AFL top 100: Round 8 highlights (part 1)

The first game of Round 8, the MCG clash between Sydney and Hawthorn was a cracker, and – while the same could not be said for the next two – the lead did change in the final quarter of the Carlton vs Essendon and Greater Western Sydney were not without a chance at three quarter time against West Coast Eagles.

In terms of the current top 100 AFL game players, we saw the appearance of #1 Shaun Burgoyne (Hawthorn), #2 Brendon Goddard (Essendon), #4 Jarrad McVeigh (Sydney) and #6 Kade Simpson (Carlton). Both Burgoyne and Simpson scored in excess of 100 fantasy points and McVeigh was just outside the top ten fantasy scorers for the victorious Swans.

Goddard finished up well down the list with a miserable 36 points.

Amongst the goal scorers, we saw AFL top 100 goal scorers Jarryd Roughead (Hawthorn – 1 goal), Josh Kennedy (West Coast Eagles/Carlton – 2 goals) and Mark LeCras (West Coast Eagles – 0 goals) but none made any movement up the all-time AFL top 100 goal scorers list.

The big goal scorer in the first part of Round 8 was Ben Ronke who – in only his third game for the Swans – kicked seven goals, including four in the first quarter.

Although it was enough to take him past 340 players on the Swans Goal Kicking list (including six of his teammates) he is still a long way away from impacting on the Swans’ top 100 goalkicking list. The one player at the Swans who did have an impact on the list was Luke Parker, who had a very mixed night.

His two goals took him past Sam Reid and Matthews Nicks and into the top 50 goalkickers at the club, but his report during the game means that he may not add to his tally of games or goals for some time yet.

His game on Friday night meant that he has now played more games for the Swans than 1930s superstar full forward Bob Pratt. Other currents Sydney players to move up the games played list were Heath Grundy, who moved past Tasmanian Daryn Cresswell and into outright 10th spot on the list, Keiren Jack who equalled the playing records of triple Brownlow Medallist Bob Skilton and grand final heroes Leo Barry and Josh Kennedy and Nick Smith who past Ben Matthews on the list and who are now only one game away from the 200 game milestone.

At Hawthorn, Jack Gunston – who kicked five goals in a losing side and past Ben Dixon on Hawthorn’s goalkicking list – also passed Tony Woods in terms of games played and drew level with Ken Beck and Stan Spinks. Shaun Burgoyne drew level on Hawthorn’s games played list with the injured Cyril Rioli and Dermott Brereton.

Liam Shiels drew level with old-timer Alec Albiston in terms of games played. Albiston currently shares the “hot seat” on the AFL all-time goal kickers list so is in danger of no longer being invited to the AFLPA’s top 100 goalkickers party if enough players pass him on the list.

Isaac Smith passed David Polkinghorn and legendary coach John Kennedy on Hawthorn’s Top 100 game players list while – in the first three games of Round 8 – traditional milestones were achieved by Callan Ward (Greater Western Sydney) (200 AFL games), Jake Lloyd (Sydney) (100 AFL and club games), Tom Bellchambers (Essendon) (100 AFL and club games), Orazio Fantasia (Essendon)(50 AFL and club games) and James Sicily (Hawthorn) (50 AFL and club games).

Jeremy Cameron became the first Greater Western Sydney player to pass the 300 goal milestone while Jamie Crisps kicked his 150th goal for the West Coast Eagles.