Storm beat injury-hit Titans

By Murray Wenzel , 12 May 2018 Murray Wenzel is a Roar Guru

A sloppy Melbourne have done enough to secure the points against an injury-riddled Gold Coast in a bruising opener to Brisbane’s NRL double header.

Melbourne finished 28-14 winners on Saturday evening at Suncorp Stadium, with three second-half tries saving embarrassment.

Christian Welch’s sin-binning for a professional foul that stopped a probable Titans try gave the Titans a late sniff.

But with the Gold Coast probing, Josh Addo-Carr scooped up a loose pass and raced away to seal the contest with his 12th try this season.

Looking to snap a run of four-straight losses, the Titans led 14-8 against the defending premiers before being bit by a crippling sequence of injuries.

At one stage, Garth Brennan’s bench was empty after Jarrod Wallace (head knock), Will Matthews (head knock), Kevin Proctor (groin) and Keegan Hipgrave (wrist) were all in the casualty ward.

Wallace and Hipgrave returned but another head clash put Jack Stockwell out of action, while Melbourne half Ryley Jacks was also ruled out of the clash with concussion.

Proctor’s injury came in a Cameron Smith tackle, with the Storm captain going unpunished despite his awkward effort on the New Zealander.

Melbourne jumped to an 8-0 lead as the NRL’s worst defensive team again displayed plenty of leaks.

But, sparked by some big tackling from debutante half Alexander Brimson and some uncharacteristic Storm handling errors, the Titans were able to steady.

Ashley Taylor relished the stability, taking control at the back end of the half to lay on two tries as the Titans went to the sheds up 14-8.

First he went short to Titans debutante Brenko Lee, the Canberra signing barging over in the right corner.

A Billy Slater fumble allowed Mitch Rein to dart 30 metres before Taylor found Dale Copley for another four-pointer.

Injury spoiled the Titans’ second-half plans as tries to Felise Kaufusi and Cameron Munster edged the Storm clear for their sixth win of the season.