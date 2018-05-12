Sunwolves vs Reds: Super Rugby live scores, blog

The Reds will look to build on the momentum gained from their last start win over the Lions when they travel to Tokyo to tackle an as of yet winless, but plucky, Sunwolves outfit. Join The Roar for live scores of the match, starting from 1pm AEST.
Whilst these two teams have met only once in the history of Super Rugby, there’s plenty to play for in Tokyo this afternoon.
For the Reds, they have lost four of their last five games. However, their last start win over the Lions was very impressive. Brad Thorn has trusted a core group of players so far this season, and he’ll be hoping the back half of 2018 shows some return on investment.
So, what happens in this game?
Firstly, the Reds have a woeful record on the road, only winning two of their last 22 fixtures away from Suncorp. They’ll need to shake that demon.
Jono Lance returns at flyhalf, relegating Hamish Stewart to fullback.
In the forwards, the return of the experienced James Slipper is a big in for the Queensland side. There’s a re-shuffle in the second row with Adam Korczyk moving to the back-row, allowing Izack Rodda to slot into lock.
Their driving maul, and general work at set piece has been a real positive for Thorn’s men, and he’ll no doubt be looking to build on that this afternoon. Brandon Paenga-Amosa continues to impress at lineout time, whilst Taniela Tupou is ever-improving.
For the Sunwolves, they’re looking to record their first ever win against Australian opposition.
If they catch the Reds on an off-afternoon, they very well could sneak an upset.
Coach Jamie Joseph has made a string of changes for his XV.
Wingers Fukuoka and Saumaki have swapped, whilst there’s a new face at fullback in the form of Semisi Mariwera. Yutaka Nagare starts at halfback.
The return of Michael Leitch in the forward pack is a big plus, the ex-Chief will look to rudder their forward pack from 6.
Where the game will be won?
Set Piece, and the last 20 minutes.
The Reds are coming off a bye, and should be well rested for this game. They should play better rugby in the death minutes than their Sunwolves opponents. In addition, their set piece continues to improve, and probably just tips the balance of this fixture in their favour.
Reds by an even 14.
5:25pm
MH01 said | 5:25pm | ! Report
What…… I should be shocked …. but given oz rugby at the moment …. fair enough
5:17pm
Danny said | 5:17pm | ! Report
Ouch. Oh well this is what a rebuild looks like. Beat the Lions one week and get clobbered the next.
To be fair Jamie Joseph has the Sunwolves going much better this year. International players of a much higher standard. And Thorn dumped two props for missing training – I hope they understand that training ethic = strong team culture = results.
No sugar coating it though.
5:21pm
Dave_S said | 5:21pm | ! Report
Yep wolves played some excellent rugby, full credit for that. We were without the Smiths, but we had our starting front 5, and full contingent of backs …
5:16pm
moaman said | 5:16pm | ! Report
Congrats to all those long-suffering Sunwolves fans!
5:12pm
Julz said | 5:12pm | ! Report
Good riddance. Just can’t stand the biased Aussie commentary.
Sunwolves playing fast and quick rugby, together with some individual brilliance.
4:39pm
Johnno said | 4:39pm | ! Report
Hay it’s all worht it right according to rugby australia! They would rather lose games like this if it means blodding young locals who might play for the wallabies one day, instead of recruiting experienced foreign imports eg JPots/Gareth Delve/Thomas Cubelli, coz wallaby glory is all that counts right and not super rugby glory as super rugby is just a trial wallaby development comp as opposed to a true club glory champions league right.. Ha ha, that’s why no oz rugby fans care about super rugby coz it’s devalued to a trial comp, i have no problem tonight dan carter/pat lambie blocking the pathway of a french local in the europan champions cup for Racing 92, coz at least the french value club glory and giveng club glory meaning. So for half you lot whinging about the loss for the reds, half you lots also support RA’s hard nose stance on foreign imports coz you only care about wallaby glory not super rugby glory, so you reap what you sow so stop whinging some of you as this is what you wanted no imports to increase depth for oz super rugby sides..
3:54pm
Paddymelon said | 3:54pm | ! Report
This is the reality pill the Reds need to swallow All the talk of improving this season have hit the barrier head on The Reds are now 13th on the ladder overall: well up on PA; well down on PF; giving them the second worst PD. The touted solutions are to sign Thorn to a long term contract (because the Kiwis might poach him) and sign up Folau for bucket loads of money Take another reality pill to see that the problems are much more than the coach and one player Long term issues are player recruitment, retention and engaging the fans ( a diminishing resource only 12 to 13 thousand turned up for the Lions match) There is much to do at the Reds but is there anyone to do it
3:51pm
Jacky said | 3:51pm | ! Report
What was the penalty count
4:06pm
Ruckin Oaf said | 4:06pm | ! Report
Dunno but discipline was one of those things Thorn was gunna fix.
Along with defence.
3:45pm
StevieB said | 3:45pm | ! Report
How the Sunwolves always lose, I’ll never know.. They looked fabulous today – well coached, drilled, ordered, skilled and committed in every facet they could manage.
