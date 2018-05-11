Blues vs Hurricanes: Super Rugby live scores, blog

The Blues go head to head with Kiwi rivals the Hurricanes in Auckland as the Super Rugby season charges into Round 13. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match from 5:35pm (AEST).
While the outcome of this match might seem pretty easy to predict – another Canes win (their ninth this season) – it’s worth remembering that the Blues have a few things to be excited about this round.
Firstly, they are coming off a good win against the Waratahs in Sydney. The NSW side did play poorly, but the Blues will still take heart from winning on the road against the leaders of the Australian conference, especially when they had so many injuries.
Those injuries have been the story of the Blues’ season in many ways and have made it hard to really get a handle on where the Auckland side really sit in terms of quality. Bizarrely though – despite a poor season where they’ve only won three of their ten matches – they are still only six points off eighth place on the overall ladder.
More good news for the Blues faithful after the win last weekend is the return of Sonny Bill Williams and Ofa Tuungafasi from injury, with the pair surely eager to make an impact – both to help their club and to assist their international chances for the All Blacks’ coming matches against France. SBW’s match-up against Ngani Laumape could well decide who pulls on the black 12 jersey for the first Test.
As for the Canes, they are worryingly good this year, and have added a defensive defiance to their attacking flair. They are just two points behind the Crusaders and have a game in hand.
Their backline looks deadly, even if their first-choice halfback is starting on the bench. Time and again this season, opponents have been within reaching distance of the Hurricanes, until their stars turn on the class and suddenly it’s five minutes later and the other side are looking at a 14 to 21-point gap.
Prediction
The Blues have only beaten another Kiwi side once in their past 26 clashes.
The weather forecast calls for heavy rain and storms so it might not be the free-flowing game many were hoping for, but even so, the Canes will wrap up another victory and put the pressure back on the Crusaders atop the table.
Hurricanes by 10.
Full Match Report
The Hurricanes have comfortably beaten the Blues 36 – 15 in Auckland as Round 13 of this year’s Super Rugby competition got underway.
All predictions were that the Canes would win this one and given the scoreline it would be easy to assume that it was a straightforward win for the visitors. However that would be to do the Blues a real injustice as they made the match a genuine battle for at least 60 minutes.
When Riccitelli scored for the Canes from a driving maul of a line out in the 6th minute many would have been thinking “Uh oh here we go!” and it certainly looked like the Blues might be in for a hiding. But they quickly fought their way back into the game and while they didn’t threaten the Canes line for a while, their well organised defence was working hard and keeping the Canes at bay.
When the Blues did get the chance to have some ball and territory they made it count. With Sonny Bill Williams making his come back after six games out there was a lot of expectation on the big centre and he delivered. A powerful burst of speed in the Canes 22 got him through a gap, a nice side step got him around the first defender and then his great handling skills allowed him to pop up a nice off load as he was being tackled by two desperate Hurricanes. Leger was in support, took the pass and ran in for a good score.
Unfortunately for the Blues that was really the only chance they could create in the first half. Their defence had to withstand a huge amount of pressure as the Canes had almost 70% of the possession in the first half and a lot of it was in the Blues half. But withstand it they did and just before half time the score was 8-7 to the home side.
Those scores just before and just after half time are always important and the Canes demonstrated this perfectly. A quick tap from Evans just a few metres from the Blues line turned into a try that the defence will be very disappointed about – too many players turned their backs assuming that the Canes would call a scrum and the big #8 who had a great game today took advantage of this and dived in for the score.
The Blues came back well with a hard fought try for returning All Black Tu’ungafasi just after half time but then another converted try from the Canes thanks to some great finishing from Milner-Skudder put pay to the hopes of a come back.
As the Blues began to fade the Canes turned the screw with tries in 61st and 79th minute which gave them the bonus point.
The Canes impressed today – a calm ability to take their opportunities when they came around coupled with too much talent across the field meant that the Canes always seemed to have another gear they could move into and the Blues just couldn’t keep pace.
