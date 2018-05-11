Hawthorn Hawks vs Sydney Swans: AFL live scores, blog

Friday night footy sees a classic match-up, as the Hawthorn Hawks host the Sydney Swans at the MCG. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog from 7:50pm (AEST).
Hawthorn and Sydney have a history of playing close, tightly fought matches, yet Hawthorn seem to regularly find a way. They’ve won the last three: all by six points or under. That’s what makes this one so good to watch.
Hawthorn are in good form this season. They’re five and two, with losses to North Melbourne and Richmond their only blights. Last weekend’s outing was a comfortable win over Essendon.
Sydney are situated just inside the eight, but their form has been questionable at times. They’re four and three, and while a win down in Geelong was a highlight, their scrappy, poor loss to North last weekend was frustrating.
The Swans will have to do it without Lance Franklin, with the superstar still ruled out. In terms of week-to-week changes, they’ve omitted Robbie Fox and Harry Marsh, with Tom McCartin (brother of the Saints’ Paddy McCartin) handed his chance to debut, and also included Daniel Robinson.
The Hawks have omitted James Worpel and James Cousins, and selected Will Langford and Ricky Henderson.
Prediction
This should be another classic. Going off history, it probably will be low scoring and both teams will hold the ascendancy at various stages of the contest.
But it’s at the ‘G and the Hawks been in better form, so the home side should snatch the win.
Hawthorn by 4 points
11:17pm
Bruce
Sicily didn’t want too much to do with that important marking contest late in the 4th. Gary Rohan went back with it no problems. Henderson gave him a spray too.
11:00pm
Dalgety Carrington
The Swans really have this travelling malarkey sorted this year, don’t they. Not afraid of getting the wet sail out late either.
Great game all up. Loved Gary Rohan’s efforts late, especially the mark going back with the flight.
10:36pm
Doctor Rotcod
Hawthorn’s forward fifties were a bit disorganised and I know Gunston kicked six,but they were harassed off the ball and kicked badly.
If the stat was there for kicking efficiency in forward fifty,both sides would be way down
Anyway,Ronke lays 10 tackles and kicks 7 goals,Parker lays a Cotchin on Impey and the Hawks cling to the four,with the Cats,Roos or Giants all set to take their place
10:57pm
Doctor Rotcod
I could say Pies instead but they’ll need to beat Geelong by about ten goals
Hawks just lost 4 percentage points.They’ll get it back against Brisbane and lose it again against the Eagles
10:36pm
me too
Great game Swans stole that on the back of a once in a lifetime game by young Ronke. Good stuff!
10:28pm
KenoathCarnt
LOL Swans walking around like they have won the premiership. A solid team but always have failed in recent years when it comes to the big games.
10:20pm
Rick Disnick
No idea how the Swans won that. No idea whatsoever.
10:24pm
AdelaideDocker
Ronke’s seven goals would’ve contributed a fair bit.
10:24pm
AdelaideDocker
But apart from that I have no clue either.
10:28pm
Rick Disnick
They never looked like winning at any stage of that match.
Clarko won’t be happy. I’d be surprised if he doesn’t beat up a South Melbourne fan on the way out.
10:27pm
XI
Superior coaching? 😉
10:28pm
Mattician6x6
Taking out impey
10:20pm
KenoathCarnt
Unlucky Hawks could have easily won this game with a little more accuracy bossd the game with more inside 50’s. Good effort despite missing key players.
10:20pm
AdelaideDocker
I’ve gotta run, but thanks for joining me tonight.
And wow. Ronke with 7 goals. I’ll remember that for a long time, and so will the youngster.