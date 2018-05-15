Melbourne Storm, Queensland and Australian captain Cameron Smith is set to drop a bombshell on Tuesday afternoon by announcing his retirement from representative football, effective immediately according to reports from Fox Sports.
The veteran hooker has been a permanent fixture in rep footy since he made his debut and has since gone onto play 42 matches for Queensland and 56 for Australia, being involved in all 11 of Queensland’s State of Origin successes over the last 12.
Of his 42 matches, Smith has captained 21 of them and holds the record for most Origin victories to a single player with 26.
Since making his Origin debut in 2003, Smith has missed just a single match through injury in 2008. Matt Ballin was his replacement on that occasions, although who comes into the side this time around is much less certain.
Finishing with 56 Tests, the Kangaroos captain will be second on the overall honours list for the national team, finishing three behind Darren Lockyer who played 59.
The 34-year-old has called a press conference alongside Queensland coach Kevin Walters at 1pm (AEST) in Melbourne today, where he is set to confirm the news.
The retirement of Smith will continue a mass changing of the guard for the Maroons, with Johnathan Thurston and Cooper Cronk also pulling the pin on representative football this season.
It means the only remaining member of their spine will be fullback Billy Slater who is almost guaranteed to be picked for the series opener in Melbourne on June 6 barring injury or suspension.
Not only will the Maroons need to replace Smith for that occasion, but they will also need to find a new skipper. Andrew McCullough looms as his likely replacement though, with one of the other veterans – Slater or Inglis presumably – likely to take over as the leader.
MORE TO COME…
May 15th 2018 @ 12:30pm
eagleJack said | May 15th 2018 @ 12:30pm | ! Report
Geez, no doubt NSW will still find a way to lose!
Massive changing of the guard up north. With no Smith, Cronk or Thurston that’s a lot of leadership and blokes you turn to for clutch plays, no longer there.
May 15th 2018 @ 12:31pm
no one in particular said | May 15th 2018 @ 12:31pm | ! Report
If NSW don’t win this year they never will again
Thankfully Daley isn’t around to stuff it all up
May 15th 2018 @ 12:32pm
BigJ said | May 15th 2018 @ 12:32pm | ! Report
WTF?????
May 15th 2018 @ 12:33pm
Rellum said | May 15th 2018 @ 12:33pm | ! Report
QLD could be in trouble here if it is true. Nothing great ever comes from all the great players leaving at once. Having all the most influential players retire in one go leaves a massive challenge for the QLD team this year.
May 15th 2018 @ 12:39pm
tim said | May 15th 2018 @ 12:39pm | ! Report
It’s a bad look if he hadn’t let Walters know months in advance. He’s the captain of a team in transition and to withdraw himself at such a late time beggars belief.
May 15th 2018 @ 12:40pm
Jameswm said | May 15th 2018 @ 12:40pm | ! Report
Just maybe, there are reasons.