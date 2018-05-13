Who will be 2018’s Cinderella story?

Over the last five years we have had perfect scenarios for fans of the underdog.

The Cinderella stories began in 2014 when the South Sydney Rabbits won their first grand final in forty-three years. Many tears were shed.

This was followed in 2015 by the North Queensland Cowboys winning their first Premiership in extra time after being in the national competition since 1993.

But more drama and excitement was to come in 2016 as the perennial losers, the Cronulla Sharks, won their first ever Premiership, putting to bed a drought that existed for fifty-three long years.

So which long-suffering team can live up to these heart-warming fairytales in 2018? Here are my candidates.

1. New Zealand Warriors

The Warriors have never won a grand final and have been runners-up twice, in 2002 and 2012. A victory would almost match the dream finishes of Souths, Cowboys and the Sharks because they’ve constantly failed to live up to expectations.

Every year nervous judges select them in their top eight, only to be disappointed time and time again.

This year they are sitting pretty in second place and look far more composed with key signings Blake Green and Tohu Harris. Add in stars like Issac Luke, Shawn Johnson and Roger Tuivasa-Sheck and you can see why the Warriors’ fans are daring to dream of victory at the Big Dance in 2018.

2. Penrith Panthers

The Penny Panthers are the pride of the working-class and they have unfortunately struggled for success during their long history. In fact, they’ve been in the competition for fifty years and only won two Premierships, one in 1991 and the last victory as underdogs in 2003 against the star-studded Roosters.

Phil Gould came on board with a five-year plan to win the big one again, but this timeline has expired. Having said that, the Panthers are looking very likely this year with the addition of James Maloney who knows how to win a grand final or two.

Not to mention a promising array of new stars including Nathan Cleary, Isaah Yeo, Tyrone Peachey, Reagan Campbell-Gillard and James Fisher-Harris.

3. St.George Dragons

They’ve had a rough trot over the last few years, but we shouldn’t feel too sorry for the club, given they’ve had their fair share of success – winning 11 grand finals in a row during the 1960’s and 70’s.

More recently, the Dragons are famous for under-performing – it’s as if the karma gods are punishing them for their remarkable success in years gone by. They haven’t looked like winning since their 2010 grand final victory over the Roosters.

And they haven’t enjoyed many semi-final appearances since Wayne Bennett left, having been marred by inconsistency.

A Dragons’ win in 2018 won’t be a spectacular as a Warriors or Panthers one, but it will be a huge relief for coach Paul McGregor and their damaged fans. Key players are Tyson Frizell, Tariq Sims, James Graham, Ben Hunt, Gareth Widdop, Cameron McInnes and Euan Aitkin – a solid core that may well drive them to victory.

Other candidates include the Newcastle Knights, Parramatta Eels and Canberra Raiders, although they are all unlikely to feature in semi-final football this year. The Knights have had little to celebrate for many years, collecting the last two wooden spoons. While the Eels haven’t won a Premiership since 1986, and have the biggest following out of Sydney based clubs.

Will we see a Cinderella story this year? At the moment, we have the Dragons and Warriors at the top of the ladder, with the injury-plagued Panthers hot on their heels. It’s very possible that the league gods and administrators will be smiling again in late September.