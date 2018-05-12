New Zealand Warriors vs Sydney Roosters: NRL live scores, blog

It’s second versus sixth as the New Zealand Warriors host the Sydney Roosters in Round 10, at Mt Smart Stadium in Auckland. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match from 3pm (AEST).

The Warriors have won seven for their nine matches so far this season, including a 30-6 thumping of the Roosters back in Round 4 at Allianz Stadium. Their only losses have been to the Storm and the Broncos.

The Roosters have won five of their nine games and, on paper, should be travelling better. This might be the week they click – they’re coming off a two-point win over Manly, while the Warriors beat the Tigers.

In a blow for the home side, Shaun Johnson is out with an ankle injury and his place will be taken by Mason Lino. Lino filled in brilliantly for Johnson the last time the Warriors played the Roosters, and Kiwi fans will be hoping he can do a similar job today.

Tricolours coach Trent Robinson named the same line-up as last week, but will be forced to make one change to his interchange bench, after Victor Radley was suspended for a high tackle against the Tigers.

Prediction

Roosters by 7. They’ll be keen to erase the memories of their Round 4 loss to the Warriors.

