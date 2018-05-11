 

Hawthorn Hawks vs Sydney Swans: AFL live scores, blog

By , 11 May 2018

    Hawthorn vs. Sydney Swans
    MCG
    AFL Home and Away May 11, 2018
    Hawthorn 71, Sydney Swans 79
    Hawthorn Sydney Swans
     G B Pts G B Pts
    Q14327   4125
    Q25434   6440
    Q39660   7749
    Q4101171   12779

    Friday night footy sees a classic match-up, as the Hawthorn Hawks host the Sydney Swans at the MCG. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog from 7:50pm (AEST).

    Hawthorn and Sydney have a history of playing close, tightly fought matches, yet Hawthorn seem to regularly find a way. They’ve won the last three: all by six points or under. That’s what makes this one so good to watch.

    Hawthorn are in good form this season. They’re five and two, with losses to North Melbourne and Richmond their only blights. Last weekend’s outing was a comfortable win over Essendon.

    Sydney are situated just inside the eight, but their form has been questionable at times. They’re four and three, and while a win down in Geelong was a highlight, their scrappy, poor loss to North last weekend was frustrating.

    The Swans will have to do it without Lance Franklin, with the superstar still ruled out. In terms of week-to-week changes, they’ve omitted Robbie Fox and Harry Marsh, with Tom McCartin (brother of the Saints’ Paddy McCartin) handed his chance to debut, and also included Daniel Robinson.

    The Hawks have omitted James Worpel and James Cousins, and selected Will Langford and Ricky Henderson.

    Prediction
    This should be another classic. Going off history, it probably will be low scoring and both teams will hold the ascendancy at various stages of the contest.

    But it’s at the ‘G and the Hawks been in better form, so the home side should snatch the win.

    Hawthorn by 4 points

    Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match, starting from 7:55pm (AEST).

    Quarter 1
    5' GOAL - Jack Gunston (Hawthorn)
    6' GOAL - Ben Ronke (Sydney Swans)
    8' BEHIND - Jack Gunston (Hawthorn)
    10' GOAL - Luke Breust (Hawthorn)
    11' GOAL - Ben Ronke (Sydney Swans)
    12' BEHIND - Will Langford (Hawthorn)
    17' BEHIND - Tom Papley (Sydney Swans)
    21' GOAL - Jack Gunston (Hawthorn)
    23' GOAL - Ben Ronke (Sydney Swans)
    25' GOAL - Jack Gunston (Hawthorn)
    27' BEHIND - Luke Breust (Hawthorn)
    30' GOAL - Ben Ronke (Sydney Swans)
    Quarter 2
    4' BEHIND - Kieren Jack (Sydney Swans)
    7' GOAL - Ben Ronke (Sydney Swans)
    14' GOAL - Jack Gunston (Hawthorn)
    17' BEHIND - Isaac Heeney (Sydney Swans)
    20' BEHIND - Rushed (Sydney Swans)
    22' GOAL - Will Hayward (Sydney Swans)
    24' BEHIND - Ben McEvoy (Hawthorn)
    Quarter 3
    2' GOAL - Jarryd Roughead (Hawthorn)
    4' BEHIND - Callum Sinclair (Sydney Swans)
    12' GOAL - Harry Morrison (Hawthorn)
    14' GOAL - Luke Parker (Sydney Swans)
    15' BEHIND - Shaun Burgoyne (Hawthorn)
    17' BEHIND - Jake Lloyd (Sydney Swans)
    20' BEHIND - Jarryd Roughead (Hawthorn)
    22' BEHIND - Luke Parker (Sydney Swans)
    23' GOAL - Luke Breust (Hawthorn)
    27' GOAL - Luke Breust (Hawthorn)
    Quarter 4
    1' GOAL - Will Hayward (Sydney Swans)
    3' BEHIND - Rushed (Hawthorn)
    6' GOAL - Ben Ronke (Sydney Swans)
    10' BEHIND - Jack Gunston (Hawthorn)
    12' GOAL - Jack Gunston (Hawthorn)
    16' BEHIND - Jaeger O'Meara (Hawthorn)
    22' BEHIND - Rushed (Hawthorn)
    24' GOAL - Will Hayward (Sydney Swans)
    26' GOAL - Luke Parker (Sydney Swans)
    27' BEHIND - Jack Gunston (Hawthorn)
    30' GOAL - Ben Ronke (Sydney Swans)

    • 11:17pm
      Bruce said | 11:17pm | ! Report

      Sicily didn’t want too much to do with that important marking contest late in the 4th. Gary Rohan went back with it no problems. Henderson gave him a spray too.

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      11:00pm
      Dalgety Carrington said | 11:00pm | ! Report

      The Swans really have this travelling malarkey sorted this year, don’t they. Not afraid of getting the wet sail out late either.

      Great game all up. Loved Gary Rohan’s efforts late, especially the mark going back with the flight.

      Reply

    • 10:36pm
      Doctor Rotcod said | 10:36pm | ! Report

      Hawthorn’s forward fifties were a bit disorganised and I know Gunston kicked six,but they were harassed off the ball and kicked badly.
      If the stat was there for kicking efficiency in forward fifty,both sides would be way down
      Anyway,Ronke lays 10 tackles and kicks 7 goals,Parker lays a Cotchin on Impey and the Hawks cling to the four,with the Cats,Roos or Giants all set to take their place

      Reply

      • 10:57pm
        Doctor Rotcod said | 10:57pm | ! Report

        I could say Pies instead but they’ll need to beat Geelong by about ten goals
        Hawks just lost 4 percentage points.They’ll get it back against Brisbane and lose it again against the Eagles

        Reply

    • 10:36pm
      me too said | 10:36pm | ! Report

      Great game Swans stole that on the back of a once in a lifetime game by young Ronke. Good stuff!

      Reply

    • 10:28pm
      KenoathCarnt said | 10:28pm | ! Report

      LOL Swans walking around like they have won the premiership. A solid team but always have failed in recent years when it comes to the big games.

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      10:20pm
      Rick Disnick said | 10:20pm | ! Report

      No idea how the Swans won that. No idea whatsoever.

      Reply

    • 10:20pm
      KenoathCarnt said | 10:20pm | ! Report

      Unlucky Hawks could have easily won this game with a little more accuracy bossd the game with more inside 50’s. Good effort despite missing key players.

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      10:20pm
      AdelaideDocker said | 10:20pm | ! Report

      I’ve gotta run, but thanks for joining me tonight.

      And wow. Ronke with 7 goals. I’ll remember that for a long time, and so will the youngster.

      Reply
