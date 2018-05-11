Canterbury Bulldogs vs Parramatta Eels: NRL live scores, blog

The Canterbury Bulldogs take on the Parramatta Eels at ANZ Stadium in a classic rugby league showdown. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match, starting from 7:55pm (AEST).
With these two clubs holding the last two spots on the ladder prior to this weekend’s Indigenous Round, the stakes are high for these traditional rivals.
The Bulldogs will still be hurting from last round’s controversial loss to the Broncos, having dominated large portions of the match only to be denied in the last minute.
Their attack has been their main issue this season and they seemed to take strides forward in this area last week. While the shifting Suncorp Stadium surface assisted in a couple of tries, it was a much more polished performance in attack from the Dogs.
They take a largely unchanged line-up into this game, with Renouf Toomaga replacing Clay Priest on the bench.
After two wins on the trot, Parramatta hit the skids in last week’s loss to Cronulla. However, they almost pulled off the most unlikely wins with three tries in the last six minutes causing Sharks fans to up their blood pressure dosage.
In the end, a missed conversion attempt from the sideline by Mitchell Moses was the only thing that stood between the Eels and a golden point finish.
The loss of Kaysa Pritchard is significant for Parra, with Will Smith starting at hooker and Beau Scott joining the interchange. Siosaia Vave will play his first game of the year, replacing the injured Tim Mannah in the 17.
Prediction
Recent history supports the Eels, with Parramatta winning four of the last five clashes, and I’m still not 100 per cent convinced about the Bulldogs’ attack.
Eels by 8.
10:14pm
Big Daddy said | 10:14pm
Looked a bit chilly out there tonite.
Chanel no 9 must have a big budget forking out for coats.
10:10pm
The Barry said | 10:10pm
Doggies up into 12th…
10:05pm
Forty Twenty said | 10:05pm
Enjoyable game , I thought the foot wasn’t on the line and the drop out was the right call, the heel looked to be in the air.
Once again teams kicking penalty goals are richly rewarded despite the commentators in every game not understanding the concept.
10:13pm
The Barry said | 10:13pm
I was thinking about that looking at the scorecards. Two converted tries apiece but four penalty goals the difference.
It’s not really about turning down the two is it? Are you going to turn down four or six or eight points…?
10:47pm
Forty Twenty said | 10:47pm
Awhile back Paul Gallen started to put player thru gaps and he was very good at it. He set up a try in the Sharks only ever title but why did it stop ?
10:57pm
Forty Twenty said | 10:57pm
I reckon the Eels not taking two earlier in the game altered everything. It enabled the Dogs to draw level with two penalty goals in a game where they were on the back foot. Of course you are missing the chance at a bigger prize but I reckon it was too risky by the Eels.
11:06pm
BA Sports said | 11:06pm
Four penalties goals, a try from a forward pass, two questionable calls in the last 10 minutes on errors/line drop outs…
I wonder if Dean Pay still thinks “they are not meant to win”…
10:03pm
Cugel said | 10:03pm
Goodonya Poodles, I desire arboreally-derived utensils insinuated into all things Anguilliform.
10:01pm
Nat said | 10:01pm
It will be a massive shame if we lose the Morris Bros to the NRL due to the salary cap. Those 2 ran tough runs and plenty of meters to get the Dogs into good position and rarely let tries in on that side (not withstanding the Jennings mishap there). Still very good players and combo.
10:00pm
The Barry said | 10:00pm
It’s been interesting reading some of the comments about Josh Jackson this week. He was unreal tonight. Excellent pass8ng on several occasions – I don’t know who says he doesn’t have ball skills – ran the tough outside in lines back behind the play the ball, defence top notch as always and had the presence of mid to lay on the match winning try with a delicate little grubbed.
If he misses out on Blues selection to the Dragons boys so be it…but he’s playing a tonne better than Cordner and Graham, was NSW player of the series in 2016 and one of their best last year.
10:12pm
Forty Twenty said | 10:12pm
I reckon there is great potential in the game for a few forwards with real ball skills to emerge TB. Cartwright looked to be the goods for a while and Jake T has good skills but most of the others don’t have the proper timing to put someone thru a gap. It’s harder today because the defence is stronger than previous eras but I reckon someone will emerge and create a lot of problems at some stage.
10:28pm
Danno1 said | 10:28pm
Agree with those comments.
I thought James Graham had that ability when he first came to the dogs he could pass before the line and put someone in a hole or through the line for some second phase. Then after about 12 months he couldn’t or wouldn’t.
I think Wade Graham shows that skills sometimes but not enough, but I also wonder if the players who may have the ability to play the way you describe are actively discouraged by their coaches who want a conservative 10 metres rather than a risky 20.
It’s a shame
10:46pm
Forty Twenty said | 10:46pm
10:13pm
Danno1 said | 10:13pm
Jackson is a guy who always puts in 100%, he also always does the one-percenter plays without fear, and he has skills.
He is a real footballer in every sense of the word, the type underrated by everyone but his team mates and coach.
Really don’t know why others can’t see it. If that means we have during SOO time, great!
9:57pm
paul j said | 9:57pm
finally after tipping them nearly every week for the upset they come through. deserved to win