Crusaders vs Waratahs: Super Rugby live scores, blog

The Crusaders host the Waratahs Saturday night at AMI Stadium. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match, starting from 3:15pm AEST.
What a difference a coach makes! You can argue that the Waratahs lineup are better than their hosts and theoretically should be favourites.
When Michael Cheika coached the Waratahs they dispatched the Crusaders in all home matches and lost one match in Christchurch by a solitary point.
Conversely, the last two cross-Tasman derbies were a disaster for Daryl Gibson. You would have imagined that a Christchurch local like Gibson would have an even better idea that Cheika on how to defeat the Crusaders. Alas, it has been the opposite.
A poor team performance today, may reignite conspiracy theorists about Gibson being a “double agent”.
NSW Rugby Union boss and New Zealander Andrew Hore and Rugby Australia’s Raylene Castle, might even be thrown in the mix!
Today, the bookies odds for a Waratahs win is 8:1. It is hard to argue with that based on recent form of both teams.
However, if a team in transition like the Reds can beat the Lions, there is an outside chance that the Waratahs are able to deliver a similar upset.
Gibson and Michael Hooper and his teammates have demonstrated clear improvements on a weekly basis. They have the firepower to defend and deliver a good set piece.
Most important they have developed a great attacking approach which allows them to maintain possession and dominate possession. What they lack is the ability to score tries. I suspect we will see improvements in this area.
But the Crusaders are too good, too consistent. They also great in punishing opponents for the whole 80 minutes, especially the last 15.
Watch a fantastic set piece battle, both lineout and scrum. It will be awesome!
Prediction
A Crusaders win. But the Waratahs should perform admirably and could deliver a scare to the Christchurch fans.
5:24pm
KenoathCarnt said | 5:24pm | ! Report
LOL 15 pens to 7 in favour of Crusaders Tahs never stood a chance NZ runs the world of Rugby absolutely disgusting.
5:27pm
Shane D said | 5:27pm | ! Report
Obviously they paid off Foley to miss that penalty kick as well.
5:23pm
The Neutral View From Sweden said | 5:23pm | ! Report
-Tahs can compete with Kiwi teams. And that is a big improvement compared to last season.
-Can’t get my head around the Saders this season. They show a lot of signs being a champions side, but they are also flirting with disaster a lot.
–
5:19pm
MH01 said | 5:19pm | ! Report
Damn it !! Tuned in to the last 10 minites, finally thought the drought was broken when Foley lined up. Really not good enough for a international kicker to be missing them in front . When distance comes into play, They need a strategy where Beale takes the long ones . Damn it damn it! Should have won that ! And this coming from a Brumbies fan! Tahs still our best chance to break the hoodo – now to see how dumb the Brumbies can play ….
5:17pm
Ralph said | 5:17pm | ! Report
What a fantastic game of rugby.
What a amazing range of skills and athleticism on display.
Thank you Waratahs, you really stood up tonight and put us under pressure.
5:16pm
Baz said | 5:16pm | ! Report
Not a win but a pretty good effort that was watchable for 80. Robertson should have been replaced prior to the penalty try.
5:15pm
Mike said | 5:15pm | ! Report
There is no doubting the proven ability of the Crusaders. That said, any side that achieves a 29 to nil advantage stiffens their resolve instead of frittering away their well-earned advantage, as exampled by a tally of 15 penalties. Still, a good effort by the Tahs.
5:14pm
KenoathCarnt said | 5:14pm | ! Report
Foley had a chance to win that in the final minutes. That kick was right in front with a bit of distance but still a very gettable kick.
5:13pm
Tony said | 5:13pm | ! Report
Tahs supporters cry me a river u shipped 31 un answered points cant all have been down to a biased local ref as Im reading on this blog. give me a break if u are good enough u win end of story and Im a Canes supporter
5:15pm
RTT said | 5:15pm | ! Report
Yeah right
I could referee my u7’s to a win against the all blacks