zealand side.
“They’re (New Zealand teams) certainly shutting out and winning those moments in games that are proving to be important, but I’m sick of talking about it.”
Rugby Australia boss Raelene Castle said this week the performance of the country’s four franchises was “not acceptable, but could see improvement”.
Castle said Australian teams needed to start beating sides from outside the conference to boost rugby’s profile.
“The history of this sport in this country is that that’s not acceptable and it doesn’t deliver you the fans and the commercial outcome that you’re looking for,” Castle said.
She maintains the decision to cut the Western Force from the competition last year will have a positive long-term effect, even if it isn’t showing yet.
May 11th 2018 @ 8:55am
John said | May 11th 2018 @ 8:55am | ! Report
I’m sorry but McKellar is living in a fantasy if he thinks that game against the Crusaders could have gone either way. All he is doing is demonstrating that he has no idea on the game at this level and hasn’t the experience to know it.
Unfortunately when you limit your search for a coach to the club parking lot out and up with this sort of experience. The whole coaching pathway in Australian rugby is badly flawed and until/if ever it is fixed people here need to go off shore to learn how to coach.
May 11th 2018 @ 9:09am
Puff said | May 11th 2018 @ 9:09am | ! Report
It is interesting that Dan McKellar is so agitated regarding NZ dominance over OZ Super teams and waffles on about the Crusaders match. In spite of the result, there were numerous moments during the second half that his experience was pivotal. Nothing materialized, which suggests the coach is a poor communicator, poor coach or both.
May 11th 2018 @ 10:10am
Markus said | May 11th 2018 @ 10:10am | ! Report
“Our game (against the Crusaders) could’ve gone either way.”
Didn’t score a point against them for 65 minutes, even when they were down to 13 players.
Probably the worst performance I have ever seen by the Crusaders and they still won by 13 points. The only other way that game could have gone is them piling on an additional 5 tries.
May 11th 2018 @ 11:11am
John R said | May 11th 2018 @ 11:11am | ! Report
So we’ve got the:
Horrohtahs
Rabble
Brumbies could be the Dumbies, Bumblies? Any other ideas?
What about the Reds?
May 11th 2018 @ 11:27am
Marty said | May 11th 2018 @ 11:27am | ! Report
Get the blinkers off. Australian rugby will take a long time to recover and we’re on a downward slope for a long while yet before it improves. 38 lost consecutive matches to kiwi franchises is more than a mere anomaly, it’s a huge statistical outlier. In kiwi rugby the blues are having a shocker and our best team couldn’t close out a match against them. The Tahs were never in the race against the saders either.
May 11th 2018 @ 1:02pm
DB said | May 11th 2018 @ 1:02pm | ! Report
Dan is a comedian – what a laugh!
Player depth is not the problem – coaching is.