Canberra Raiders vs Cronulla Sharks: NRL live scores, blog

The Canberra Raiders and Cronulla Sharks face off at GIO Stadium in the nation’s capital to complete the Round 10 action of the NRL competition. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 4:10pm (AEST).

The Raiders have finally got their season going, with four wins from their last five, and the Sharks have won three in a row. This sets up a fascinating clash in Canberra between two teams with real momentum as we enter the middle third of the season.

The Raiders are starting to find the try line and the Sharks have begun to defend with the intensity we have become used to seeing in recent years. This clash could be a real dichotomy of styles.

With a spot in the top eight up for grabs, the Raiders will look to use their forward size and power to open up space on the fringes for their quick men to expose, as Cronulla try to contain that threat through the middle and parlay pressure into points.

Prediction

Calling this one could be the trickiest task of the week, but the Raiders have looked more impressive and might have too many attacking weapons for the visitors.

Canberra by 12 points

Catch all the action live on The Roar from 4:10pm (AEST).