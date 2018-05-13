North Melbourne Kangaroos vs Richmond Tigers: AFL live scores, blog

The North Melbourne Kangaroos will take on the Richmond Tigers at Etihad Stadium on Sunday. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match from 1:10pm AEST.
The Kangaroos had a tight two-point victory over Sydney last weekend at the SCG. In a low scoring Saturday night match, North Melbourne toughed it out over the four quarters.
Richmond are also coming off a win in Round 7, smashing Fremantle by 77 points at the MCG. The Tigers are flying high at six wins and one loss.
Richmond have only made one change to their side – Dion Prestia is out with a calf injury, captain Trent Cotchin will return after missing a week with a minor knee injury.
There are two changes to the Kangaroo’s line up that beat Sydney, Ed Vickers-Willis is out after injuring the posterior cruciate ligament in his right knee, and Cameron Zurhaar has been omitted.
Both ends of the ground are boosted for the Roos’ by this week’s inclusions: defender Majak Daw returns from a minor foot injury and Jarrad Waite will settle into the forward line again after being rested last week.
The Roos are up and about with 4 wins and looking for respect by toppling the benchmark of the competition, Richmond. Getting their best players on the ground, and Jacobs doing a job on Martin gives them that chance.
The last time these two teams played was Round 11 2017, Richmond defeated North Melbourne by 35 points on their road to the premiership.
Prediction
Whilst North Melbourne are doing better than most predicted at the start of the year, Richmond’s team defence and pressure on the ball carrier will create turnovers. On the fast deck under the roof at Etihad Stadium they will be too good for North Melbourne.
Richmond by 39.
2:45pm
Sarah Wildy said | 2:45pm
GOAL NORTH MELBOURNE
Rance caught holding the ball, advantage paid and the kick in from Brown is marked by Waite. He lines up for a set shot and accuracy is not an issue for him.
9 points the margin.
North Melbourne 44
Richmond 53
2:43pm
Sarah Wildy said | 2:43pm
BEHIND RICHMOND
Edwards with a set shot after some neat Tiger’s passes. Pulls it to the left.
North Melbourne 38
Richmond 53
2:38pm
Sarah Wildy said | 2:38pm
GOAL NORTH MELBOURNE
Long kick in came to ground, tumbling ball forward is soccered off the ground by Wood. Roos get first blood in the second half.
North Melbourne 38
Richmond 52
2:37pm
Sarah Wildy said | 2:37pm
Cunnington busy in the first half, given a free-kick to start the second…
Jacobs still on Dusty, who is getting a little frustrated.
North Melbourne 32
Richmond 52
2:36pm
Sarah Wildy said | 2:36pm
Second half underway
North Melbourne 32
Richmond 52
2:25pm
Swannies said | 2:25pm
2:19pm
Sarah Wildy said | 2:19pm
Thoughts on the first half Roarers?
2:18pm
Sarah Wildy said | 2:18pm
STATISTICS
Goals
North Melbourne Atley 2, Brown, Simpkin, Wood
Richmond Caddy 3, Lambert 2, Riewoldt 2, Castagna
Disposals
North Melbourne Cunnington 20, Anderson 15, Clarke 9
Richmond Cotchin 18, Houli 17, Vlastuin 16
Score
North Melbourne 5.2 (32)
Richmond 8.4 (52)
2:16pm
Sarah Wildy said | 2:16pm
Half Time
20 points the margin.
North Melbourne 32
Richmond 52
2:15pm
Sarah Wildy said | 2:15pm
Waite down after Astbury used him as a step ladder and flew over the top – umpire gives it the okay, but it looked fairly unrealistic.
North Melbourne 32
Richmond 52