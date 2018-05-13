Western Force vs Tonga: World Series Rugby live scores, blog

After a tough win against the entertaining Fijian side, the Western Force set their sights on Tonga in the World Series Rugby tournament at the NIB Stadium in Perth. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match, starting from 6pm AEST.

More than 20,000 spectators packed in last week in to see the Western Force beat Fiji 24-14 and an impressive attendance is expected this week in Perth.

Coach Tim Sampson have made two changes to the line-up with injured fullback Peter Grant replaced by Clay Uyen and Alifeliti Kaiut’u replacing Heath Tessmann in the starting side.

The signing of former All-Black Jeremy Trush is an added boost however he is expected to take part later in the tournament.

Tonga’s squad is mostly made of their A-side and they are expected to be physical and will again test the Force’s outstanding try-line defence, which was the difference against Fiji.

Sampson has highlighted the confrontational style of rugby that the island nation possesses and knows that controlling the forwards will starve Tonga’s dangerous backline of the ball.

Former Wallaby great and coach of Tonga Toutai Kefu will not be present this weekend and not much is known about this Tongan side, which makes the clash more intriguing.

Prediction

Western Force will be difficult to beat at home. The Force to win by 20 points.

Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match, starting from 6pm AEST.