Parramatta’s new stadium or someone else’s?

Reading recently that the NRL wants to stage a Round 1 double-header at the new ‘Parramatta Stadium’ to kick off season 2019, I admit I got a little bit excited.

Going to ANZ never feels like a home game, and while I will miss the old stadium, the idea of watching games back at Parramatta’s home by Round 1 next year is music to my ears.

So I decided to take a walk down O’Connell St to check out the progress on the new home of the Eels – and I must say, it’s coming along nicely.

The anticipation builds as you walk by the tall concrete stands and it becomes overwhelming as you realise it will be ready in time for Round 1 next year.

Then you reach the signage plastered at the construction entrance by the NSW State Government – seems they have a different view to the NRL of who the stadium is being built for.

‘Western Sydney Stadium’ is clearly displayed as the name of the project, not Parramatta Stadium.

Search online and most material states the name as Western Sydney Stadium – even the Wanderers’ website has them basically laying claim to the stadium. The new venue is supposed to be primarily the home of the Parramatta Eels, and while the Western Sydney Wanderers will play there, if a bigger, better option becomes available, the A-League club will pack up and go there.

The Wanderers have little affinity with Parramatta and while they may call it home for now, they are not Parramatta’s team. Most of their support comes from a wide range of suburbs stretching across all of western Sydney, while Eels supporters are largely locals – born and raised in the area – and they, along with their team, will be there until the next knock-down-rebuild 30 years from now.

It may seem an insignificant issue, but to most Parramatta rugby league supporters, the Wanders have been guests at their stadium – now it seems it’s become the reverse.

A home-ground advantage is based on one key value: it is home, not just to the team but the supporters.

Even though the old stadium has carried the name Pirtek Stadium for the past few years, it was still Parramatta Stadium to us all. Seems that may have been taken away.