Sharks rise above Raiders 24-16

The Sharks have come from behind to beat the Raiders in Canberra in a much-needed victory.

The 24-16 scoreline reflected a quality game despite some poor ball control from both sides. Generally, the teams showed an intent to score and the sight of the wide backs attacking the line was evidence of that.

The Raiders had the better of the first half with tries to Nick Cotric and Blake Austin split by a freakish 80 metre run by Valentine Holmes and the home side led 16-8 at the break.

Austin was injured as he crashed over the line and that was to prove costly with his side looking for direction late in the game.

The second half was all Cronulla, although it did take them some time to get going. Tries to Jack Williams, Sosaia Feki and a second from Holmes in the final minutes iced the game and the Canberra fans seemed a little stunned by a scoreless second half.

The loss of Austin really hurt the Raiders and their kicking and last tackle options fell away late in the game.

The Sharks kept coming and while still needing refinement in their own game, will take a much-needed win.