Mourinho and Guardiola: A tale of two different philosophies

The English Premier League enters its final round this weekend as the curtain is brought down on the 2017-18 season, which has again produced no shortage of headlines and discussion points.

One of the most intriguing storylines has been the personal battle in Manchester between Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City and Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United. Guardiola’s City have proven to be in a class of their own, steamrolling their way to the title, with United a huge 19 points back in second place.

Manchester City will look to become the first team to hit the 100-point mark in their penultimate game against Southampton as well as pass the previous highest goal mark of 103, which they currently share with Chelsea. Guardiola’s team have been a joy to watch this season, and the expressive and relentless pace with which they attack games has at times left us breathless.

From back to front Manchester City is a team which has been moulded in the Guardiola vision with the ability to attack from all positions on the field. The improvements of players such as Raheem Sterling and Kyle Walker under Guardiola emphasises the ability of the City manager to not only inspire his players but equip them with the tactical nous to deliver his game plan.

This was perfectly encapsulated when City captain Vincent Kompany described Guardiola as a ‘Great teacher’, wherein the City players have better adjusted to his tactical style in his second year as manager.

Manchester City’s swashbuckling style this season has been in complete contrast with that of their neighbours across the city. Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United have at times ground and stumbled their way to securing second place. Mourinho has defended the season as a success, and United are heading in the right direction under his tutelage. This appears true on paper as United finished 6th last year and had to rely on winning the Europa League to secure Champions League football.

However, Mourinho and Manchester United seem further away than ever from catching City. Their inconsistencies and Mourinho’s cautious approach have stifled the individual growth and talent of the players at his disposal.

Personalities like Paul Pogba, Manchester United’s record signing when he joined from Juventus, has cut a frustrated figure at times during the year due to Mourinho’s defend first, attack later philosophy. Pogba’s undoubted potential has been showcased only fleetingly, with his brightest moment occurring at City’s ground, where he was influential in United’s 3-2 comeback win.

Young talents Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial have slipped down the pecking order as their development has been stopped by a lack of game time. The January transfer of Alexis Sanchez highlighted Mourinho’s lack of faith in both players, who have been forced to play second fiddle.

Mourinho has always preferred experience within his teams, but in Rashford and Martial he has two of the most exciting young talents in world football, and they need to be nurtured correctly. United’s footballing fabric has always been built on an attacking the game regardless of the situation; in Mourinho, though, they have a manager whose dour tactics contrast with what has made United arguably the largest football brand globally.

Mourinho’s relationship with his players has also seemed to have been a sticking point at times during the year. The public falling out with Luke Shaw as well as the open criticism of Paul Pogba has destabilised a United team which has lacked connection during parts of the year.

Mourinho has always been a master of diverting the attention away from his team and performances, but the public criticism of players has put into question the relationship he has with his squad.

United have dropped points to all of the newly promoted teams this year as they struggle to break down packed defences, instead resorting to playing long balls to the likes of Marouane Fellaini. City, on the other hand, have effortlessly opened up opposition defences as the pace of both Raheem Sterling and Leroy Sane have proved overwhelming for fullbacks, and the finishing prowess of Sergio Aguero and young Brazilian Gabriel Jesus have ensured City’s dominance has been converted on the score sheet.

The summer will be pivotal for both men as City look to strengthen further under Guardiola and conquer not only England once again but the ultimate goal of Europe and the Champions League. Mourinho will be equipped with the resources and financial backing to spend on his squad to strengthen in an attempt to close the gap to City and drive United back to the pinnacle of the English football.

Mourinho, though, must look within and also be prepared to be braver with his group of players next year if he is to challenge Guardiola’s City. City will continue to look forward and under Guardiola the attacking philosophy will not waiver.

It is now up to their neighbours to go with them or be left behind.