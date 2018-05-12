Manly Sea Eagles vs Brisbane Broncos: NRL live scores, blog

Will the Manly Sea Eagles avoid six straight losses or will the Brisbane Broncos consolidate their spot in the top eight? Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match, starting at 7:35pm AEST.

Manly coach Trent Barrett will enter Saturday night’s clash with the Broncos quietly confident of turning their season around after almost upsetting the Roosters last weekend.

After a string of disappointing losses, the Sea Eagles stunned the Tricolours to gain an early 10-0 lead before eventually falling 22-20.

The effort was there but poor ball handling let them down with Manly managing to complete just 68 per cent of their 40 sets with the ball in hand.

The Sea Eagles will also have to overcome a 0-5 record away from Lottoland this year. To make it worse they have also lost their past four games at Suncorp Stadium.

The Broncos were on the right side of a 22-20 scoreline last weekend when they struck late to down the Bulldogs.

Despite conceding just three penalties and completing at 87 per cent, Wayne Bennett’s men only just escaped with the two points, with the slippery playing surface at Suncorp Stadium proving a roadblock.

Sam Thaiday suits up for his 150th game at the venue on Saturday night and is only the second Bronco to do so with the retired Corey Parker the only other to achieve this feat.

Jack Bird has been moved out of the halfback position this week and returns to the No.4 jersey.

Manly led the Broncos 14-0 in the corresponding fixture last year before Bennett’s men stormed home to claim a 24-14 win.

Tip

After last week’s effort, the Sea Eagles look primed to finally break their losing streak. However, they will need an improved performance from out-of-form fullback Tom Trbojevic if they are to come out on top.

Manly by two.

