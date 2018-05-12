 

Western Bulldogs vs Brisbane Lions: AFL live scores

By , 12 May 2018

    Western Bulldogs vs. Brisbane Lions
    Etihad Stadium
    AFL Home and Away May 12, 2018
    Q4 - 19:00 - Western Bulldogs 94, Brisbane Lions 81
    Western Bulldogs Brisbane Lions
     G B Pts G B Pts
    Q14327   4125
    Q29559   6541
    Q312880   8856
    Q4141094   12981

    The Western Bulldogs will be hoping to send the Brisbane Lions to an 0-8 record so far in 2018 when the two teams meet in Round 8. Join The Roar for live scores from the match at Etihad Stadium on Saturday night, starting from 7:25pm AEST.

    The Dogs have been an interesting team to follow so far in 2018 – they’re fielding the youngest side on average by a large way, but despite this have been relatively competitive.

    Their first two weeks were atrocious football but they bounced back to win their first match of the season over Essendon in Round 3 but have been relatively competitive since.

    The end result is a 3-4 record and they find themselves in the lower half of the ladder. Finals seems unlikely, but they’re doing well given the youth of the side.

    Brisbane on the other hand have played some really good footy at times but generally not all together in one game and as a result they’ve had a winless start to the year.

    They’ve lost two games by less than a goal, and then last week by seven points against Collingwood, a series of heartbreaking results.

    Carlton’s win earlier today now makes Brisbane the only side in the league who are yet to win a game in the 2018 AFL season.

    Marcus Bontempelli and Lukas Webb are in for the Bulldogs this week to replace Lin Jong and Tom English who have been dropped.

    Nick Robertson is in for Brisbane after Jacob Allison was dropped.

    Prediction
    Brisbane have a legitimate chance here but the return of Bontempelli plus the home ground advantage makes the Bulldogs favourites.

    Western Bulldogs by 12.

    Quarter 1
    2' BEHIND - Josh Dunkley (Western Bulldogs)
    3' GOAL - Caleb Daniel (Western Bulldogs)
    9' GOAL - Marcus Bontempelli (Western Bulldogs)
    10' GOAL - Cameron Rayner (Brisbane Lions)
    12' BEHIND - Oscar McInerney (Brisbane Lions)
    14' BEHIND - Bailey Dale (Western Bulldogs)
    15' GOAL - Marcus Bontempelli (Western Bulldogs)
    17' GOAL - Billy Gowers (Western Bulldogs)
    19' BEHIND - Toby McLean (Western Bulldogs)
    21' GOAL - Charlie Cameron (Brisbane Lions)
    26' GOAL - Daniel McStay (Brisbane Lions)
    30' GOAL - Dayne Zorko (Brisbane Lions)
    Quarter 2
    3' BEHIND - Eric Hipwood (Brisbane Lions)
    7' BEHIND - Tom Cutler (Brisbane Lions)
    10' BEHIND - Billy Gowers (Western Bulldogs)
    13' GOAL - Tom Boyd (Western Bulldogs)
    15' GOAL - Patrick Lipinski (Western Bulldogs)
    17' BEHIND - Rushed (Brisbane Lions)
    19' GOAL - Dayne Zorko (Brisbane Lions)
    20' GOAL - Billy Gowers (Western Bulldogs)
    21' GOAL - Oscar McInerney (Brisbane Lions)
    23' GOAL - Bailey Dale (Western Bulldogs)
    27' GOAL - Mitch Wallis (Western Bulldogs)
    29' BEHIND - Allen Christensen (Brisbane Lions)
    30' BEHIND - Marcus Bontempelli (Western Bulldogs)
    Quarter 3
    3' BEHIND - Alex Witherden (Brisbane Lions)
    4' BEHIND - Eric Hipwood (Brisbane Lions)
    6' GOAL - Hugh McCluggage (Brisbane Lions)
    10' BEHIND - Ed Richards (Western Bulldogs)
    11' GOAL - Toby McLean (Western Bulldogs)
    12' BEHIND - Daniel McStay (Brisbane Lions)
    15' BEHIND - Mitch Wallis (Western Bulldogs)
    16' GOAL - Patrick Lipinski (Western Bulldogs)
    19' GOAL - Eric Hipwood (Brisbane Lions)
    22' BEHIND - Bailey Dale (Western Bulldogs)
    29' GOAL - Marcus Bontempelli (Western Bulldogs)
    Quarter 4
    1' GOAL - Oscar McInerney (Brisbane Lions)
    3' GOAL - Charlie Cameron (Brisbane Lions)
    6' BEHIND - Bailey Dale (Western Bulldogs)
    7' BEHIND - Matthew Suckling (Western Bulldogs)
    9' GOAL - Josh Dunkley (Western Bulldogs)
    11' GOAL - Dayne Zorko (Brisbane Lions)
    14' GOAL - Charlie Cameron (Brisbane Lions)
    16' BEHIND - Rushed (Brisbane Lions)
    17' GOAL - Marcus Bontempelli (Western Bulldogs)