On a different note, the future of rugby is in major strife, based on the 2nd half penalty try and yellow card that went against the Reds. Initial impact was on the attacker’s upper arm – that should be the end of it. But as he falls toward the tryline, naturally he’s getting lower, so should the Reds player be penalised for that? It’s not his fault the player descended through his initial upper arm point of contact. The point of impact of the tackle should have much more importance.
And to Tupou’s reversed penalty because he shunted the player off the ball.. Players (and the public) surely will just get sick of these idealistic player protection decisions. As the game hurtles towards handbag rules, all brutality will vanish along with most fans who used to adore that aspect. I wonder how much longer before scrums will become rugby league-like non-contested humiliating comedies? Is this possible?
3:38pm
The Neutral View From Sweden said | 3:38pm | ! Report
Any regular Roarer that pays attention knew that the Moondogs would smash the Reds today. Geoff Parkes got a whisper from Elvis “The King” Presley at his tombstone at Graceland earlier this week and he was kind enough to share that whisper with us.
What a masterclass from Parker. Extra big props to Himeno, Tatekawa, and Millar also. Super solid set piece for the full 80 minutes also.
No matter how much love I throw on the Moondogs I have to say the biggest takeaway was how poor the Reds were. I don’t even think this was the Sunwolves best performance this season, they played at a higher level against both Saders and Canes.
How some guys can on about the ref after a 63-28 loss makes me lose hope about humanity..
3:49pm
Jacky said | 3:49pm | ! Report
You saying the ref was good?A ref performance like that is a huge turn off.The Reds were very poor and did not deserve to win but just as bad were the officials no excuse for them Reds and Officials as bad as one another but Sunwolves not so good either most other teams would have beaten them today.
4:03pm
The Neutral View From Sweden said | 4:03pm | ! Report
Did I say the ref was good?
I thought he was average, but certainly not anything out the ordinary. Your comments are way over the top and you are a poor sport.
5:18pm
moaman said | 5:18pm | ! Report
I picked the Sunwolves in my Crowd vote NV!!!!
3:31pm
Daveski said | 3:31pm | ! Report
Was there in the crowd – great atmosphere. Cold cans of beer for barely $5.
Reds really their own worst enemies and no answer to Sunwolves pressing defense. Only Thor and Rodda made metres. Still not sure George Smith understands the new ruck laws.
3:31pm
Footy Frank said | 3:31pm | ! Report
Time for Thorn to swallow his pride and get Quade Cooper into the squad. The team desperately needs some spark and unpredictability in attack.
3:35pm
Rhys Bosley said | 3:35pm | ! Report
They scored four tries so attack clearly wasn’t the problem. It was the six they let in and the seven penalty goals that killed them.
4:08pm
Ruckin Oaf said | 4:08pm | ! Report
You reckon it was their sparkling attack that set up those 4 tries ?
And does that include the ones from the driving maul ?
4:15pm
Rhys Bosley said | 4:15pm | ! Report
Who cares how they scored the tries? The points difference is all that matters and it is clearly defense and discipline that let them down.
4:11pm
enoughisenough said | 4:11pm | ! Report
But, but, where was the defence that everyone was prating about? The “Thorn’s got them playing as a team”? Its all about attitude, and Cooper doesn’t fit in? Cooper can’t tackle that’s why he isn’t there? Thorn is going great eh? Thorn again exposed as an over-hyped rookie. have the Sunwolves ever scored more than 60 against any side?
3:22pm
ThugbyFan said | 3:22pm | ! Report
How is this Hosea Saumaki, the 11 for Wolves? Wild Tongan boy with a wilder haircut. A hat trick of tries. The last 15 minutes has been a try-fest and tbh the last 3 tries were a joke more like NRC and not really deserving for Super Rugby.
Well done to the Wolves, lots of sushi and sake tonight! This year it was boom or bust for a side that just has not fired in previous years, but they have shown massive improvement and the will to win. Reds seemed a mite shell shocked after the 3rd Wolves try and from then on just never looked like stealing a win. They kept committing indiscretions and were penalised off the park.
The Reds major problem is the halves. I don’t think even QC or even Dan Carter could save them with Ben Lucas serving up slow hospital ball. Moses Sorovi has a better pass but is too green atm and sometimes is too slow to get to the back of the rucks. To compound the problem Jono Lance needs time and space to do his tricks and Hamish Stewart doesn’t have the experience or that consistent fast and wide pass (ala Quadie baby) to give his outer backs the space to run.
But today it was mainly the Reds forwards and their heaps of penalties who lost the match.
4:02pm
timber said | 4:02pm | ! Report
I get the Dan Carter reference but QC? The club player?
4:14pm
Ruckin Oaf said | 4:14pm | ! Report
You mean the guy who’s team sits undefeated on top of the ladder – that QC. Wonder if he could bring his standards down enough to fit into Thorn’s Reds.