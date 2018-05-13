Western Force vs Tonga: World Series Rugby live scores, blog

After a tough win against the entertaining Fijian side, the Western Force set their sights on Tonga in the World Series Rugby tournament at the NIB Stadium in Perth. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match, starting from 6pm AEST.
More than 20,000 spectators packed in last week in to see the Western Force beat Fiji 24-14 and an impressive attendance is expected this week in Perth.
Coach Tim Sampson have made two changes to the line-up with injured fullback Peter Grant replaced by Clay Uyen and Alifeliti Kaiut’u replacing Heath Tessmann in the starting side.
The signing of former All-Black Jeremy Trush is an added boost however he is expected to take part later in the tournament.
Tonga’s squad is mostly made of their A-side and they are expected to be physical and will again test the Force’s outstanding try-line defence, which was the difference against Fiji.
Sampson has highlighted the confrontational style of rugby that the island nation possesses and knows that controlling the forwards will starve Tonga’s dangerous backline of the ball.
Former Wallaby great and coach of Tonga Toutai Kefu will not be present this weekend and not much is known about this Tongan side, which makes the clash more intriguing.
Prediction
Western Force will be difficult to beat at home. The Force to win by 20 points.
6:45pm
6:45pm
Try To ga greeted by loud applause from the Force crowd.
6:45pm
6:45pm
Try
31‘ – James Faii’vaa goes over with some great work by the Tongans with impressive pressure
Western Force: 21
Tonga: 8
6:42pm
6:42pm
Penalty
29‘ – Force not on the feet. Tonga on the attack. Force warned by the referee.
Western Force: 21
Tonga: 3
6:41pm
6:41pm
Rod Davis also injured in the tackle which got the Tongan sin binned. He will not be back.
6:40pm
6:40pm
Penalty
28‘ – Wow. Tonga are holding up well with 14 men. The Force penalised for not releasing.
Western Force: 21
Tonga: 3
6:38pm
6:38pm
25‘ – Some gallant and desparate defence with Brache sprinting pas the right touch line and then in the resulting penalty they lose the ball with some last gasp defence.
Western Force: 21
Tonga: 3
6:37pm
6:37pm
23‘ – A little scrappy there with a very loose carry. The best way to negate a one man advantage is to keep possession but Tonga have not done that.
Western Force: 21
Tonga: 3
6:35pm
6:35pm
21‘ – SCRUM at half-way mark. The men in blue are currently dominating the men in red. Tonga gets much needed possession.
Western Force: 21
Tonga: 3
6:33pm
6:33pm
Yellow Card
18‘ – Unlucky there for the Tongan winger as he was looking at the ball and makes contact with the Force player. Tonga are really struggling
Western Force: 21
Tonga: 3
6:31pm
6:31pm
Try
18‘ – Marcel Brache strolls over from the scrum and some flimsy Tongan defence to score under the posts. This is getting ugly. Converted by Prior.
Western Force: 21
Tonga: 3
6:30pm
6:30pm
The Tongan team have only come together 3-4 days ago. They look fatigued.
6:29pm
6:29pm
Penalty
18‘ – A penalty advantage that nearly ended up with Tonga scoring a run-away try. The Tongan discipline is letting them down.
Western Force: 14
Tonga: 3