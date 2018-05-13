 

Collingwood Magpies vs Geelong Cats: AFL live scores, blog

Dylan Carmody

By Dylan Carmody, 13 May 2018

    Collingwood vs. Geelong Cats
    MCG
    AFL Home and Away May 13, 2018
    Q3 - 11:00 - Collingwood 25, Geelong Cats 38
    Collingwood Geelong Cats
     G B Pts G B Pts
    Q1139   2416
    Q21612   4731
    Q33725   5838

    It’s the 2011 Grand Final revisited, as the Collingwood Magpies play host to the Geelong Cats in a blockbuster Sunday afternoon matchup at the MCG. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 3:20pm (AEST).

    Both clubs come into this Sunday’s match off the back of wins the week before, though they came through different circumstances.

    Geelong played host to the GWS Giants on Friday night, and by the end of the game, they had left as 61-point victors over the early season premiership favourites.

    Collingwood, however, had a much tougher task, taking on the winless Brisbane Lions. While the Pies held a lead for a majority of the game, the Lions kept on coming, getting as close as one point in the dying minutes of the last term, but a Jaidyn Stephenson goal in the final minute put the game to bed, and rescued Collingwood from a massive upset.

    As both sides sitting on four wins apiece, with 1st and 11th on the ladder separated only by two wins, a win here means that the victors would burrow their way deeper into the top eight.

    The big news for the Cats is superstar Gary Ablett has been welcomed back into the line-up, along with Harry Taylor, Zac Smith, George Horlin-Smith and James Parsons.

    Tom Hawkins will sit out this week, after being suspended for making contact with an umpire, while Scott Selwood is out with a back complaint. Rhys Stanley (Omitted), Lachie Fogarty (Managed) and Zach Guthrie (Omitted) are also out.

    Collingwood have only made two changes, with Ben Crocker (Omitted) and Jarryd Blair (Omitted) making way for Callum Brown and Daniel Wells.

    Players to watch

    Geelong: Tim Kelly
    Tim Kelly has been a revelation for Geelong since he moved from WA, and has looked as though he has played 10 years of AFL footy, instead of one. He is an integral part of the Geelong side, and if he has a good game, it goes a long way to setting up a Geelong win.

    Collingwood: Jordan De Goey
    Since De Goey’s return to the side, he has starred for the Pies. He was strong in the Anzac Day clash, and a five-goal performance last week saw De Goey lead the Pies home. He does so again, and Collingwood take home the win.

    Prediction
    It is going to be a tight contest, with both teams so close on the ladder, but the old saying goes, you’re only as good as your last game, and while Geelong wiped the floor with last year’s preliminary finalists, Collingwood just got over the line against last year’s wooden spooners. Geelong to get up in a tight contest.

    Geelong by 16 points.

    Will Geelong welcome back the Little Master in style with two wins on the trot? Or will Collingwood break back into the top eight with an emphatic victory? Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 3:20pm (AEST).

    Quarter 1
    4' BEHIND - Harry Taylor (Geelong Cats)
    5' BEHIND - Chris Mayne (Collingwood)
    9' GOAL - Jackson Thurlow (Geelong Cats)
    11' BEHIND - Jordan Cunico (Geelong Cats)
    13' GOAL - George Horlin-Smith (Geelong Cats)
    15' BEHIND - Rushed (Geelong Cats)
    19' BEHIND - Daniel Wells (Collingwood)
    22' BEHIND - Esava Ratugolea (Geelong Cats)
    24' GOAL - Tom Phillips (Collingwood)
    26' BEHIND - Callum Brown (Collingwood)
    Quarter 2
    4' BEHIND - Jeremy Howe (Collingwood)
    6' BEHIND - Stewart Crameri (Geelong Cats)
    11' BEHIND - Esava Ratugolea (Geelong Cats)
    18' BEHIND - Sam Menegola (Geelong Cats)
    19' BEHIND - Rushed (Collingwood)
    24' GOAL - Stewart Crameri (Geelong Cats)
    25' GOAL - Gary Ablett (Geelong Cats)
    26' BEHIND - Rushed (Collingwood)
    Quarter 3
    3' BEHIND - Joel Selwood (Geelong Cats)
    4' BEHIND - Adam Treloar (Collingwood)
    5' GOAL - Tom Phillips (Collingwood)
    8' GOAL - Jordan De Goey (Collingwood)
    10' GOAL - Patrick Dangerfield (Geelong Cats)

