Gfinity will live stream tonight’s FIFA 18 Global Series qualifer

Viewers will have the chance to watch Australian esports athletes compete live tonight in the FIFA 18 Global Series qualifier after Gfinity Australia today announced the event will be live stream via Twitch.

The Qualifier will be the first example from Gfinity Australia ahead of the launch of the Elite Series in June and will boast state of the art production quality.

You can live stream the FIFA 18 Global Series Qualifier tonight via Twitch starting from 8pm AEST.

The event will see four Australia FIFA 18 players go head to head looking to win part of a $15,000 prize pool and entry to the Global Series Playoffs, which will provide a direct pathway to the FIFA eWorld Cup™ 2018.

“Creating pathways in esports is what Gfinity is all about, be that locally with the Elite Series or globally through partnerships like the Global Series Qualifier. Through the FIFA eWorld cup, Australian FIFA 18 players got the opportunity to show off their skills in the football capital of the world, and soak up the atmosphere while representing their country,” said Gfinity Australia CEO Dominic Remond.

Marcus Gomes and Joel Andruzkiewixz will compete for an Xbox sport, while Rick Tran and Joshua Wood will go head to head for the PS4 spot.

“I never thought I’d be able to travel the world playing a video game like FIFA, something I’ve been enjoying all my life. A great experience for the future and a wonderful reminder for what is possible playing at the highest level of FIFA esports,” said Andruszkiewicz.