 

Canberra Raiders vs Cronulla Sharks: NRL live scores, blog

Stuart Thomas Columnist

By , 13 May 2018 Stuart Thomas is a Roar Expert

    Raiders vs Sharks

    NRL, 13 May, 2018
    GIO Stadium
    35:00 - Raiders 14, Sharks 8
    Raiders   Sharks
    14 LIVE SCORE 8
    2 TRIES 1
    2 CONVERSION KICKS 1
    1 PENALTY GOALS 1
    0 FIELD GOALS 0
     
     
    Referee: Ben Cummins
    Touch judges: Kasey Badger & Peter Gough
    Video Referee: Ashley Klein

    The Canberra Raiders and Cronulla Sharks face off at GIO Stadium in the nation’s capital to complete the Round 10 action of the NRL competition. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 4:10pm (AEST).

    The Raiders have finally got their season going, with four wins from their last five, and the Sharks have won three in a row. This sets up a fascinating clash in Canberra between two teams with real momentum as we enter the middle third of the season.

    The Raiders are starting to find the try line and the Sharks have begun to defend with the intensity we have become used to seeing in recent years. This clash could be a real dichotomy of styles.

    With a spot in the top eight up for grabs, the Raiders will look to use their forward size and power to open up space on the fringes for their quick men to expose, as Cronulla try to contain that threat through the middle and parlay pressure into points.

    Prediction
    Calling this one could be the trickiest task of the week, but the Raiders have looked more impressive and might have too many attacking weapons for the visitors.

    Canberra by 12 points

    Catch all the action live on The Roar from 4:10pm (AEST).

    The Crowd Says (48)

    The Roar Live Blog: Latest comments displayed at the top of the page

    • Columnist

      4:53pm
      Stuart Thomas said | 4:53pm | ! Report

      37‘ – They can’t and throw a forward pass. Raiders scrum feed.

      Canberra: 14
      Cronulla: 8

    • Columnist

      4:52pm
      Stuart Thomas said | 4:52pm | ! Report

      36‘ – The kick on the last is cleaned up by Holmes and the Sharks look to settle with a good set.

      Canberra: 14
      Cronulla: 8

    • Columnist

      4:52pm
      Stuart Thomas said | 4:52pm | ! Report

      36‘ – The Raiders start another set from the kick-off and making metres through the ruck again.

      Canberra: 14
      Cronulla: 8

    • Columnist

      4:51pm
      Stuart Thomas said | 4:51pm | ! Report

      Goal
      36‘ – Croker lines up the penalty attempt. Successful.

      Canberra: 14
      Cronulla: 8

    • Columnist

      4:49pm
      Stuart Thomas said | 4:49pm | ! Report

      Penalty
      33‘ – Canberra charge dwon the Sharks kick on the last and attack inside the twenty again before the visitors give away a penalty. They will take the kick.

      Canberra: 12
      Cronulla: 8

    • Columnist

      4:48pm
      Stuart Thomas said | 4:48pm | ! Report

      33‘ – The Sharks under pressure trying to work away from their line after the scrum win.

      Canberra: 12
      Cronulla: 8

    • Columnist

      4:48pm
      Stuart Thomas said | 4:48pm | ! Report

      31‘ – The Raiders start a wonderful set from the restart and Havili storms through the centre of the ruck before Gubb puts the ball down with one tackle remaining. Sharks scrum feed.

      Canberra: 12
      Cronulla: 8

    • Columnist

      4:46pm
      Stuart Thomas said | 4:46pm | ! Report

      30‘ – Conversion is SUCCESSFUL from Croker and the Raiders take the lead by four.

      Canberra: 12
      Cronulla: 8

    • Columnist

      4:45pm
      Stuart Thomas said | 4:45pm | ! Report

      27‘ – What a great ball from Papalii to set up the try. Austin looks done for the day. A severe ankle problem.

      Canberra: 10
      Cronulla: 8

    • Columnist

      4:44pm
      Stuart Thomas said | 4:44pm | ! Report

      27‘ – TRY Raiders.

      Austin crashes over from a crash ball and the Raiders score right next to the posts. Austin is still down hurt.

      Canberra: 10
      Cronulla: 8

    • Columnist

      4:43pm
      Stuart Thomas said | 4:43pm | ! Report

      27‘ – A third PENALTY as Leilua almost gets over the line. Another tap for the Raiders. Hammering the line.

      Canberra: 6
      Cronulla: 8

    • Columnist

      4:41pm
      Stuart Thomas said | 4:41pm | ! Report

      26‘ – Canberra now deep in attack and another PENALTY for Canberra. They take the tap.

      Canberra: 6
      Cronulla: 8

