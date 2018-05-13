 

North Melbourne Kangaroos vs Richmond Tigers: AFL live scores, blog

Sarah Wildy Roar Guru

By Sarah Wildy, 13 May 2018

    North Melbourne vs. Richmond
    Etihad Stadium
    AFL Home and Away May 13, 2018
    Q3 - 9:00 - North Melbourne 44, Richmond 53
    North Melbourne Richmond
     G B Pts G B Pts
    Q12012   3422
    Q25232   8452
    Q37244   8553

    The North Melbourne Kangaroos will take on the Richmond Tigers at Etihad Stadium on Sunday. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match from 1:10pm AEST.

    The Kangaroos had a tight two-point victory over Sydney last weekend at the SCG. In a low scoring Saturday night match, North Melbourne toughed it out over the four quarters.

    Richmond are also coming off a win in Round 7, smashing Fremantle by 77 points at the MCG. The Tigers are flying high at six wins and one loss.

    Richmond have only made one change to their side – Dion Prestia is out with a calf injury, captain Trent Cotchin will return after missing a week with a minor knee injury.

    There are two changes to the Kangaroo’s line up that beat Sydney, Ed Vickers-Willis is out after injuring the posterior cruciate ligament in his right knee, and Cameron Zurhaar has been omitted.

    Both ends of the ground are boosted for the Roos’ by this week’s inclusions: defender Majak Daw returns from a minor foot injury and Jarrad Waite will settle into the forward line again after being rested last week.

    The Roos are up and about with 4 wins and looking for respect by toppling the benchmark of the competition, Richmond. Getting their best players on the ground, and Jacobs doing a job on Martin gives them that chance.

    The last time these two teams played was Round 11 2017, Richmond defeated North Melbourne by 35 points on their road to the premiership.

    Prediction
    Whilst North Melbourne are doing better than most predicted at the start of the year, Richmond’s team defence and pressure on the ball carrier will create turnovers. On the fast deck under the roof at Etihad Stadium they will be too good for North Melbourne.

    Richmond by 39.

    Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match from 1:10pm AEST.

    Quarter 1
    7' BEHIND - Rushed (Richmond)
    9' GOAL - Jason Castagna (Richmond)
    11' GOAL - Josh Caddy (Richmond)
    12' BEHIND - Bachar Houli (Richmond)
    14' GOAL - Mason Wood (North Melbourne)
    16' GOAL - Ben Brown (North Melbourne)
    19' BEHIND - Jack Higgins (Richmond)
    22' BEHIND - Rushed (Richmond)
    23' GOAL - Josh Caddy (Richmond)
    Quarter 2
    2' GOAL - Kane Lambert (Richmond)
    5' GOAL - Jy Simpkin (North Melbourne)
    7' GOAL - Shaun Atley (North Melbourne)
    10' GOAL - Kane Lambert (Richmond)
    14' GOAL - Josh Caddy (Richmond)
    15' GOAL - Jack Riewoldt (Richmond)
    18' BEHIND - Jack Ziebell (North Melbourne)
    20' BEHIND - Jack Ziebell (North Melbourne)
    26' GOAL - Jack Riewoldt (Richmond)
    29' GOAL - Shaun Atley (North Melbourne)
    Quarter 3
    2' GOAL - Mason Wood (North Melbourne)
    7' BEHIND - Shane Edwards (Richmond)
    9' GOAL - Jarrad Waite (North Melbourne)

    • Roar Guru

      2:45pm
      Sarah Wildy said | 2:45pm | ! Report

      GOAL NORTH MELBOURNE

      Rance caught holding the ball, advantage paid and the kick in from Brown is marked by Waite. He lines up for a set shot and accuracy is not an issue for him.

      9 points the margin.

      North Melbourne 44
      Richmond 53

    • Roar Guru

      2:43pm
      Sarah Wildy said | 2:43pm | ! Report

      BEHIND RICHMOND

      Edwards with a set shot after some neat Tiger’s passes. Pulls it to the left.

      North Melbourne 38
      Richmond 53

    • Roar Guru

      2:38pm
      Sarah Wildy said | 2:38pm | ! Report

      GOAL NORTH MELBOURNE

      Long kick in came to ground, tumbling ball forward is soccered off the ground by Wood. Roos get first blood in the second half.

      North Melbourne 38
      Richmond 52

    • Roar Guru

      2:37pm
      Sarah Wildy said | 2:37pm | ! Report

      Cunnington busy in the first half, given a free-kick to start the second…

      Jacobs still on Dusty, who is getting a little frustrated.

      North Melbourne 32
      Richmond 52

    • Roar Guru

      2:36pm
      Sarah Wildy said | 2:36pm | ! Report

      Second half underway

      North Melbourne 32
      Richmond 52

    • 2:25pm
      Swannies said | 2:25pm | ! Report

      Richmond will power away after half time. Should win by 10 goals. Back to the also-rans for North.

    • Roar Guru

      2:19pm
      Sarah Wildy said | 2:19pm | ! Report

      Thoughts on the first half Roarers?

    • Roar Guru

      2:18pm
      Sarah Wildy said | 2:18pm | ! Report

      STATISTICS

      Goals
      North Melbourne Atley 2, Brown, Simpkin, Wood
      Richmond Caddy 3, Lambert 2, Riewoldt 2, Castagna

      Disposals
      North Melbourne Cunnington 20, Anderson 15, Clarke 9
      Richmond Cotchin 18, Houli 17, Vlastuin 16

      Score
      North Melbourne 5.2 (32)
      Richmond 8.4 (52)

    • Roar Guru

      2:16pm
      Sarah Wildy said | 2:16pm | ! Report

      Half Time

      20 points the margin.

      North Melbourne 32
      Richmond 52

    • Roar Guru

      2:15pm
      Sarah Wildy said | 2:15pm | ! Report

      Waite down after Astbury used him as a step ladder and flew over the top – umpire gives it the okay, but it looked fairly unrealistic.

      North Melbourne 32
      Richmond 52

