NRL power rankings: Round 10

The merry-go-round of the NRL continues this week. Several teams proved themselves as contenders, and others are still struggling the find form. Here is the Round 10 power ranking.

1. Dragons (Last week: 1)

Despite losing on the weekend, the Dragons remain at the top of the power rankings and the NRL ladder. It’s difficult to be at the top of your game each and every week, this was an off week for the Dragons. Ben Hunt looked to have picked up an injury limiting his involvement in their attack, but he finished the game on the field. Expect them to bounce back next round against the Raiders.

2. Panthers (Last week: 4)

Despite taking the field with a depleted side, the Panthers continue to find ways to win. Penrith controlled the game against the Knights, going up 12-0 early, and never looked back. They should welcome back Nathan Cleary this week, which will add to their already potent attack and address some of their injury concerns. Cleary’s inclusion would see Tyrone Peachy shift back to the centres and James Maloney to five-eighth.

3. Rabbitohs (Last week: 3)

The Bunnies are now six wins from their past eight games. Taking on the top of the table Dragons, Souths had a lot to prove; they were the second best attacking side in the competition, only behind the Dragons. The Bunnies capitalized on an early error to score in the first minute, they would score again soon after and be up 12-0 with only seven minutes gone.

Angus Crichton had his best game this season, allowing Adam Reynolds and Cody Walker to take control of the game on the back of the platform he and the other forwards set. While they may be unhappy with two late tries to Tyson Frizell, Souths are very much on the up.

4. Warriors (Last week: 2)

The Warrors were put to the sword against the Roosters at home. The home side were unable to post any points, struggling with Shaun Johnson and Issac Luke out injured. Despite being held to nil, expect the Warriors to bounce back against the underwhelming Eels this week.

5. Roosters (Last week: 5)

Finally, we’ve seen what this star-studded Roosters team is capable of. The Roosters dismantled an under strength Warriors side during their 32-point victory. James Tedesco looked much more comfortable than in weeks past, while the likes of Latrell Mitchell continue to put their hands up for Origin selection. Whether or not the Roosters can replicate this performance on a weekly basis is yet to be seen, but they have a great opportunity this week against a desperate Broncos.

6. Storm (Last week: 6)

Melbourne are still a long way off the pace, but have held onto the sixth spot for this week. They managed to claim the two points against the Titans but were behind for a large portion of the game. With captain Cameron Smith facing a stint on the sideline, the youth of Brandon Smith and Ryley Jacks will have to step up.

7. Sharks (Last week: 8)

The Sharks are another team dealing with mass outages, with Wade Graham, Luke Lewis, Josh Dugan and Paul Gallen among the big-name players unavailable. Despite this, the Sharks got the job done against Canberra. Andrew Fifita put in another dominating performance, while Valentine Holmes continues to make the fullback position his own. Down 16-8 at the half, the Sharks rallied to come away victors. However, 11 errors suggests there is still plenty of room for improvement.

8. Tigers (Last week: 9)

The Tigers posted their first victory in three weeks. Going into the break 8-6 in front there would have been concerns about whether they’d be able to go on with it against a Johnathan Thurston-led Cowboys. With 20 minutes to go the scores were locked, but a run of possession led to points, and the Tigers eventually ran out eight-point winners.

9. Sea Eagles (Last week: 13)

It’s been five long weeks of defeat, injury and off-field drama for the Sea Eagles. Staring down the barrel of six straight defeats, it was getting to the point of now or never for Manly. Up six points early, they found themselves behind the Broncos soon after. Two quick tries to Joel Thompson and Jake Trbojevic gave them a marginal lead at half-time. Coming out from the break, Manly scored several unanswered tries, putting the game to bed for their third victory of the season.

10. Knights (Last week: 10)

The Knights continue to grow as a team each week. Coming up against an under-strength Penrith side, many pencilled them in as underdog victors. While they eventually lost by 11, it was a two-minute window that ultimately decided the game. A brain explosion from Connor Watson saw a try disallowed as Watson obstructed a defender by pulling him to the ground.

In their next set, it was Watson who went through the line only to throw a wayward pass that led to a try for the Panthers. While the Knights didn’t win there is plenty to like about their side and performances.

11. Titans (Last week: 15)

What a difference a week makes. The Titans came out firing against Melbourne and despite being given no chance to win, gave the premiers a mighty scare. Ash Taylor controlled the game with a pinpoint kicking performance and slick passing, taking pressure off debutant Alex Brimson. Despite losing the game by 14, they were in it for most of the 80 minutes, and the only low point was Bryce Cartwright’s attempted tackle at a crucial moment in the game.

12. Raiders (Last week: 11)

The Raiders were unable to take advantage of a half-time lead against an under-strength Sharks side. The loss keeps them two wins outside the eight and continues to raise questions as to what is wrong in Canberra. For a side with strike power all over the park, they continue to underperform.

13. Bulldogs (Last week: 15)

While it’s too early to say the Dogs of War are back, they did put in a never say die effort against the Eels. The Dogs were perfect in the first half but went into the break behind and remained there until a late try to Adam Elliot. However, there are still questions marks on their last play options; both Matt Frawley and Kieran Foran found an Eels player more times than they did the grass with their kicks.

14. Broncos (Last week: 14)

Last week it seemed harsh having the Broncos so low on the ladder, but this week’s performance more than justifies it. The Broncos have more issues than their place on the ladder indicates. While Anthony Milford is a great five-eighth, he has struggled to lead the team around the park on his own. Both Jack Bird and Kodi Nikorima have tried their hand in the number seven jersey with mixed results. Up against the Roosters this week, master coach Wayne Bennett has his work cut out for him.

15. Cowboys (Last week: 7)

The Cowboys fell from grace this week. Everything that they showed against the Panthers disappeared as they put in their worst performance of the season at Leichhardt. Johnathan Thurston had limited impact in a game that was there to be won. Coach Paul Green may be forced to swing the axe this week as North Queensland have now lost seven games this season.

16. Eels (Last week: 12)

What’s the matter Parramatta? It’s the all-too-familiar question Eels fans have been asking themselves for the past decade. Scenes of players crying in the sheds after the game show they’re hurting after this weekend’s loss. But the Eels had multiple opportunities to put the game to bed and didn’t. Now they will have to do what they did in 2006 and make the finals after starting the season with two wins from ten games.