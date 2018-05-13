Bulls vs Sharks: Super Rugby live scores

The Bulls need an urgent turn around in form if they are to rescue their sliding Super Rugby campaign, but things won’t get any easier when they face the equally desperate Sharks. Join The Roar for live scores from 1:15am (AEST).

With the season well into the second half and total games-to-go starting to dwindle, the Bulls sit 11th on this complicated ladder system. That’s despite being stone cold last in the South African conference.

They have won four of their ten games though and are just three points out of the top eight as it stands currently, with a spot in the wildcards for the finals still very much on the line.

John Mitchell’s team haven’t done their chances any favours in the last fortnight though, with a failing defence giving them two defeats after three straight wins had put them on the front foot and up to second in the South African conference.

Those losses, against the Highlanders and Stormers, weren’t awful, but they were frustrating, particularly as the first came at home, where they had previously won three of four.

The Sharks, on the other hand, hold eighth spot in the wildcard race, but with so many teams within a couple of points of each other, each game ahead is a must-win.

Their biggest deficiency early in the season was undoubtedly in defence, but that seems to be starting to come good, with improved discipline and more structure on their line. In their last two wins, over the Stormers and Highlanders, they have conceded just 29 points.

Is it really turning a corner though? It’s hard to say, given the week prior they let in 40 points to the Bulls in the last meeting between these two clubs. If the Bulls dominate possession again, we could well see a similar scoreline this time around.

Prediction

Form is hard to read, particularly in this South African conference, but the Bulls have been good at home and the Sharks awful on the road, so it’s almost impossible not to tip that way.

Bulls by 5.

Be sure to join The Roar for live scores of the match from 1:15am (AEST) and don’t forget to add a comment as the action unfolds in the section below.