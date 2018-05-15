Melbourne Storm, Queensland and Australian captain Cameron Smith is set to drop a bombshell on Tuesday afternoon by announcing his retirement from representative football, effective immediately according to reports from Fox Sports.

The veteran hooker has been a permanent fixture in rep footy since he made his debut and has since gone onto play 42 matches for Queensland and 56 for Australia, being involved in all 11 of Queensland’s State of Origin successes over the last 12.

Of his 42 matches, Smith has captained 21 of them and holds the record for most Origin victories to a single player with 26.

Since making his Origin debut in 2003, Smith has missed just a single match through injury in 2008. Matt Ballin was his replacement on that occasions, although who comes into the side this time around is much less certain.

Finishing with 56 Tests, the Kangaroos captain will be second on the overall honours list for the national team, finishing three behind Darren Lockyer who played 59.

The 34-year-old has called a press conference alongside Queensland coach Kevin Walters at 1pm (AEST) in Melbourne today, where he is set to confirm the news.

The retirement of Smith will continue a mass changing of the guard for the Maroons, with Johnathan Thurston and Cooper Cronk also pulling the pin on representative football this season.

It means the only remaining member of their spine will be fullback Billy Slater who is almost guaranteed to be picked for the series opener in Melbourne on June 6 barring injury or suspension.

Not only will the Maroons need to replace Smith for that occasion, but they will also need to find a new skipper. Andrew McCullough looms as his likely replacement though, with one of the other veterans – Slater or Inglis presumably – likely to take over as the leader.

