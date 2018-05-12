 

Carlton Blues vs Essendon Bombers: AFL live scores, blog, highlights

Lachlan Ballingall Roar Guru

By , 12 May 2018 Lachlan Ballingall is a Roar Guru

    The Carlton Blues are looking to get their first win of the season when they face the Essendon Bombers at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match from 2:10pm (AEST).

    It must be a frustrating time to be a Carlton supporter. They’ve heard the same message for a number of years – the side is in a rebuild – but you’ve eventually got to come out of it.

    Yes, it is a young group, but they just aren’t showing enough. They looked better last season if one is being truthful, but they do have a handful of injuries to key players.

    They showed glimpses against Adelaide last week that they have the fight and competitive edge, but just didn’t show it for long enough. I like the look of Harry McKay, though. Seems to have an eye for goal and is starting to show his worth to the Blues faithful.

    In team news for the Blues, Darcy Lang will make his Carlton debut, while Charlie Curnow and Jed Lamb also come into the side. Levi Casboult (injured), Matthew Kennedy (omitted) and Andrew Phillips (omitted) make way.

    As for Essendon, this has been the worst start to the season from them in years. There was talk about a premiership and finals football, but they are nowhere near good enough. When it gets hard, not one of them has the ability to stand up.

    People bemoan Brendon Goddard’s sprays to teammates, but he looks as if he’s the only one that cares. They’re lacking belief, and Hawthorn exposed that last weekend

    In team news for the Bombers, Orazio Fantasia and Shaun McKernan replace the injured Joe Daniher and Andrew McGrath.

    Prediction
    Surely Essendon can’t lose this one? No disrespect to Carlton, but they just aren’t as good as the Bombers.

    Bombers by 22.

    Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match from 2:10pm (AEST).

    Quarter 1
    2' GOAL - Darcy Lang (Carlton)
    4' BEHIND - Ed Curnow (Carlton)
    6' BEHIND - Rushed (Essendon)
    11' GOAL - Conor McKenna (Essendon)
    13' BEHIND - Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti (Essendon)
    14' GOAL - Shaun McKernan (Essendon)
    21' GOAL - Jed Lamb (Carlton)
    25' GOAL - Zac Fisher (Carlton)
    27' GOAL - Harry McKay (Carlton)
    33' GOAL - Patrick Ambrose (Essendon)
    Quarter 2
    3' BEHIND - Rushed (Essendon)
    4' BEHIND - Nick Graham (Carlton)
    8' BEHIND - Shaun McKernan (Essendon)
    9' BEHIND - James Stewart (Essendon)
    10' GOAL - David Zaharakis (Essendon)
    12' GOAL - Charlie Curnow (Carlton)
    15' BEHIND - Orazio Fantasia (Essendon)
    16' GOAL - Dyson Heppell (Essendon)
    19' GOAL - Ed Curnow (Carlton)
    21' BEHIND - Rushed (Essendon)
    26' BEHIND - Jake Stringer (Essendon)
    30' BEHIND - Tom Bellchambers (Essendon)
    Quarter 3
    1' GOAL - Zach Merrett (Essendon)
    5' BEHIND - Charlie Curnow (Carlton)
    8' GOAL - Charlie Curnow (Carlton)
    9' BEHIND - Shaun McKernan (Essendon)
    10' BEHIND - Matthew Kreuzer (Carlton)
    12' BEHIND - Cale Hooker (Essendon)
    14' GOAL - Orazio Fantasia (Essendon)
    15' BEHIND - Nick Graham (Carlton)
    17' BEHIND - Charlie Curnow (Carlton)
    17' BEHIND - Orazio Fantasia (Essendon)
    20' GOAL - Darcy Lang (Carlton)
    22' BEHIND - Rushed (Essendon)
    25' GOAL - Harry McKay (Carlton)
    27' GOAL - Charlie Curnow (Carlton)
    29' BEHIND - Darcy Parish (Essendon)
    Quarter 4
    2' GOAL - Shaun McKernan (Essendon)
    3' BEHIND - Harry McKay (Carlton)
    5' GOAL - Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti (Essendon)
    8' GOAL - Sam Petrevski-Seton (Carlton)
    10' GOAL - Jed Lamb (Carlton)
    14' GOAL - Sam Kerridge (Carlton)
    16' GOAL - Orazio Fantasia (Essendon)
    17' BEHIND - Darcy Parish (Essendon)
    19' GOAL - Ed Curnow (Carlton)
    26' BEHIND - Zach Merrett (Essendon)
    28' BEHIND - Rushed (Essendon)
    30' BEHIND - Jayden Laverde (Essendon)

    The Crowd Says (82)

    • Roar Guru

      4:58pm
      Cat said | 4:58pm | ! Report

      Come out, come out, come out from wherever you are hiding Harry.

      Reply

    • 4:54pm
      Zed16 said | 4:54pm | ! Report

      Harry you had a lot to say between November and the start of the season.

      Top 4, finals win, first to 17 flags well,

      Carlton 91 Essendon 78 and no semi finals for Essendon,

      THAT IS the Harsh Truth Harry!!!!

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      4:52pm
      Peter the Scribe said | 4:52pm | ! Report

      Congrats to Macca, Col and Kane, a great win. Interesting to see Harsh Truth Harry’s take on this. The umpires Harry?

      Reply

    • 4:52pm
      Brinnx said | 4:52pm | ! Report

      Well thank god for that!!

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      4:51pm
      Lachlan Ballingall said | 4:51pm | ! Report

      Cheers for joining me today everyone, hope you enjoyed the call!

      Reply

    • 4:51pm
      Kurt said | 4:51pm | ! Report

      Hahahahahaha Bummers hahahahahahaha

      Reply

      • 4:56pm
        Dankswonderelixir said | 4:56pm | ! Report

        Yep Harry maybe you should duck out and grab some elixir,

        hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha

        Reply

    • 4:50pm
      Sammy said | 4:50pm | ! Report

      Wow…harsh truth harry what do we make of that!!!

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      4:50pm
      Lachlan Ballingall said | 4:50pm | ! Report

      Carlton were superb today. Nothing pretty about the win, but just wanted it more. They were brilliantly led by Cripps and Kreuzer, and everyone else played their role.

      As for Essendon, their season is done. Average side and it showed yet again. This is no premiership side that some claimed it to be at the beginning of the season.

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      4:49pm
      Lachlan Ballingall said | 4:49pm | ! Report

      Full Time
      Carlton chalk up their first win for the season, and the pain continues for Essendon.

      Carlton Blues: 14.7 (91)
      Essendon Bombers: 10.18 (78)

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      4:44pm
      Lachlan Ballingall said | 4:44pm | ! Report

      Behind
      02.25 – Another minor for the Bombers.

      Carlton Blues: 14.7 (91)
      Essendon Bombers: 10.18 (78)

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      4:42pm
      Lachlan Ballingall said | 4:42pm | ! Report

      Behind
      04.04 – Minor for the Bombers, again.

      Carlton Blues: 14.7 (91)
      Essendon Bombers: 10.17 (77)

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      4:40pm
      Lachlan Ballingall said | 4:40pm | ! Report

      Behind
      05.21 – Minor for the Bombers.

      Carlton Blues: 14.7 (91)
      Essendon Bombers: 10.16 (76)

      Reply
    More Comments »
