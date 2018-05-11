Can the Waratahs beat the Crusaders?

You would think Michael Hooper’s Waratahs with 11 Wallabies in the starting line-up would be very capable of upsetting the defending Super Rugby champion Crusaders.
In your dreams according to the betting agencies which have the Waratahs at either $9 or $8.50 to win, and the Crusaders at $1.07, or $1.08.
How humiliating – $9 in a two-horse race.
In fact, the last time the Waratahs did beat the Crusaders was the 2014 Super Rugby final at ANZ Stadium, thanks to a 45-metre penalty goal from Bernard Foley’s trusty boot that crept over the cross bar at the junction with the right hand upright.
That’s all it took for the Waratahs to win their first Super Rugby crown in 19 years with a 33-32 scoreline, there were just centimetres in it.
But enough – both in distance, and in points.
The agencies aren’t impressed, nor are the frustrated Waratah faithful.
They have been watching their team commit one basic error after another, as if the Waratahs were just learning how to play.
I excuse Israel Folau, Kurtley Beale, Sekope Kepu, and to some extent the skipper from that bollicking.
Not so according to Waratahs head coach Daryl Gibson.
“They are playing some really solid football both in attack and defence,” was Gibson’s explanation this week.
Really?
Like not troubling the scoreboard attendants against the Lions for the first time in 23 years.
Like the 21-24 loss to the Blues, who languish at the bottom of the New Zealand Conference table, while the Waratahs are on top of the Australian Conference.
Like the 22 turnovers in that game and the 25 missed tackles, despite owning 57 per cent of the possession, and 67 per cent of the territory
And we’ll ignore the knock-ons, and over-running the support.
So how does Gibson view the Crusaders?
“We must be at our best, because they contest everything, and compete hard,” he said.
Hang on, isn’t that what we’d expect from the Waratahs game after game, as a bare minimum?
Hopefully the Waratahs are so humiliated by those agency odds they turn this into a David and Goliath clash, and get stuck into the best team in the competition from the get go.
Trust playmaker Beale to give Folau and Taqele Naiyaravoro some space to work their magic – Folau through sheer class, Naiyaravoro through sheer brute strength.
Fingers crossed Hooper plays like a leader from the openside flanker position, and not once swan around in the backs, getting in the road.
Why Gibson has picked Nick Phipps for his first starting appearance of the season as halfback defies description.
But he’s there instead of Jake Gordon, and must make the most of his reprieve.
Hopefully Phipps has cleared his head after urinating on the bar at his bucks party, and stops telling refs how to control the game, and therefore concentrates on swift and accurate service from set and loose play.
Foley, and Beale, deserve nothing less.
Upfront there are five Wallabies in props Kepu, and Tom Robertson, plus locks Rob Simmons, and Ned Hanigan – four of the tight five that should be able to more than hold their own against any side, at any level.
And if Hooper sticks to what he does best, there should be plenty of good ball for Phipps to send it on its way.
Throw in the trusty boot of Bernard Foley, and some of the frustrated faithful might be in for a very healthy payday.
But if most of the above doesn’t happen, it will just be a case of same old, same old.
Malo said | May 11th 2018 @ 7:02am | ! Report
Gibson knows we have 0 chance. Schoolboys vs men who work as a team.
May 11th 2018 @ 8:27am
jimbo81 said | May 11th 2018 @ 8:27am | ! Report
rubbish coach
rubbish forward pack
poor backline defence
…on top of this they’ve picked Phipps! I thought his career was over after 9/10 of his passes for the past four seasons went behind the man or over his head? That’s a guaranteed receipe for failure. Gordon has been playing well! Is this just a power play by Cheika to select Phipps in the Wallabies in June? If Phipps plays for the Wallabies with Robertson, and Hannigan – and noe probably Simmons – what chance do the Wallabies have?
May 11th 2018 @ 8:51am
RTT said | May 11th 2018 @ 8:51am | ! Report
Yet rhey beat all the other Aussie sides and are on top of the Aussie conference
Even though nsw players also make up the majority of the rebels and the brumbies.
May 11th 2018 @ 1:50pm
Malo said | May 11th 2018 @ 1:50pm | ! Report
We have 4 passengers in the pack. Robertson, Simmons, Hannigan & Dempsey. Also the pack don’t hunt as a pack but are all individuals. The crusaders will keep it in tight and run straight thru them.
May 11th 2018 @ 3:01pm
ThugbyFan said | May 11th 2018 @ 3:01pm | ! Report
Malo, I think we can excuse Jack Dempsey if the Tahs play their usual rubbish. Considering that he will be sitting in the stands still recovering from that torn hammie in the joke “Barbarians” game last October.
