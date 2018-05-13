Aussie Jedinak heads Aston Villa one step closer to Premier League return

Australian captain Mile Jedinak has put Aston Villa in the driver’s seat in their bid to make it back to the Premier League with his first half goal against a dogged Middlesborough in the Championship playoffs.

Jedinak’s well-placed header from a corner gave Villa a deserved lead in the 15th minute. They held on comfortably and now head in to Wednesday’s (AEST) second leg at home at Villa Park confident of booking their spot in the Wembley final.

In the 2015-16 season Villa were one of a handful of clubs who had never been relegated from the Premier League.

However their eventual points total of 17 placed them last on the ladder, and having experienced their first taste of the Championship last season they now look like an outside chance of again being among the league’s big boys.

The visitors came close to adding a second towards the end of the first half when Robert Snodgrass struck the post.

Middlesbrough applied plenty of pressure late in the game but could not create that clear-cut chance to get themselves back in the contest.

The pair meet again for the right to play Derby County or Fulham — who are 1-0 down after the first leg — in the Wembley decider on May 26.