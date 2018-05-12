Manly Sea Eagles vs Brisbane Broncos: NRL live scores, blog

Will the Manly Sea Eagles avoid six straight losses or will the Brisbane Broncos consolidate their spot in the top eight? Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match, starting at 7:35pm AEST.
Manly coach Trent Barrett will enter Saturday night’s clash with the Broncos quietly confident of turning their season around after almost upsetting the Roosters last weekend.
After a string of disappointing losses, the Sea Eagles stunned the Tricolours to gain an early 10-0 lead before eventually falling 22-20.
The effort was there but poor ball handling let them down with Manly managing to complete just 68 per cent of their 40 sets with the ball in hand.
The Sea Eagles will also have to overcome a 0-5 record away from Lottoland this year. To make it worse they have also lost their past four games at Suncorp Stadium.
The Broncos were on the right side of a 22-20 scoreline last weekend when they struck late to down the Bulldogs.
Despite conceding just three penalties and completing at 87 per cent, Wayne Bennett’s men only just escaped with the two points, with the slippery playing surface at Suncorp Stadium proving a roadblock.
Sam Thaiday suits up for his 150th game at the venue on Saturday night and is only the second Bronco to do so with the retired Corey Parker the only other to achieve this feat.
Jack Bird has been moved out of the halfback position this week and returns to the No.4 jersey.
Manly led the Broncos 14-0 in the corresponding fixture last year before Bennett’s men stormed home to claim a 24-14 win.
Tip
After last week’s effort, the Sea Eagles look primed to finally break their losing streak. However, they will need an improved performance from out-of-form fullback Tom Trbojevic if they are to come out on top.
Manly by two.
9:41pm
PNGBF88 said | 9:41pm | ! Report
My beloved team has played three mediocre Sydney teams into form. Rabbits, Bulldogs and now the Sea Eagles.
Well done Brisbane Broncos, mediocre has become you in 2018.
9:39pm
Nico said | 9:39pm | ! Report
Brisbane clocked up a half century in missed tackles tonight, Manly only 24. Says it all really
9:46pm
Emcie said | 9:46pm | ! Report
Looked like Bennett was trying a few things out tonight, don’t think he was expecting Manly to turn up the way they did
9:36pm
KenoathCarnt said | 9:36pm | ! Report
Broncos are definitely effected by losing so many good forwards off season absolutely no energy or go foward movement. With the wasted money they spent on Bird they could have invested more wisely on important positions. Cant wait for Gillete and Mcguire to come back Broncos looks very vulnerable without them.
9:38pm
Joe said | 9:38pm | ! Report
Losing Haas early didn’t help as well as he is the big body off the bench they needed. That said Manly lost Paseka as well early in the second so that evened up the match.
9:41pm
KenoathCarnt said | 9:41pm | ! Report
Yea that is 2 weeks in a row for Haas with an immediate injury quite frustrating just want to see him play.
9:44pm
Emcie said | 9:44pm | ! Report
The forwards have had to pull double shifts two weeks in a row now and are missing two rep forwards, I’m not surprised they were tired. We’ve got a couple really good young forwards coming through, not sure we really needed to go shopping for more, we just need the full squad healthy
9:28pm
Emcie said | 9:28pm | ! Report
That game certainly meant a lot to Manly. Enjoy it Eagles supporters, looks like your fortunes are turning around
9:30pm
Mr X said | 9:30pm | ! Report
They have Melbourne next week Emcie… unfortunately I don’t like their chances. Although, if they play with just as much energy and intent against the Storm who knows!
9:37pm
Joe said | 9:37pm | ! Report
Going on tonights form Manly should win that one too. The Storm were made to work for it by an injury depleted Titans team.
9:37pm
Emcie said | 9:37pm | ! Report
Manly are one of those teams that can beat anyone when they’re on, should be a cracker if Manly can emulate tonights effort
9:28pm
Mr X said | 9:28pm | ! Report
FULL TIME – Manly avoid their fifth-straight loss, defeating Brisbane 38-24 in a high-scoring clash at Suncorp Stadium.
What did you make of the game Roarers? Great signs for Manly with DCE and both Trbojevic brothers starring while their unheralded forward pack was monumental, led by Addin Fonua-Blake. Big test next week vs Melbourne – they will need to be better in defence.
9:32pm
Jason Hosken said | 9:32pm | ! Report
Avoided their 6th straight loss. But now they’re one straight, look out.
9:28pm
Joel Erickson said | 9:28pm | ! Report
If a team ever needed a win…
9:26pm
Mr X said | 9:26pm | ! Report
79′ – Some enterprising late play from Brisbane now but they can’t hang onto the ball. Pity they haven’t played with this enthusiasm all game.
MANLY – 38
BRONCOS – 24