But you are dead right about the Kiwi teams playing forwards as a co-ordinated pack of wolves while the Tahs piggies play mostly as individuals. To drive the point, in the blog of Tahs vs Blues, I commented (a) the Blues forwards contested almost every ruck, even defence rucks while the Tahs just fanned out to hold the line (b) it was 2-4 Blues forwards smashing into the rucks with the remaining forwards within a (semicircle) radius of 15m of the breakdown. The ruck brutality caused havoc with Tahs knocking on, losing the ball or having to send troops in to secure the ruck and slowing the whole process, so no fast attack and recycle then attack again.
To make matters worse, often in the meantime M.Hooper was on the left side chatting to the outside centre while M.Wells was standing outside K.Beale on the other side acting as defence protector. Occasionally one of them would enter the middle of the field to get their shorts dirty. 🙁
May 11th 2018 @ 2:19pm
Hello said | May 11th 2018 @ 2:19pm | ! Report
RTT In ” Test ” matches they play other nationalities.not other Aussies. You get that ? Right ?
May 11th 2018 @ 7:05am
bluesfan said | May 11th 2018 @ 7:05am | ! Report
My view is that 3 Waratahs would get into the Crusaders team – Foley, Beale and Folau – sadly none in the forwards (maybe Hooper?) and that is where the game will be won.
If the Waratahs can-not beat a really poor Blues team at home – then there is little hope that they will be able to beat the Crusaders in NZ.
May 11th 2018 @ 8:09am
Andy said | May 11th 2018 @ 8:09am | ! Report
What position would foley play? Fly half ahead of Moanga? And Beale ahead of Crotty or Goodhue?
May 11th 2018 @ 2:30pm
woodart said | May 11th 2018 @ 2:30pm | ! Report
folau wouldnt get in, he would first have to learn to keep his lifestyle opinions to himself, and learn that the team comes first. then ,he would have to learn positional defense play….THEN, he might get in…
May 11th 2018 @ 8:35am
stillmissit said | May 11th 2018 @ 8:35am | ! Report
Sorry Tahs fans (of which I am also a long-suffering member), can’t see any of them making it into the Crusaders on current form. Even Folau would be hard pressed to make it as a fullback.
Enjoyed the big dream though David. It seems it doesn’t matter how much abuse and humiliation we heap on the Waratahs they will keep on doing nothing to improve their lot.
May 11th 2018 @ 10:17am
BBA said | May 11th 2018 @ 10:17am | ! Report
As a Crusaders fan, and on playing form I would take Folau.
Beale I would have in the reserves and would not have Foley in the 22 as I prefer Mo’unga (would have Beale covering first five as well as mid-field).
May 11th 2018 @ 2:26pm
Fionn said | May 11th 2018 @ 2:26pm | ! Report
Folau would make it into the back three somewhere. Arguably Beale also given Dagg is injured. Beale, Folau and Havili in the back three?
May 11th 2018 @ 2:33pm
woodart said | May 11th 2018 @ 2:33pm | ! Report
so, havili has to cover three positions then???
May 11th 2018 @ 1:25pm
P2R2 said | May 11th 2018 @ 1:25pm | ! Report
I would question all but Folau….Crusaders have players the equal if not better than the other two…and you say you are a Bluesfan….
May 11th 2018 @ 2:10pm
Hello said | May 11th 2018 @ 2:10pm | ! Report
Foley ?
May 11th 2018 @ 7:10am
StuM said | May 11th 2018 @ 7:10am | ! Report
If the Waratahs lose by a huge margin, whilst containing no less than 11 Wallabies, surely M Cheika has to be removed entirely from Wallaby selection duties?!
May 11th 2018 @ 8:39am
stillmissit said | May 11th 2018 @ 8:39am | ! Report
StuM: Unfortunately we have nobody in Australia who can pick class players and more to the point no coaches who know how to get the most out of the talent we have!
May 11th 2018 @ 8:55am
RTT said | May 11th 2018 @ 8:55am | ! Report
they are on top of the Aussie conference
Didn’t he rebels just conced 50 points to them last weekend with the same amount of wallabies in their squad? Yep
So should all of h rebels players be exempt from wallaby selection and cheika sacked on that basis?
May 11th 2018 @ 11:38am
piru said | May 11th 2018 @ 11:38am | ! Report
the Rebels have the same amount of Wallabies?
surely you jest
May 11th 2018 @ 1:07pm
Paulo said | May 11th 2018 @ 1:07pm | ! Report
And it was 55… just to be accurate. I was in the stands about 10m away from that last try, so remember it quite clearly.
May 11th 2018 @ 1:38pm
RTT said | May 11th 2018 @ 1:38pm | ! Report
They have just as many test match players including Geoff Parling.
11 by my count
May 11th 2018 @ 7:13am
nickbrisbane said | May 11th 2018 @ 7:13am | ! Report
Waratahs to beat the Crusaders? – as per the old ad – ‘I’d like to see that’
Off topic – I see Cheika discard has been shortlisted for the European player of the year award and Pat Lambie is keeping Dan Carter on the bench in the Racing 92 team.
May 11th 2018 @ 7:51am
Ex force fan said | May 11th 2018 @ 7:51am | ! Report
Use it or lose it….9-1 odds looks pretty good.
