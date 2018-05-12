Carlton Blues vs Essendon Bombers: AFL live scores, blog, highlights

The Carlton Blues are looking to get their first win of the season when they face the Essendon Bombers at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match from 2:10pm (AEST).

It must be a frustrating time to be a Carlton supporter. They’ve heard the same message for a number of years – the side is in a rebuild – but you’ve eventually got to come out of it.

Yes, it is a young group, but they just aren’t showing enough. They looked better last season if one is being truthful, but they do have a handful of injuries to key players.

They showed glimpses against Adelaide last week that they have the fight and competitive edge, but just didn’t show it for long enough. I like the look of Harry McKay, though. Seems to have an eye for goal and is starting to show his worth to the Blues faithful.

In team news for the Blues, Darcy Lang will make his Carlton debut, while Charlie Curnow and Jed Lamb also come into the side. Levi Casboult (injured), Matthew Kennedy (omitted) and Andrew Phillips (omitted) make way.

As for Essendon, this has been the worst start to the season from them in years. There was talk about a premiership and finals football, but they are nowhere near good enough. When it gets hard, not one of them has the ability to stand up.

People bemoan Brendon Goddard’s sprays to teammates, but he looks as if he’s the only one that cares. They’re lacking belief, and Hawthorn exposed that last weekend

In team news for the Bombers, Orazio Fantasia and Shaun McKernan replace the injured Joe Daniher and Andrew McGrath.

Prediction

Surely Essendon can’t lose this one? No disrespect to Carlton, but they just aren’t as good as the Bombers.

Bombers by 22.

