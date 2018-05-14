AFL Power Rankings 2018: Round 8

Round 8 is done and dusted, and over the past three days we saw Essendon sink lower into the abyss, the Blues win a game for once, the Power stunningly win a showdown and some kid named Ronke come and do Buddy Franklin better than Buddy Franklin.

What a wonderful sport this is. Enjoy the rankings!

1. Richmond (last week: 1)

They’re going quite well. I don’t really know what to say, other than that they’re solidifying first place on both the ladder and these rankings. No major issues, and a huuuuuugeeee game next week against the Eagles.

2. West Coast (last week: 2)

I can’t deny it pains me to say this, but the Eagles are a very good football side. This wasn’t their best win, and the Giants are struggling, but a victory over potential finalists interstate is good in anyone’s books. Game of the round next week, hosting the Tigers.

3. Adelaide (last week: 3)

40 seconds to go, and they had it. 20 seconds to go, and they didn’t. Rough night. This is an amazingly professional side though, so they’ll move on quickly. Perhaps fortunate to remain third, but their dominance (and then their fightback) against the Power is something of note.

4. Sydney (last week: 6)

This started as Ben Ronke’s third game. It finished as his game. Looking wider, this was an important win for the Swans against a club that generally manages to find a way to beat them. They jump up to fourth, given the weirdly high number of well-placed teams from last week who lost this week.

5. Geelong (last week: 5)

Dour is probably a good way to describe the game, but the Cats simply stayed the course to record a scrappy victory. If nothing else, it was a valuable four points. Good chance for a big win against the Dons next week.

6. Hawthorn (last week: 4)

They probably didn’t look like a losing team, but, alas, here we are. Nothing that will set alarm bells off, though. This is still a very good side.

7. Melbourne (last week: 10)

Probably the first time in ages that Melbourne didn’t just defeat a team – they put their foot on the gas and kept it there. Percentage was their worst enemy last year, so it’s good they got a big win.

8. Port Adelaide (last week: 11)

They pulled a Freo! Losing with 30 seconds to go, winning with ten seconds left. Sensational game, and one that thoroughly deserves to be televised nationally. But, come on AFL media, the hysteria for Daniel Motlop was insane.

9. North Melbourne (last week: 9)

The loss would’ve stung, but if you’re leading the formidable reigning premiers in the final quarter, you’re doing something right. I’m ready to admit I utterly underestimated this team.

10. GWS (last week: 8)

This team is an enigma. They’re definitely struggling with injuries but they haven’t been playing very good footy either. Weirdly, a good chance to lose to North next weekend.

11. Collingwood (last week: 7)

Oops, they became the latest victim of the Power Rankings curse! Horrifically inaccurate, and pretty disappointing to be honest. I was looking for them to make a statement in defeating Geelong, but the critics probably can raise their volume a smidge this week.

12. Western Bulldogs (last week: 12)

Where on earth has Jackson Macrae come from? 47 disposals. Insanity. The win was good, as well, I guess! The Crows on a Friday night are next.

13. Fremantle (last week: 15)

A very ‘meh’ game on Saturday night, but if there was ever a time for a win, this was it. Horrendous week within Fremantle, but a Nat Fyfe masterclass and a comfortable(ish) win will always largely satisfy. Sydney will be a huge challenge, though.

14. Gold Coast (last week: 13)

Oooh, they never really looked likely. The travel might be starting to genuinely affect this team. They’ll have to ponder that… on the flight to Shanghai. Oh jeez. Next week could turn ugly.

15. Carlton (last week: 15)

Hugely important win. It’s a shame most of the weekend was spent talking about Essendon, because these Blues are looking good when they get going. These Curnow brothers are something special.

16. St Kilda (last week: 17)

Eh, they didn’t get thrashed? Ed Phillips looked good? They staged a reasonable comeback in the third? I’m grasping at straws here.

17. Essendon (last week: 14)

They’re not a good football team. Or John Worsfold is an out-dated coach. Whatever the narrative you wish to propel, this team is in some deep trouble.

18. Brisbane (last week: 18)

They’re the last team in the competition without a win. On one hand, that probably isn’t surprising. On the other, they probably don’t deserve to be there. Regardless, this is a winless side, and the attention shouldn’t be on optimistic portrayals of their future: it should be about finding a way to win. And fast.