Evans had a great game for the Canes and has really impressed this year. His quick thinking to get the quick tap try was good but his line out steal later in the game just short of the Blues line was incredible – he leapt at the front of the line like a goalkeeper stretching to save a penalty and from that steal another try was scored by the Canes.
The Blues must be so frustrated. They have beaten the top South African side in South Africa and the top Australian side in Australia but they just cannot get a win in New Zealand. Today they made things harder for themselves with too many penalties – 9 conceded in the first half alone. You can’t give that many chances to a team like the Canes.
To be fair to the Blues they just aren’t as good as the Hurricanes and so it’s no surprise that they came off second best today. But there are some rays of hope for a good end to the season for the Auckland boys – SBW is back and look good today. Unfortunately in the remaining rounds of the competition they have to play the Crusaders twice and the Canes once again. They should pick up a couple of wins over the Rebels and the Reds but that’s not going to be enough to turn the season into a success.
For the Canes this was another professional performance that has kept the pressure up on the Crusaders at the top of the ladder. The Crusaders can regain top spot if they beat the Tahs this weekend but the Canes do have a game in hand.
And what happened around that 60 minute mark? Tj came on and we had some great and accurate service from the ruck. Game changing
FFS fire the entire Blues Management, CEO and the Coach and training staff….clean out the house…this is effen ridiculous…pathetic at best and unacceptable at worst…we the fans deserve better than this useless Coach and Management Team….NZR please step in and make a command decision….
Full Time
80‘ – The Hurricanes have beaten the Blues 36 – 15 in a really exciting game in Auckland.
The Blues fought so hard and for a long portion of the game they really did have a chance of getting the win. But the class of the Canes from 1 to 23 and their ability to attack right up to the final seconds meant that they were just too good at the key moments.
For all their heart and effort, the Blues were at times their own worse enemy with too many penalties giving possession and territory to the Canes which they took advantage of throughout the game.
The Canes will take the lead position in the Kiwi conference but the Crusaders have the chance to regain that tomorrow if they can beat the Tahs in Christchurch. For the Blues it’s another hard night – they have beaten the top South African side in South Africa and the top Australian side in Australia but they just cannot get a win in New Zealand.
A great game to start the weekend with and lots more to come!
Full Match Report to come.
Blues: 15
Hurricanes: 36
The Neutral View From Sweden said | 7:23pm | ! Report
Hurricanes just too good. And the Blues lost a lot of puff around 55-60 minutes mark.
It gonna take a really good team on a really good day to deal with this Cames this SR season.
But Brad Shields… Eden Park a fortress?!? Did you have to sign a secret deal with NZR to never ever say a bad word about Kiwi rugby in order to be released?
Gilbert said | 9:37pm | ! Report
NZ rugby made him what he is.
Oliver Matthews said | 7:19pm | ! Report
80‘ – Barrett misses the conversion though as it hits the post but that’s a good bonus point win for the Canes.
Blues: 15
Hurricanes: 36
Oliver Matthews said | 7:18pm | ! Report
Try
78‘ – Final couple of minutes – great position for the Canes – scrum on the 22 and lots of space either side to attack.
Poor delivery from Perenara though and the Canes move is a bit slow.
Canes looks for the kick wide though and Jordie Barrett takes it nicely and the attack is on here!
He pops it back inside and then Savea pops it again and Proctor’s support is well rewarded as he gets the try!
Blues: 15
Hurricanes: 36
Highlander said | 7:16pm | ! Report
What a difference TJP makes
Evans wins the battles of the 8’s
Blues kept Big Ben Lam quiet
Ardie finding some from too
Oliver Matthews said | 7:15pm | ! Report
77‘ – Canes still have it though and Lousi is put into a nice gap. The lock’s off load is a bit loose though and the Blues re gain the ball and then SBW’s off load is deemed to have gone forward.
Canes scrum on the Blues 22 – they would love one more try.
Blues: 15
Hurricanes: 31
Oliver Matthews said | 7:14pm | ! Report
76‘ – Canes line out is won easily and they spin it out to midfield before crashing into the Blues defence.
Bit of loose play from the Canes though – the Blues defence is still working very hard which is impressive to see.
Blues: 15
Hurricanes: 31