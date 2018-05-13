Tszyu challenges Mundine, but will it happen?

Tim Tszyu, son of legendary boxer Kostya Tszyu, has called out Anthony Mundine to a fight some time in 2018.

Tim Tszyu is the current WBC Asian Boxing Council Continental super welterweight champion and boasts a professional record of 8-0 (6 KO). Tszyu won his WBC Asian title last year in October against Wade Ryan at the Johnny Lewis tournament at the Star City Casino in Sydney.

Tszyu has just come off another victory over Ruben Webster last month and is fighting again on the 25th May at the Star City Casino against Larry Siwu to defend his WBC Asian title. Tszyu is no stranger to big fights or Mundine, actually, it’s with thanks to Mundine we now know who Tim Tszyu is.

Tszyu had his second pro fight on the undercard to Mundine v Green 2 with a TKO victory over Mark Dalby in Adelaide in February 2017. The fight gave him his foot into the mainstream door. Tszyu had also featured on the undercard to Joesph Parker’s defence of his WBO World Heavyweight title in May last year. Now he wants to use his name to call out “The Man”.

In a video released by fight call out. Tszyu said that “You have had your time, Mundine and now it’s mine. Tszyu and Mundine, the two biggest names in Australian boxing history”.

“Why not, let’s make it happen!’.

Mundine who recently fought in January, had an epic return to the ring by knocking out Tommy Browne in less than two rounds, to earn himself the WBO Oriental Middleweight title and a top ten ranking with the WBO, has not responded to the challenge. But besides this would the fight even happen?

I doubt it. What does Tszyu have to offer Mundine? Both men would be put into a no-win situation: if Mundine wins, so what he beats another upcoming no name, if Tszyu wins he beats a well out of his prime old man, what does either have to gain with a victory?

With no world title around his waist, Tszyu would have to come up with a very big payday to lure Mundine into the ring. Realistically, why else would Mundine fight him? Plus Mundine is chasing current WBO World Welterweight champ Jeff Horn to a mega fight.

Pending the results of Horn’s defence against Terence Crawford next month, Mundine is focused on a Horn fight for now.

Tsyzu and Mundine are definitely two of the biggest names in Aussie boxing, possibly with the exception of Fenech, but I doubt the names alone would be enough for people to buy a ticket.

For now, I think that Tszyu should focus on his own career rather than calling out old men way past their primes, why not call out Jeff Horn if he loses next month? I wish him luck in his career, he will certainly be one worth watching.