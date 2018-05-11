 

Ricky Ponting reportedly inks deal to become the face of Channel Seven’s cricket coverage

    Ricky Ponting has signed a deal with the Seven Network to be the face of their new cricket coverage.

    AAP understands the deal will still allow Ponting, who is currently in India coaching the Delhi Daredevils in the Indian Premier League, to fit coaching around his commentary commitments.

    Ponting had been talked about as a potential coach of Australia’s Twenty20 side after the Cape Town ball-tampering scandal.

    Australian cricket underwent its biggest media shake-up in 40 years in April when Fox Sports and Seven signed a joint $1.182 billion broadcast deal to win the broadcasting rights from the Nine Network.

    The new deal could signal the end for long-time Nine commentators such as Bill Lawry, Ian Chappell and Mark Taylor.

    Seven and Fox Sports will broadcast all home and domestic cricket for at least the next six summers.

    Seven will broadcast Test matches and 43 of 59 Big Bash League games, while Fox Sports will televise every game.

    Former Test vice-captain Adam Gilchrist signed with Fox Sports’ cricket team two weeks ago.

    Gilchrist and Ponting, along with Damien Fleming and Mark Waugh, were popular members of Network Ten’s BBL commentary.

    Meanwhile, cricket’s new media landscape continues to evolve, with News Corp Australia reporting on Friday afternoon that radio network Triple M is dropping its broadcast of Test matches.

    The network says the broadcasts are no longer commercially viable.

    • May 11th 2018 @ 12:57pm
      Pope Paul VII said | May 11th 2018 @ 12:57pm | ! Report

      Great news. Punter is brill’.

    • May 11th 2018 @ 1:13pm
      Paul said | May 11th 2018 @ 1:13pm | ! Report

      They’re starting to assemble a pretty good commentary team. Badly need at least one female and not too many more guys. A small, quality team would work well.

      • May 11th 2018 @ 1:21pm
        Damo said | May 11th 2018 @ 1:21pm | ! Report

        I have no doubt Mel McLaughlin will be part of that team.

