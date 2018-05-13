Tomic and Millman face off in all-Australian final

By Darren Walton , 13 May 2018 Darren Walton is a Roar Guru

The resurgent Bernard Tomic has won four consecutive clay-court matches for the first time to set up an all-Australian title showdown with John Millman in France.

Tomic battled from a set down and more than two-and-a-quarter hours to beat Swede Elias Ymer 2-6 7-6 (7-2) 6-4 and reach the final of the $200,000 Open du Pays d’Aix Challenger event in Provence.

Top-seeded Millman needed two hours and 41 minutes to edge Argentine Guido Andreozzi 6-7 (9-11) 6-2 7-5 in his own epic semi-final triumph.

Tomic had arrived at the tournament ranked 243rd in the world having not won a match since January.

The one-time world No.17 is guaranteed a return to the top 200 after his much-needed run.

The 70th-ranked Millman – who lost his only previous meeting with Tomic at the 2016 Australian Open in straight sets – is tipping another tough encounter with his fellow Queenslander.

“I’m not too suprised with Bernie. We all know he has great talent and when I saw him in Istanbul (last month), he looked fit enough,” Millman told AAP.

“So it will be really tough tomorrow. I’m happy with how I’m going.”