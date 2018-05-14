The five happiest people after Rabbitohs-Dragons game

Souths have run out 24-10 winners over the ladder-leading St George Illawarra Dragons. Here are the five happiest people after the surprise win.

Anthony Seibold

After an inconsistent start to the year, the South Sydney side are playing like giant-killers and look headed for a cosy position in the top eight. Seibold would be smiling from ear to ear after watching his crew overpower and outclass the Dragons across the field. He’ll be hoping that this is just the beginning.

He has the team playing with confidence and their license to roam makes them one of the more exciting teams to watch in 2018. Greg Inglis is back in form, Cody Walker is dynamic in attack and his giant pack made the Dragons’ look second-class.

Brad Fittler

NSW Blues coach Fittler would have been pleased to see the form of Tyson Frizell in a losing side. Unlike a few of his Dragons’ teammates, he could hold his head high after the significant loss. And he showed impressive pace in his 80-metre runaway try. He’ll be one of Freddy’s first forward picks.

Fittler will also be excited by the form of Souths’ middleman Damien Cook. He continues to carve up sides in the middle of the park with evasive footwork and blistering speed. He proved his worth against the Dragons, looking dangerous with every scamper.

Trent Robinson

The Roosters’ coach will be rubbing his hands with glee at the prospect of snaring 22-year-old Angus Crichton for next year. He shone against the Dragons.

With an inconsistent pack, Robinson can hardly wait to inject the energetic Rabbit into his engine room in 2019. He offers speed, size and the ability to run a great line in attack – just the kind of player Cooper Cronk is waiting for.

Sam Burgess

The tough Englishman has only played one game in the last month due to suspensions. So he’ll be delighted that he made it through the full 80 minutes without a hint of being reported for foul play or a careless high tackle.

He’ll also being licking his lips at the prospect of a Rabbits’ resurgence, with his brothers in arms partying like it was 2014 all over again. The Burgess clan looked damaging and unstoppable.

Damien Cook

The South Sydney hooker dominated the game against the high-flying Dragons and won the battle over Cameron McInnes, who is favoured to snare the starting position for the Blues. Cook will have Fitler thinking about the hooker role just that little bit harder after this meeting.

Cook, who ironically made his debut as a Dragon, outplayed McInnes thanks to a massive effort from the Souths’ pack. Before the game began Cook has amassed an impressive 377 tackles for the year (compared to McInnes at 321) and he showed his toughness in defence once more. He’s ready for Origin.

The other people that would be happy are the Panthers’ and Warriors’ fans who would have seen their sides slip behind the Dragons on the ladder.

With Souths’ showing up the Dragons this week, the competition is looking more open than ever. That’s got to make everyone happy.