May 11th 2018 @ 11:41am
MitchO said | May 11th 2018 @ 11:41am | ! Report
The Western Force have beaten the All Black laden Crusaders before. The Warratahs can certainly win the match. They almost certainly will not but they could.
May 11th 2018 @ 11:51am
Dennis Hopper Jr. said | May 11th 2018 @ 11:51am | ! Report
Too right. A 14 man Sharks knocked off the Crusaders one grim Chch night.
May 11th 2018 @ 1:06pm
Pinetree said | May 11th 2018 @ 1:06pm | ! Report
Dennis Hopper Jr. – I believe the sharks also broke a massive home win streak for the crusaders that day. It was something like 47 straight wins at home? Awesome game from the sharks (and that is coming from a crusader fan).
May 11th 2018 @ 1:12pm
piru said | May 11th 2018 @ 1:12pm | ! Report
The Waratahs aren’t the Sharks or the Force
May 11th 2018 @ 1:26pm
P2R2 said | May 11th 2018 @ 1:26pm | ! Report
…this could, might, maybe, hopefully….rubbish
May 11th 2018 @ 8:42am
stillmissit said | May 11th 2018 @ 8:42am | ! Report
Dumping Fardy is right up there with George Smith in terms of sheer stupidity. Mind you playing a worn out, slow Gregan and keeping Whitaker on the bench was another astounding piece of Wallaby coaching stupidity.
May 11th 2018 @ 1:27pm
David Lord said | May 11th 2018 @ 1:27pm | ! Report
I salute you stillmissit on all four counts, especially the last two. George Gregan played around 60 Tests too many while the far more talented Chris Whitaker kept picking splinters out of his backside from sitting on far too many benches,
What a tragic loss of talent. Every time, and I mean EVERY time, Whitaker came off the bench to replace Gregan, the Wallaby backline lit up. His non-selection will forever live in my memory as the worst in over 50 years of covering rugby.
May 11th 2018 @ 11:39am
piru said | May 11th 2018 @ 11:39am | ! Report
No one keeps Dan Carter on the bench
If he’s there it’s because he chooses to be
May 11th 2018 @ 11:48am
Phil said | May 11th 2018 @ 11:48am | ! Report
Yes,Piru,I think Carter is just enjoying semi-retirement.He certainly comes off the bench when they need him
May 11th 2018 @ 1:12pm
piru said | May 11th 2018 @ 1:12pm | ! Report
judging by his social media accounts he seems to be living the life
May 11th 2018 @ 7:19am
Fionn said | May 11th 2018 @ 7:19am | ! Report
Robertson, Hanigan, Simmons and Kepu should be able to hold their own against anyone?
I’m concerned that won’t be the case against this Crusaders pack.
May 11th 2018 @ 8:07am
Ed said | May 11th 2018 @ 8:07am | ! Report
Fionn,
That comment is still not as good as this corker by David in his RWC2015 final preview:
“Locks
All Blacks – Sam Whitelock and Brodie Retallick.
Wallabies – Kane Douglas and Rob Simmons.
Not a struck match between them.
All Blacks 8, Wallabies 8.”
https://www.theroar.com.au/2015/10/27/blacks-wallabies-record-third-rugby-world-cup/
Two starters in the Saders pack are Tahs rejects showing them how to do it on Saturday.
May 11th 2018 @ 8:13am
Highlander said | May 11th 2018 @ 8:13am | ! Report
I remember that comment, a true ‘coffee through the nose’ moment.
May 11th 2018 @ 8:18am
Fionn said | May 11th 2018 @ 8:18am | ! Report
Good lord :P! My coffee almost went through my nose just then.
May 11th 2018 @ 9:20am
Wal said | May 11th 2018 @ 9:20am | ! Report
I’d suggest today’s,
Trust playmaker Beale
comes pretty close after his dunderheaded kick against the blues where patience would have won them the match
May 11th 2018 @ 8:12am
Highlander said | May 11th 2018 @ 8:12am | ! Report
Probably worth noting the Crusaders have rested Franks for this game.
Moody is back for his first of the season.
May 11th 2018 @ 8:46am
Dennis Hopper Jr. said | May 11th 2018 @ 8:46am | ! Report
And Crotty.
May 11th 2018 @ 7:21am
DLKN said | May 11th 2018 @ 7:21am | ! Report
NSW couldn’t beat the Lions or Auckland on home soil. There’s no chance they can beat Canterbury away. There’s more chance of Cheika selecting a 10 who’s last name isn’t Foley.
Unless NSW can somehow get their 24th squad member, trusty old George, as TMO.
May 11th 2018 @ 10:47am
Akari said | May 11th 2018 @ 10:47am | ! Report
trusty old George makes a decision based on what he sees on replay, DLKN. It’s up to the referee to agree or not on those calls. If the ref agrees to a call that you disagree with, you IMO then should point the finger at the ref, not trusty old George.