The young guns ready for Origin

Every year the NRL introduces us to a new wave of shining stars. So who are the fresh-faced players demanding an Origin berth in 2018?

These players showed potential last year and they have taken their games to another level.

Kalyn Ponga

He simply must be part of the Queensland squad and, if picked, will be a game breaker. Given that Jonathan Thurston and Cooper Cronk have retired from representative footy, the presence of Ponga is timely and a welcome relief for the Maroons. He can comfortably play in the halves and has demonstrated supreme confidence and skills. He’ll thrive on the big stage.

Jai Arrow

The Titans back-rower has been the Gold Coast’s best player every week and has already attracted the attention of Queensland coach Kevin Walters. He’s definitely on the radar but looks like being ruled out due to injury and may have to wait until next year.

Cameron McInnes

The Dragons hooker has shown a toughness that’s essential for Origin. He’s a crucial part of the successful St George Illawarra spine and plays with a fearless passion that inspires those around him. McInnes probably wasn’t on the shortlist at the beginning of the year, but his Anzac Day performance, among others, proves that he won’t be overawed at the highest level.

Isaah Yeo

This 105-kilogram Panther is an ideal pick for the Blues bench. He’s shown his versatility in 2018, excelling as a second-rower and centre for the Mountain Men.

Reagan Campbell-Gillard

The 24-year-old prop has been a surprise packet in 2018 for the Penrith Panthers. Born in Blacktown, he deserves a starting spot for the NSW Blues, although it’s more likely he’ll end up on the bench. He eats up the metres in attack and has a handy offload to spark second phase play.

Damien Cook

The South Sydney hooker is a must for Origin – his speed around the ruck is reminiscent of Craig Wing and he’s the perfect weapon to come off the bench in the last ten minutes of each half. It’s doubtful that he would have been on anyone’s list at the start of the year, so he has exceeded all expectations with his consistency.

Euan Aitkin

The Dragons centre has outplayed most of his opponents in 2018, including a magnificent game against Greg Inglis. His step and pace are hard to handle and he has the potential to be an electric addition to the NSW Blues team. He probably deserves to steal Jarryd Hayne’s position.

Nick Cotric

The 19-year-old Canberra Raiders winger has demonstrated that he can create something out of nothing every week with his speed and dynamic stepping. He’s a future star of the game and should be considered for the Blues in 2018. He’s already represented NSW in the under-16 and under-18 arenas.

Tariq Sims

After playing in the NRL for a number of years, Sims appears to be peaking for the Dragons at the age of 28. He’s a key force in the Dragons monster pack and is a menace to opposition halves. Sims’s aggressive style and attitude will suit Origin – in 2018 his dominance has been relentless every week.

Latrell Mitchell

Since entering first grade as an 18-year-old Mitchell has been earmarked as a future representative player. After all, he dominated in junior rep teams and represented NSW in the under-18s. Finally in 2018 Latrell is showing the unstoppable power that should propel him into the Blues team as a centre. His chances are improved given the current issues of last year’s centre pairing of Jarryd Hayne and the injured Josh Dugan.

These ten players have all put up their hand for Origin honours in 2018. We’ll find out in a few weeks whether the coaches have the bravery to pick them.