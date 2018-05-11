Newcastle Knights vs Penrith Panthers: NRL live scores, blog

The Newcastle Knights will be looking to work their way back into the top eight when they host the injury-ravaged Penrith Panthers in Round 10. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 6pm (AEST).

While the Knights are without their biggest name in Mitchell Pearce, it pales in comparison to the number of players on the sidelines for Penrith.

The Panthers are without their two big guns, Dylan Edwards and Nathan Cleary, but the pair are joined on the sidelines by a host of players including Sam McKendry, Moses Leota, Jack Hetherington, Waqa Blake and winger Josh Mansour.

Trent Merrin could join them there this week after missing last week’s game with a last-minute finger dislocation during the warm-up. He has been named, but the injury was gruesome, so it would be hardly a surprise to see him sit out.

Despite the growing injury toll on the men from the foot of the mountains, they have been in staggeringly good form, mainly on the back of James Maloney and their forwards, who have a no-quit attitude no matter the odds.

They come into Round 10 sitting in third place, with six wins from their nine games, and while things seemed to get a little bit out of hand last week against the Cowboys, it looked more like one half of bad football, rather than the start of a slide. They ended up going down 26-20, but came back from 20-0 down at one point.

Their depth is going to be tested the longer the season goes on though and things aren’t going to get any easier, with a trip to Newcastle never an easy prospect.

As mentioned, Newcastle are without Pearce, but have been for a fortnight. For the Knights, it seems to be all about learning the structure Connor Watson wants to run the team around with.

Interestingly, Brock Lamb replaces Jack Cogger as Watson’s halves partner this week, and with the latter struggling in the kicking department, it’s an area Lamb has the potential to clean up.

Their kicking deficiencies were brought to light last week as they were thumped 36-18 by the Rabbitohs at home, but having beaten the Sea Eagles the week before, they are still in reasonable form. If their forwards, let by Herman Ese’ese and the Saifiti brothers, can hold their own, then the red and blue should fancy their chances.

Prediction

The Knights are at home and there is only so far the Panthers depth can go. It might hinge on whether Merrin plays to help dominate the middle third of the park, but I’m going to take the Knights.

Knights by 1.

