North Melbourne Kangaroos vs Richmond Tigers: AFL live scores, blog

The Kangaroos had a tight two-point victory over Sydney last weekend at the SCG. In a low scoring Saturday night match, North Melbourne toughed it out over the four quarters.

Richmond are also coming off a win in Round 7, smashing Fremantle by 77 points at the MCG. The Tigers are flying high at six wins and one loss.

Richmond have only made one change to their side – Dion Prestia is out with a calf injury, captain Trent Cotchin will return after missing a week with a minor knee injury.

There are two changes to the Kangaroo’s line up that beat Sydney, Ed Vickers-Willis is out after injuring the posterior cruciate ligament in his right knee, and Cameron Zurhaar has been omitted.

Both ends of the ground are boosted for the Roos’ by this week’s inclusions: defender Majak Daw returns from a minor foot injury and Jarrad Waite will settle into the forward line again after being rested last week.

The Roos are up and about with 4 wins and looking for respect by toppling the benchmark of the competition, Richmond. Getting their best players on the ground, and Jacobs doing a job on Martin gives them that chance.

The last time these two teams played was Round 11 2017, Richmond defeated North Melbourne by 35 points on their road to the premiership.

Prediction

Whilst North Melbourne are doing better than most predicted at the start of the year, Richmond’s team defence and pressure on the ball carrier will create turnovers. On the fast deck under the roof at Etihad Stadium they will be too good for North Melbourne.

Richmond by 39.

