Kiwi Ben O’Keeffe must have his rugby refereeing ticket shredded

With the Waratahs leading 29-nil over the Crusaders by playing brilliant rugby in Christchurch yesterday, Kiwi referee Ben O’Keeffe struck for the first time.
With just five minutes left in the first half, Crusader Joe Moody elbowed Waratah centre Kurtley Beale in the throat without the ball that took Beale out of the play.
Moody accepted the return pass to score under the post, and it was converted.
Moody’s illegal and dangerous play was so blatant right in from of O’Keeffe, it had to be a red card.
No, O’Keeffe awarded the try, but Moody will be hauled into the judiciary and is certain to cop a lengthy holiday.
Inept refereeing.
O’Keeffe struck again binning Waratah halfback Nick Phipps, as the Crusaders scored two more tries to trail 19-29 at the break.
But O’Keeffe wasn’t done, not by a long shot.
A spate of penalties went the Crusaders way in the second half, Waratahs winger Tagele Naiyaravoro was binned and O’Keeffe awarded a penalty try to the home side.
In was one-way refereeing traffic, all O’Keeffe did for most of the half was look at the Waratahs.
To be fair, he also awarded the Waratahs two very kickable penalties but Bernard Foley’s trusty boot was back in the shed – both attempts were very ordinary.
Either one would have given the Waratahs a meritorious win against all odds.
But then the Moody try also cost the Waratahs victory – the men in blue were dudded.
Now I have got rid of the refereeing rubbish, the Waratahs can feel very proud of the way they rattled up 29 points at a point a minute against the best side in the tournament, with Israel Folau, Kurtley Beale, Curtis Rona and Naiyaravoro at their exciting best.
The tries sent a shiver down the spine, proving the Waratahs can play great rugby once they set their mind to it.
It’ll come as no surprise Folau and Beale were the catalysts.
Those who didn’t see the game could be forgiven for asking how on earth could the Waratahs lead 29-nil, and lose?
As Roarers know only too well, I have been relentless on the Waratahs’ dreadful play this season.
But last night wasn’t the Waratahs’ fault.
They were so heavily pinged out of the game by O’Keeffe, the Crusaders are such a top side and the combination was too hard to overcome.
The Crusaders won 31-29, but they know they didn’t deserve the chocolates.
And Ben O’Keeffe doesn’t deserve another game of rugby.
May 13th 2018 @ 9:54am
AGbanger said | May 13th 2018 @ 9:54am | ! Report
+1 – Mounga jumps over Beales limp body to make the line break from which the original offender scores. One of the most blatant and dirty acts I have ever seen on a rugby field in 35 years..
Crusaders won by cheating.
May 13th 2018 @ 9:55am
Jokerman said | May 13th 2018 @ 9:55am | ! Report
Yeah and what about the time the ref didn’t give Foley another shot at goal !! Twice the ref just let him miss…and he did nothing! What happened to double lives??!
But Lordy could be on to something. 15 on 14 could really even this compition up.
May 13th 2018 @ 10:10am
Mr Hollywood said | May 13th 2018 @ 10:10am | ! Report
Personally I find 15 men against 14 boys a little unfair. NZ teams should instantly be reduced to 14.
From Hollywood
May 13th 2018 @ 10:12am
Reverse Wheel said | May 13th 2018 @ 10:12am | ! Report
Comments like this make you look like a clown. The ref was horribly one sided and made several absolute clangers that decided the game. It’s not even up for debate, as evidenced by the citing commissioner this morning managing to spot what the 4 kiwi officials spectacularly managed to miss.
May 13th 2018 @ 9:55am
kesmcc said | May 13th 2018 @ 9:55am | ! Report
Did Craig Joubert have his ticket shredded after gifting the tahs the SR championship or getting the wallabies past Scotland in the WC??
I think not.
Unfortunately o’keefe missed the Moody incident but it’s a fast moving game and things are missed every week.
He’s been cited and will miss games.
It’s over, move on.
May 13th 2018 @ 9:55am
Uk_Ozpat said | May 13th 2018 @ 9:55am | ! Report
He’s not the only one who needs to retire!
May 13th 2018 @ 9:57am
Bing said | May 13th 2018 @ 9:57am | ! Report
With the yellow cards he did pull out it was 15 v 14 at times.
May 13th 2018 @ 10:13am
Reverse Wheel said | May 13th 2018 @ 10:13am | ! Report
16.
May 13th 2018 @ 10:04am
Fox said | May 13th 2018 @ 10:04am | ! Report
David Lord perhaps you might like to go back and see how far in front of the kicker Folau was before taking a high ball that resulted in a try or the number of times the Tahs rush defence was clearly off side in the first half that wasn’t called out either.
The ref and TMO missed that as well – so the Crusaders equally can argue they were dudded mate. Also ask yourself this- Would the Crusader have lost the game with 29-0 lead after 26 minutes? Ref or no Ref? No and therein lies the difference between NZ best sides and Australia’s right there.
It was poor refereeing throughout the game and not one way traffic and yes he should be dropped from super rugby and he is not alone I might add.
May 13th 2018 @ 10:05am
Highlander said | May 13th 2018 @ 10:05am | ! Report
https://imgur.com/gallery/1oX6x2w
Sorry Fox – Folau was onside