    The Roar Live Blog:

    The Roar Live Blog: Latest comments displayed at the top of the page | Click here to jump to leave a comment

    • Roar Guru

      4:51pm
      4:51pm
Dylan Carmody said | 4:51pm

      GOAL GEELONG

      Patrick Dangerfield, set shot, 45 out and slight angle, but Danger has no issues here, bangs it home to steady the Geelong ship!

      Collingwood 3.7 (25)
      Geelong 5.8 (38)
      Q3 13.24

    • Roar Guru

      4:49pm
      4:49pm
Dylan Carmody said | 4:49pm

      GOAL COLLINGWOOD

      De Goey marks well on the boundary, comes around the corner and snaps truly! Pies go back to back here at the G!

      Collingwood 3.7 (25)
      Geelong 4.8 (32)
      Q3 14.22

    • Roar Guru

      4:46pm
      4:46pm
Dylan Carmody said | 4:46pm

      GOAL COLLINGWOOD

      Phillips! Finally, the Pies get the goal, Philips with a goal out of nothing!

      Collingwood 2.7 (19)
      Geelong 4.8 (32)
      Q3 16.21

    • Roar Guru

      4:45pm
      4:45pm
Dylan Carmody said | 4:45pm

      BEHIND COLLINGWOOD

      Treloar takes on the shot, but it misses to the left.

      Collingwood 1.7 (13)
      Geelong 4.8 (32)
      Q3 17.04

    • Roar Guru

      4:44pm
      4:44pm
Dylan Carmody said | 4:44pm

      BEHIND GEELONG

      Carnage near the Cats goal, and they can’t get a kick away, with the Pies wrapping it up before bombing it out of their 50. It comes back though, but Selwood’s kick is offline.

      Collingwood 1.6 (12)
      Geelong 4.8 (32)
      Q3 17.55

    • Roar Guru

      4:41pm
      4:41pm
Dylan Carmody said | 4:41pm

      Here we go, second half underway! Cats with the tap, absolute carnage in the square before the umpire balls it up.

    • Roar Guru

      4:40pm
      4:40pm
Dylan Carmody said | 4:40pm

      INJURY NEWS:

      Darcy Moore is done for the day with a hamstring injury. Worrying signs considering he has just come back from a hamstring injury.

    • Roar Guru

      4:23pm
      4:23pm
Dylan Carmody said | 4:23pm

      HALF TIME:
      Collingwood 1.6 (12) trail Geelong 4.7 (31) by 19 points.

      An enthralling quarter. No goals for a majority of that quarter, before Crameri and Ablett broke the shackles. No goals for the Pies, with both sides having chances, but not taking them.

      Jack Crisp and Jeremy Howe have 16 touches each, while Joel Selwood, Mitch Duncan and Gary Ablett all have 14 themselves.

    • Roar Guru

      4:20pm
      4:20pm
Dylan Carmody said | 4:20pm

      BEHIND COLLINGWOOD

      Sidebottom tries for the shot, but it is rushed through.

      Collingwood 1.6 (12)
      Geelong 4.7 (31)
      Q2 00.06

    • Roar Guru

      4:19pm
      4:19pm
Dylan Carmody said | 4:19pm

      GOAL GEELONG

      Cats have two in a row!! With the majority of the second quarter seeing players struggle to kick majors, Geelong now have two in a minute! Ablett bursts through the pack, and snaps through the goal!

      Collingwood 1.5 (11)
      Geelong 4.7 (31)
      Q2 00.44

    • Roar Guru

      4:18pm
      4:18pm
Dylan Carmody said | 4:18pm

      GOAL GEELONG

      Finally! In the chaos, in the carnage, Crameri keeps his head, and snaps this truly to kick the first goal of the quarter!

      Collingwood 1.5 (11)
      Geelong 3.7 (25)
      Q2 01.13

