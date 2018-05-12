Brumbies vs Rebels: Super Rugby live scores, blog

The Brumbies will look to save their season as they take on the Rebels on Saturday evening in Round 13 of the Super Rugby season. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match, starting from 7:45pm AEST.
It’s going to sound weird when you consider that these two teams have some of the worst form currently in the whole competition, but this match up could define who leads the Australian conference going into the next round.
The Rebels have not been able to maintain their fast start and have lost their past five games and yet a good win against the Brumbies could see them take the top spot in the conference (assuming the Tahs go down to the Crusaders in Christchurch).
With a pretty favourable schedule over the coming weeks including matches against the Sunwolves and Blues which they should look to get points from, the Rebels will know this match is crucial to their season.
Sadly they are going to be missing some of their most important players with both Will Genia and Dane Haylett-Petty sidelined. When Will Genia left the field last week against the Crusaders the score was 10-13 to the Kiwis. The Rebels didn’t score again and the Kiwis put on another 42 points.
Michael Ruru will have to step up and impress this game – he was pretty woeful last week when he came on and really failed to deliver in any aspect of the game. The Rebels will need better from him this week.
For the Brumbies they must still be wondering where it’s all gone wrong. They were many people’s preseason picks for topping the Australian conference but they have looked indecisive, inaccurate and incapable week after week.
That being said all is not lost, yet. If they can win this game then they do keep some tiny chance of making the finals alive, for now at least. If they lose then their season is pretty much done and dusted.
Their fans will be hoping that the fear will inspire them and not cause them to freeze or panic. Unfortunately two key players are missing – David Pocock and Isi Naisarani are a big loss.
Their ability to get over the gain line and give the Brumbies some go forward is critical and Pocock’s work at the break down is legendary. With these two missing there are some big boots to fill up front.
The return of other talent though is exciting for the Brumbies with Christian Lealiifano, Lachlan McCaffrey and Rob Valetini all returning.
Teams in the Australian conference have won two out of their last fifteen matches this season. The good news is that in this match they’ll be able to notch up their third win. The bad news – they’ll also add their 14th loss.
Prediction
This could be a very tight game. Both sides have so much to play for. Unfortunately it feels like it’ll come down to who will miss their absent heroes the least.
Genia is a huge loss but with both Pocock and Naisarani out it’s easy to see that the Brumbies will really struggle to win ball and get over the gain line.
Rebels to win by 3.
9:50pm
KenoathCarnt said | 9:50pm | ! Report
Didnt get to see the game does anyone know if Koribete played well?
9:49pm
The Neutral View From Sweden said | 9:49pm | ! Report
Maybe the most entertaining Aussie derby this season. A low bar I know, but still, not a bad watch at all.
Massive win for the Rebels though. That kind of comeback can put them right back on track again. Also huge that they found a way to win without Genia.
Does anyone know if Mafi will stay in Melbourne next year also? Hear lots of people say he has to move to Japan next to prepare for the World Cup, but I have never seen any kind of official statement that this is the case.
9:44pm
Bruce T said | 9:44pm | ! Report
Commentators saying what a big turn around for Rebels from last week.
No there is no big turn around, just that last week they played Crusaders, this week they played Brumbies.
9:49pm
MH01 said | 9:49pm | ! Report
Ha ha that is just what I said when I heard that . This week they played a crap team – who is so predictable .
I have to say, I like Christian Lealiifano as captain , very respectful individual – call out to Mother’s Day Is the way you engage the community – take note hooper – it’s not about you 😉
9:40pm
Oliver Matthews said | 9:40pm | ! Report
Full Time
80‘ – The Melbourne Rebels have beaten the Brumbies by just 3 points in a very tight game in Canberra that ended 27-24 to the visitors.
It was an exciting second half but with 20 minutes to go it looked like the Brumbies were going to have too big a lead and with just so much possession and territory there was little way back for the Rebels.
However 3 quick tries in the 61st and 65th minutes broke the Brumbies’ spirit and in the final 10 minutes it was a tie game.
With just two minutes to go there was a penalty reversal that gave Reece Hodge the chance to win the game and his calm, pin point kick was impressive in the situation.
There’s plenty to talk about off the back of this game so look out for the full match report to come soon.
Brumbies: 24
Rebels: 27
9:40pm
MH01 said | 9:40pm | ! Report
Brumbies will fight for the wooden spoon this year – Bench Speight. Find a coach – Brumbies currently a dumb rugby team – following systematic processes – that are not working .
Brumbies back to the Future – timeline 2011 – what’s jakes white upto? Eddie have any other mates that can dig em out again ?
9:40pm
Pavid Docock said | 9:40pm | ! Report
Worst referee… No. Nic Berry was fine.
It was just another inept performance from the Brumbies at the death. Lineout inaccuracy continues to hurt them at crucial times. And they lacked any urgency given that this was a “must win” game for them.
They’ve gotta be the most frustrating team in a frustrating conference…
On the plus side, Tom Cusack is beginning to show the form he had during the NRC. And Rob Valentini looks solid returning from injury. Too bad the team has little to play for for the back half of the season.
Extremely disappointing given they showed signs of their potential throughout the game…
9:38pm
Fionn said | 9:38pm | ! Report
The better team won, but it’s getting hard to come on here after every match and talk about Speight’s defence.
What has happened to Christian’s kicking?
9:46pm
Pavid Docock said | 9:46pm | ! Report
Matt Lucas should has taken over kicking duties when Hawera went off.
9:37pm
Oliver Matthews said | 9:37pm | ! Report
80‘ – But a knock on from the Brumbies as the Rebels defence is up so quickly and that’s it!!!
The Rebels kick it out of the stadium and that is a great comeback from the Melbourne side!!!
Brumbies: 24
Rebels: 27
9:36pm
Oliver Matthews said | 9:36pm | ! Report
80‘ – Final siren goes and this is a great finish!
Brumbies still in their own half just and still going hard.
Brumbies: 24
Rebels: 27
9:35pm
Highlander said | 9:35pm | ! Report
Timani made a big impact off the bench in this one