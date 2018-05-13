South Sydney Rabbitohs vs St George Illawarra Dragons: NRL live scores, blog

The St George Illawarra Dragons are flying high, and they’ll need to call on all the stops if they’re to continue their hot streak against the ever-improving South Sydney Rabbitohs when they clash in a Sunday afternoon blockbuster. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match, starting from 2pm AEST.
When these two sides last met a month ago, it was a thriller. The Bunnies went down by four, but looked every bit the part against a Red V side that is being locked in to go deep into September already.
On that night, South Sydney were left cursing a lack of execution in attack. However, this afternoon spells a different tale.
Greg Inglis grows each week. Alex Johnston is one of the form fullbacks in the NRL, while halves Walker and Reynolds are humming on the back of a forward pack that is finally getting some good go-forward.
Add to that the link of potential Blues hooker Damien Cook, and you’ve got the recipe for a side that could pull a swifty on the Dragons this afternoon.
That being said, the Dragons are playing unbelievable football at this stage of the season. Their forward pack for mine is easily the best in the competition.
Tyson Frizell, Tariq Sims and Jack De Belin are animals, and Paul Vaughan and James Graham need nothing said about them.
Ben Hunt has embraced his role as the assistant to Gareth Whiddop, and looks outstanding when he’s distributing and playing serviceman, rather than trying to do it all himself. Matthew Dufty is a jet, and his matchup with the aforementioned Johnston will be a belter.
Prediction
The Rabbitohs will give this game a proper shake. I’m not sure whether they have the legs, or attacking weapons to beat a Dragons team hell-bent on making statements each week. I’m tipping the Dragons to win it, but it’ll be a slog.
Dragons by 8.
Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match, starting from 2pm AEST.
2:48pm
Nick Kelland said | 2:48pm | ! Report
38‘ – Sam Burgess goes off for an HIA, as the Bunnies shift right with Johnston who attracts a few defenders.
Rabbitohs: 12
Dragons: 0
2:46pm
Nick Kelland said | 2:46pm | ! Report
38‘ – Frizell nearly scores off a nice kick from midfield, but the refs say “nup, no score” back we go. Bunnies with it 30m out, and Reynolds goes to McDonald again, who is safe under it.
Rabbitohs: 12
Dragons: 0
2:42pm
Nick Kelland said | 2:42pm | ! Report
34‘ – Set ping-pong now as both sides complete sets of six without much drama. Ball now with the Dragons on their 40m.
Rabbitohs: 12
Dragons: 0
2:41pm
Mr X said | 2:41pm | ! Report
Souths’ defence has been incredible.
2:40pm
Nick Kelland said | 2:40pm | ! Report
Penalty Goal
32‘ – Dragons offside 15m out, and a penalty is blown.
Reynolds throws it over to make it a two converted try game.
Rabbitohs: 12
Dragons: 0
2:38pm
Nick Kelland said | 2:38pm | ! Report
31‘ – Now a penalty. The Dragons are piggybacking the Rabbitohs out of their own half, and they have a set of six 30m from the Dragons line.
Rabbitohs: 10
Dragons: 0
2:37pm
Nick Kelland said | 2:37pm | ! Report
30‘ – Knock on Nene McDonald off the pass from Whiddop down that left edge.
The Bunnies defence is suffocating this misfiring Dragons attack.
Rabbitohs: 10
Dragons: 0
2:36pm
Nick Kelland said | 2:36pm | ! Report
28‘ – Another repeat set here for the Dragons. Immense pressure, and they need to score.
Hunt’s grubber is fielded by Inglis, Nightingale carries him dead.
Rabbitohs: 10
Dragons: 0
2:34pm
Nick Kelland said | 2:34pm | ! Report
27‘ – And they give it right back! Hunt knocks on on the first tackle. So Dragons with it on the first tackle 10m out.
Rabbitohs: 10
Dragons: 0
2:33pm
Nick Kelland said | 2:33pm | ! Report
26‘ – Coach killer.
Forward pass Dragons 10m out.
Bunnies survive again.
Rabbitohs: 10
Dragons: 0
2:33pm
Nick Kelland said | 2:33pm | ! Report
26‘ – Geeez Cook nearly ruins it, then saves things. Fifth tackle, and another nice kick from Hunt, where Cook juggles it in the dead ball. Vaughan looked to score, diving on the loose ball, but Cook dives under him and bats it dead. So, another repeat set for the Dragons.
Rabbitohs: 10
Dragons: 0