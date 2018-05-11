Hawthorn Hawks vs Sydney Swans: AFL live scores, blog

Friday night footy sees a classic match-up, as the Hawthorn Hawks host the Sydney Swans at the MCG. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog from 7:50pm (AEST).

Hawthorn and Sydney have a history of playing close, tightly fought matches, yet Hawthorn seem to regularly find a way. They’ve won the last three: all by six points or under. That’s what makes this one so good to watch.

Hawthorn are in good form this season. They’re five and two, with losses to North Melbourne and Richmond their only blights. Last weekend’s outing was a comfortable win over Essendon.

Sydney are situated just inside the eight, but their form has been questionable at times. They’re four and three, and while a win down in Geelong was a highlight, their scrappy, poor loss to North last weekend was frustrating.

The Swans will have to do it without Lance Franklin, with the superstar still ruled out. In terms of week-to-week changes, they’ve omitted Robbie Fox and Harry Marsh, with Tom McCartin (brother of the Saints’ Paddy McCartin) handed his chance to debut, and also included Daniel Robinson.

The Hawks have omitted James Worpel and James Cousins, and selected Will Langford and Ricky Henderson.

Prediction

This should be another classic. Going off history, it probably will be low scoring and both teams will hold the ascendancy at various stages of the contest.

But it’s at the ‘G and the Hawks been in better form, so the home side should snatch the win.

Hawthorn by 4 points

Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match, starting from 7:55pm (AEST).