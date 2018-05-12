Carlton Blues vs Essendon Bombers: AFL live scores, blog, highlights

The Carlton Blues are looking to get their first win of the season when they face the Essendon Bombers at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match from 2:10pm (AEST).
It must be a frustrating time to be a Carlton supporter. They’ve heard the same message for a number of years – the side is in a rebuild – but you’ve eventually got to come out of it.
Yes, it is a young group, but they just aren’t showing enough. They looked better last season if one is being truthful, but they do have a handful of injuries to key players.
They showed glimpses against Adelaide last week that they have the fight and competitive edge, but just didn’t show it for long enough. I like the look of Harry McKay, though. Seems to have an eye for goal and is starting to show his worth to the Blues faithful.
In team news for the Blues, Darcy Lang will make his Carlton debut, while Charlie Curnow and Jed Lamb also come into the side. Levi Casboult (injured), Matthew Kennedy (omitted) and Andrew Phillips (omitted) make way.
As for Essendon, this has been the worst start to the season from them in years. There was talk about a premiership and finals football, but they are nowhere near good enough. When it gets hard, not one of them has the ability to stand up.
People bemoan Brendon Goddard’s sprays to teammates, but he looks as if he’s the only one that cares. They’re lacking belief, and Hawthorn exposed that last weekend
In team news for the Bombers, Orazio Fantasia and Shaun McKernan replace the injured Joe Daniher and Andrew McGrath.
Prediction
Surely Essendon can’t lose this one? No disrespect to Carlton, but they just aren’t as good as the Bombers.
Bombers by 22.
4:58pm
Cat said | 4:58pm | ! Report
Come out, come out, come out from wherever you are hiding Harry.
4:54pm
Zed16 said | 4:54pm | ! Report
Harry you had a lot to say between November and the start of the season.
Top 4, finals win, first to 17 flags well,
Carlton 91 Essendon 78 and no semi finals for Essendon,
THAT IS the Harsh Truth Harry!!!!
4:52pm
Peter the Scribe said | 4:52pm | ! Report
Congrats to Macca, Col and Kane, a great win. Interesting to see Harsh Truth Harry’s take on this. The umpires Harry?
4:52pm
Brinnx said | 4:52pm | ! Report
Well thank god for that!!
4:51pm
Lachlan Ballingall said | 4:51pm | ! Report
Cheers for joining me today everyone, hope you enjoyed the call!
4:51pm
Kurt said | 4:51pm | ! Report
Hahahahahaha Bummers hahahahahahaha
4:56pm
Dankswonderelixir said | 4:56pm | ! Report
Yep Harry maybe you should duck out and grab some elixir,
hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha
4:50pm
Sammy said | 4:50pm | ! Report
Wow…harsh truth harry what do we make of that!!!
4:50pm
Lachlan Ballingall said | 4:50pm | ! Report
Carlton were superb today. Nothing pretty about the win, but just wanted it more. They were brilliantly led by Cripps and Kreuzer, and everyone else played their role.
As for Essendon, their season is done. Average side and it showed yet again. This is no premiership side that some claimed it to be at the beginning of the season.
4:49pm
Lachlan Ballingall said | 4:49pm | ! Report
Full Time
Carlton chalk up their first win for the season, and the pain continues for Essendon.
Carlton Blues: 14.7 (91)
Essendon Bombers: 10.18 (78)
4:44pm
Lachlan Ballingall said | 4:44pm | ! Report
Behind
02.25 – Another minor for the Bombers.
Carlton Blues: 14.7 (91)
Essendon Bombers: 10.18 (78)
4:42pm
Lachlan Ballingall said | 4:42pm | ! Report
Behind
04.04 – Minor for the Bombers, again.
Carlton Blues: 14.7 (91)
Essendon Bombers: 10.17 (77)
4:40pm
Lachlan Ballingall said | 4:40pm | ! Report
Behind
05.21 – Minor for the Bombers.
Carlton Blues: 14.7 (91)
Essendon Bombers: 10.16 (76)