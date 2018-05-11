Behind the barriers: Five bets for Scone (Friday)

The Scone Carnival kicks off on Friday with an eight race card, headlined by the feature event across the two days, the $200,000 Listed Scone Cup (1600m). Here are my five suggested plays across the meeting.

Bet One- Win- Race One Number 10 Tryst

Tricky race to kick off the day, but I think this girl can go close. Has had three career trials to date in Sydney, but just the one this prep, which came over 900m at Rosehill but she looked to quite nicely to the eye.

Never easy to debut in these hotly contested maidens but she’s in the right stable and strikes a winnable race.

Bet Two- Win- Race Two Number 4 Metamorphic

I think he finds a very winnable race here but gee he’s hard to trust. Heavily backed when resuming over 1400m at Newcastle and he looked home for the most part but was nabbed late by the impressive Home Win.

Back to 1300m I think suits, he’ll be better with cover and should naturally improve fitness wise.

Bet Three- Win- Race Six Number 1 Savatiano

Looks a good race for this girl. James Cummings trains this well bred filly, who is first up here after a solid Spring/Summer, which ended with a down the track effort behind the above average mare Sugar Bella.

Good fresh horse and her recent trials leading up to her resumption have been sharp to the eye.



Bet Four- Each Way- Race Seven Number 5 Lubiton

At the time of writing this, she was also accepted for the Dark Jewel but I really hope they run here. Good resumption behind Quilista in the Sapphire before going to the Godolphin Crown where she was wide no cover throughout behind Pecans.

Very good record at the mile and looks to map ideally here. I think she’ll give a sight.

Bet Five- Each Way- Race Eight Number 14 My Tagosan

Hopefully a successful each way play in the get out. Too far back two back in the Country Championship Final behind Victorem before going to Hawkesbury where he wasn’t far off Up ‘N’ Rolling.

Has a really good record on his home track and I reckon a fast run 1400m is exactly what he is looking for. Gets it here.