New Zealand Warriors vs Sydney Roosters: NRL live scores, blog

It’s second versus sixth as the New Zealand Warriors host the Sydney Roosters in Round 10, at Mt Smart Stadium in Auckland. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match from 3pm (AEST).
The Warriors have won seven for their nine matches so far this season, including a 30-6 thumping of the Roosters back in Round 4 at Allianz Stadium. Their only losses have been to the Storm and the Broncos.
The Roosters have won five of their nine games and, on paper, should be travelling better. This might be the week they click – they’re coming off a two-point win over Manly, while the Warriors beat the Tigers.
In a blow for the home side, Shaun Johnson is out with an ankle injury and his place will be taken by Mason Lino. Lino filled in brilliantly for Johnson the last time the Warriors played the Roosters, and Kiwi fans will be hoping he can do a similar job today.
Tricolours coach Trent Robinson named the same line-up as last week, but will be forced to make one change to his interchange bench, after Victor Radley was suspended for a high tackle against the Tigers.
Prediction
Roosters by 7. They’ll be keen to erase the memories of their Round 4 loss to the Warriors.
5:10pm
John Coomer said | 5:10pm | ! Report
5:09pm
John Coomer said | 5:09pm | ! Report
Match report
ROOSTERS 32
WARRIORS 0
The Roosters have consolidated their top 8 spot, scoring five unanswered tries to beat the Warriors 32-0 at Mt Smart Stadium in Auckland.
The Warriors were without both Shaun Johnson and Issac Luke, but put in a performance that will have disappointed their fans.
The match was an arm wrestle for much of the first half, with both teams being willing in defence but also guilty of some poor handling. The handling issues continued for the Warriors throughout the match, allowing the Roosters to dominate possession.
The Roosters also outmuscled the Warriors in defence, with Dylan Napa and Jared Waerea-Hargeaves leading the way.
The tri-colours scored their first try in the 29th minute when Cooper Cronk put Ryan Matterson through a gap to score from close range.
They scored their second try just two minutes before half-time with some quick hands down the left edge to put winger Joseph Manu over in the corner.
Latrell Mitchell nailed the sideline conversion to give the Roosters a handy 14-0 half-time lead.
A Warriors handling error in the first set of the second half gifted the Roosters good field position, and they capitalised by spinning the ball wide for Blake Ferguson to score in the 42nd minute.
They were in again five minutes later, after Luke Keary threw a dummy to break open the Warriors defence before putting James Tedesco over for this first try as a Rooster.
Backrower Isaac Liu score the Roosters final try with three minutes to go, charging through some fairly soft line defence.
This match was only the third loss for the Warriors this season, but coach Stephen Kearney will be disappointed with their performance today.
5:03pm
Berty Wooster said | 5:03pm | ! Report
Anyone covering the Storm game ?
5:09pm
John Coomer said | 5:09pm | ! Report
Yes, it should be up soon.
5:01pm
Joe said | 5:01pm | ! Report
Somehow I just don’t think Cordner should be the captain of the Roosters and of course the Blues. He just has no gravitas and goes missing when he needed to step in there and calm the players down. It looked like Cronk was doing more of the marshaling of players and trying to keep the peace. He’s a good player but just doesn’t seem to have that leadership that’s needed in tough situations.
4:55pm
John Coomer said | 4:55pm | ! Report
Full-time
The hooter sounds and its victory for the ROOSTERS!
WARRIORS 0
ROOSTERS 32
4:53pm
John Coomer said | 4:53pm | ! Report
79’ Waerea-Hargreaves sent to the sin bin. Penalty to the Warriors.
WARRIORS 0
ROOSTERS 32
4:55pm
Emcie said | 4:55pm | ! Report
What was the sin bin for?
4:56pm
John Coomer said | 4:56pm | ! Report
A push in the face apparently (on Blair).
4:57pm
Emcie said | 4:57pm | ! Report
I see. Been a few sin bins in the last minutes this year
4:52pm
John Coomer said | 4:52pm | ! Report
79’ The Warriors hang on in defence in the restart set, back in possession. But they lose it again early in the count. Physical defence again from the Roosters starts a push and shove.
WARRIORS 0
ROOSTERS 32