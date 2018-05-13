South Sydney Rabbitohs vs St George Illawarra Dragons: NRL live scores, blog

The St George Illawarra Dragons are flying high, and they’ll need to call on all the stops if they’re to continue their hot streak against the ever-improving South Sydney Rabbitohs when they clash in a Sunday afternoon blockbuster. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match, starting from 2pm AEST.

When these two sides last met a month ago, it was a thriller. The Bunnies went down by four, but looked every bit the part against a Red V side that is being locked in to go deep into September already.

On that night, South Sydney were left cursing a lack of execution in attack. However, this afternoon spells a different tale.

Greg Inglis grows each week. Alex Johnston is one of the form fullbacks in the NRL, while halves Walker and Reynolds are humming on the back of a forward pack that is finally getting some good go-forward.

Add to that the link of potential Blues hooker Damien Cook, and you’ve got the recipe for a side that could pull a swifty on the Dragons this afternoon.

That being said, the Dragons are playing unbelievable football at this stage of the season. Their forward pack for mine is easily the best in the competition.

Tyson Frizell, Tariq Sims and Jack De Belin are animals, and Paul Vaughan and James Graham need nothing said about them.

Ben Hunt has embraced his role as the assistant to Gareth Whiddop, and looks outstanding when he’s distributing and playing serviceman, rather than trying to do it all himself. Matthew Dufty is a jet, and his matchup with the aforementioned Johnston will be a belter.

Prediction

The Rabbitohs will give this game a proper shake. I’m not sure whether they have the legs, or attacking weapons to beat a Dragons team hell-bent on making statements each week. I’m tipping the Dragons to win it, but it’ll be a slog.

Dragons by 8.

Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match, starting from 2pm AEST.