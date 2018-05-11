World Series Rugby no gimmick, says coach

Western Force coach Tim Sampson says people are starting to realise World Series Rugby is no gimmick, and he expects more star players to sign on next year.
The Force’s squad was bolstered this week by the signing of former All Blacks lock Jeremy Thrush on a two-year deal.
He joins World Cup-winning Springbok Jaque Fourie in the Force line-up.
Sampson said Thrush’s arrival was more proof that players were taking a growing interest in World Series Rugby (WSR).
“I think it’s out there now that it’s not a gimmick,” Sampson said.
“We’re fair dinkum here. What the club is doing and aspiring for – we want to go all the way with this.
“Jeremy has played under some of the best coaches in world rugby, alongside the best players in the world.
“I think it gives our club and World Series Rugby some credibility, that such a player wants to come and be a part of it.”
World Series Rugby kicked off with a bang last week, with a sellout crowd of 19,466 watching the Force beat the Fiji Warriors 24-14.
Six more exhibition games will be played this year, before a six or eight-team competition is formed next year taking in teams from Asia and the Pacific region.
Billionaire mining magnate Andrew Forrest is the mastermind behind WSR, and he intends to grow it into a powerful competition.
The Force’s next match is on Sunday at nib Stadium, where they’ll take on a Tongan representative side.
Thrush will arrive in June in Perth, and is expected to suit up for the June 22 clash with the Crusaders.
The 33-year-old made 12 appearances for the All Blacks from 2013-15, earning man-of-the-match honours in 2014 in a 24-16 win over Scotland.
Thrush made 110 appearances for the Hurricanes in Super Rugby. He has spent the past three years playing for Gloucester in the English Premiership.
“He’s a natural leader,” Sampson said.
May 11th 2018 @ 8:06am
I miss the force said | May 11th 2018 @ 8:06am | ! Report
Amazing he would say that
In other news, coach thinks his team can win this week
May 11th 2018 @ 11:18am
piru said | May 11th 2018 @ 11:18am | ! Report
yeah but you have to take it with a grain of salt when it’s Gibson eh
May 11th 2018 @ 10:18am
Timbo (L) said | May 11th 2018 @ 10:18am | ! Report
Thought experiment:
Will Chieka start naming Force players like Deegan in the Wallaby training squad so they are unavailable for games around the June test window?
May 11th 2018 @ 2:23pm
Ken Catchpole’s Other Leg said | May 11th 2018 @ 2:23pm | ! Report
So many questions, Timbo. So much unpredictability.
Oz rugby is unpredictable everywhere except the scoreboard.
Freedom of speech, a rogue comp with a new indigenous war dance,
inclusion policies, transgender pioneering into elite sport, a CEO facing her toughest challenge yet, amateur theologians and volunteer civil libertarians both from within Oz and from a helpful nation nearby 😉.
Who needs a winning culture on the paddock when we have so many games off the field?
May 11th 2018 @ 2:26pm
Ex force fan said | May 11th 2018 @ 2:26pm | ! Report
If it does he gives a strong endorsement for the competition and Aunty Raelene may not be happy as she sees the Force as a parthway to Superugby teams. Force supporters still does not get the respect we deserve from RA and takes exception that our hard work to invest in the Future Force and local rugby will be undo in an annual raid of our locally developed players to crop up the failing Aussie franchises. I hope the Force gives preference to local players that want to stay at the Force and not those that want to use the Force as a stepping stone. We need a team that we connect to.
At Sunday’s Mothersday game against Tonga, the local Tongan community will put up a show including sharing their culture, kava and dances near Gate 3. Please make sure you also get to experience those whole package and that we continue to applaud our visitors as we did with Fiji. In the end we want to set-up a competition that other teams will want to play in.
May 11th 2018 @ 2:37pm
Crazy Horse said | May 11th 2018 @ 2:37pm | ! Report
As crowds contract in East Coast Rugby contingency plans are under way in Perth to possibly move the Crusaders game to the new 65,000 seat Optus Stadium as nib might be too small.