Newcastle Knights vs Penrith Panthers: NRL live scores, blog

The Newcastle Knights will be looking to work their way back into the top eight when they host the injury-ravaged Penrith Panthers in Round 10. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 6pm (AEST).
While the Knights are without their biggest name in Mitchell Pearce, it pales in comparison to the number of players on the sidelines for Penrith.
The Panthers are without their two big guns, Dylan Edwards and Nathan Cleary, but the pair are joined on the sidelines by a host of players including Sam McKendry, Moses Leota, Jack Hetherington, Waqa Blake and winger Josh Mansour.
Trent Merrin could join them there this week after missing last week’s game with a last-minute finger dislocation during the warm-up. He has been named, but the injury was gruesome, so it would be hardly a surprise to see him sit out.
Despite the growing injury toll on the men from the foot of the mountains, they have been in staggeringly good form, mainly on the back of James Maloney and their forwards, who have a no-quit attitude no matter the odds.
They come into Round 10 sitting in third place, with six wins from their nine games, and while things seemed to get a little bit out of hand last week against the Cowboys, it looked more like one half of bad football, rather than the start of a slide. They ended up going down 26-20, but came back from 20-0 down at one point.
Their depth is going to be tested the longer the season goes on though and things aren’t going to get any easier, with a trip to Newcastle never an easy prospect.
As mentioned, Newcastle are without Pearce, but have been for a fortnight. For the Knights, it seems to be all about learning the structure Connor Watson wants to run the team around with.
Interestingly, Brock Lamb replaces Jack Cogger as Watson’s halves partner this week, and with the latter struggling in the kicking department, it’s an area Lamb has the potential to clean up.
Their kicking deficiencies were brought to light last week as they were thumped 36-18 by the Rabbitohs at home, but having beaten the Sea Eagles the week before, they are still in reasonable form. If their forwards, let by Herman Ese’ese and the Saifiti brothers, can hold their own, then the red and blue should fancy their chances.
Prediction
The Knights are at home and there is only so far the Panthers depth can go. It might hinge on whether Merrin plays to help dominate the middle third of the park, but I’m going to take the Knights.
Knights by 1.
Be sure to join The Roar for live coverage of this match from 6pm (AEST) and don’t forget to add a comment in the section below.
8:03pm
KenoathCarnt said | 8:03pm | ! Report
Wow why did Cowboys let Ponga go? He didnt seem like a high profile paid player when he was there more of a future star they would very much be missing him at the moment.
8:04pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:04pm | ! Report
You know how much Newcastle paid for him right? He has been high profile for quite some time. Always touted as the next big thing, which, frankly, he is proving to be.
8:18pm
KenoathCarnt said | 8:18pm | ! Report
Fair enough i guess Newcastle have been crying out for talent smart buy. Did Cowboys imvest? They seem like they have the exact same team.
11:02pm
Forty Twenty said | 11:02pm | ! Report
Plenty were bagging Newcastle for paying so much for an unproven player at the time.
7:56pm
Scott Pryde said | 7:56pm | ! Report
Thanks for joining me this evening on The Roar for our live coverage of the 2018 NRL season as the Penrith Panthers got the better of the Newcastle Knights.
Hopefully you enjoyed the call.
That’s me done for the weekend, but be sure to join our coverage of every game, starting now with the Bulldogs and Eels. David Holden is in the chair for that one.
My talking points will be up on Sunday evening.
Bye for now.
7:54pm
Scott Pryde said | 7:54pm | ! Report
Thoughts on the game Roarers?
10:24pm
Albo said | 10:24pm | ! Report
Thanks Scott, as a Panther fan I am very relieved to have survived another week still picking up wins with so many injured players in the ranks, including a number still out on the field. It’s been a massive effort so far this season by this team. So much so that it easy to forgive them for the dumb errors they still keep making out there. Even the three matches they have lost, they could easily have won with a tad of luck or smarter starts to these matches. For me the current Panthers back 3 are all heart attack material, but the forwards are strong and Maloney controlling the show well keeps them competitive in all games. They had some luck tonight as the Knights made some silly errors to let them off the hook, but they still had enough class to capitalise on this via Peachey and Maloney who were the main difference in the end.
7:54pm
Scott Pryde said | 7:54pm | ! Report
FULLTIME
The Penrith Panthers have beaten the Newcastle Knights by 11 points at McDonald Jones Stadium on Friday night.
There were some nervy moments in the second half, but James Maloney was a well deserved man of the match after he controlled the final 20 minutes to put Penrith back on top of the contest after the visitors had managed to dominate the first half.
At halftime, it was 18-6 with the Panthers opening the scoring through Reagan Campbell-Gillard and following it up in the 15th minute through Tyrone Peachey. Both tries were soft with the Knights defence backpedalling on their line, causing some serious headaches for coach Nathan Brown.
Newcastle would get back into the contest with a try to Connor Watson, sparked by Kalyn Ponga and set up in completion by a lovely offload from Mitchell Barnett.
Another Penrith try, this time to Dallin Watene-Zelezniak had the Knights struggling at the break though.
As mentioned, Newcastle dominated the first 25 minutes of the second half. They were on fire, but struggled to turn their weight of possession and territory into points, with the halves combination of Brock Lamb and Connor Watson struggling to turn the game.
They did get one try out of nothing through Kalyn Ponga to reduce the lead to six 25 minutes from fulltime, but it was all Maloney from there.
He slotted a field goal out of nowhere, followed it up with a penalty goal and then set up a try for Corey Harawira-Naera with a lovely crossfield chip kick to ice the game, easing the Panthers into second spot on the NRL ladder until the Warriors play tomorrow.
Knights 18
Panthers 29
7:49pm
Scott Pryde said | 7:49pm | ! Report
FULLTIME
That’ll be that. Maloney rolls it over the sideline, the siren rings out and temporarily, the Panthers move into second place on the NRL ladder. The Knights, meanwhile, continue their struggles with a second straight loss after being thumped by South Sydney last week.
Knights 18
Panthers 29
7:48pm
Scott Pryde said | 7:48pm | ! Report
80′ – This game just winding down now. The Knights will try and get another consolation try, some offloading on the fifth play taking them over halfway and almost putting Mata’utia through the line. Bomb on the last, it bounces and Kikau comes up with it, then picks up a penalty.
40 seconds to go.
Knights 18
Panthers 29
7:46pm
Scott Pryde said | 7:46pm | ! Report
79′ – CONVERSION SUCCESSFUL by BROCK LAMB
Knights 18
Panthers 29