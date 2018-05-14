AFL Round 8 2018 round up

Round 8 of the AFL was a thoroughly exciting weekend of football. There were a lot of close games.

This meant that the football being played was enthralling for the neutral spectator.

Top five coaches of Round 8

1- John Longmire (Swans) – The Swans managed to win the game against a tough opposition in the Hawks, despite playing without a recognised tall forward.

2- Adam Simpson (Eagles) – The Eagles collected the four points, even though they were without at least four of their starting twenty two.

3- Ken Hinkley (Power) – The Power needed to win the showdown to stay in touch with the top eight. The Power won the game in the last minute.

4- Damien Hardwick (Tigers) – The game against the Kangaroos was of a high intensity and the Tigers managed to win with Ben Jacobs successfully negating Dustin Martin.

5- Brad Scott (Kangaroos) -Despite not collecting the four points the Kangaroos challenged the Tigers, proving that they may feature in September.

Round 8 key points

Hawks vs Swans

The Swans recruiting and match committee need to be commended.

The Swans managed to get the four points thanks to Ben Ronke kicking seven goals in his third game of AFL football. George Hewett was instrumental in his role tagging Tom Mitchell.

Hawks team lifter: James Sicily, Jack Gunston

Swans team lifter: George Hewett, Ben Ronke

Giants vs Eagles

The Giants can’t win the premiership.

The Giants have lost a lot of players to other clubs and they don’t have the depth to cover their injuries, while the Eagles are a final eight contender, managing to win without three key players.

Giants team lifter: Callan Ward

Eagles team lifter: Andrew Gaff

Blues vs Bombers

The Bombers are this season’s most disappointing team.

The Bombers were lacking a viable game plan and system hence their poor performance. Full credit to the Blues, they were well led by Patrick Cripps in the middle of the ground.

Blues team lifter: Ed Curnow

Bombers team lifter: Devon Smith

Suns vs Demons

The Demons are a force to be reckoned with.

Simon Goodwin has got the Demons on the verge of making the top eight. The Suns have been disappointing, following a reasonable start to the Season.

Suns team lifter: Jack Martin

Demons team lifter: Clayton Oliver

Power vs Crows

There is nothing better than a close game.

The Crows appeared to have the game won in the first half. The Power fought back brilliantly and won a thrilling showdown. This is how footy is meant to be played.

Power team lifter: Robbie Gray, Tom Rockliff

Crows team lifter: Matt Crouch

Bulldogs vs Lions

The Bulldogs are going to be a final eight contender, while the Lions are giving their fans something to cheer about.

This was a reasonable contest. The Bulldogs are starting to string some wins together. The Lions were once again made the game a close contest, but unfortunately they couldn’t collect the four points. The Lions need to get reward from effort, while the Bulldogs must beat a team higher on the ladder if they are to be regarded as contenders, despite winning three games in a row.

Bulldogs team lifter: Jack Macrae

Lions team lifter: Dayne Zorko

Dockers vs Saints

The Dockers were lucky to get the four points.

If the Saints and in particular Tim Membrey had kicked straighter then the Saints could have won this match. Allan Richardson coached well in my opinion, nothing flustered him, he stayed composed, but the players couldn’t execute under pressure.

Dockers team lifter: Nat Fyfe

Saints team lifter: Jimmy Webster

Kangaroos vs Tigers

The Tigers are a contender.

The Tigers structure is working; Rance is marshalling the defence well and their forward line is unpredictable with Jack Riewoldt being the solitary tall forward. It’s difficult to find a weakness in the Tigers. The Kangaroos played some very impressive footy, despite not winning the match.

Kangaroos team lifter: Ben Cunnington

Tigers team lifter: Toby Nankervis

Magpies vs Cats

The Magpies forward line is dysfunctional.

The Magpies only kicked one goal in the first half! The Cats had an even spread of performers with all of their twenty-two players playing their role for the team.

Magpies team lifter: Jack Crisp, Matthew Scharenberg

Cats team lifter: Sam Menegola, Tom Stewart