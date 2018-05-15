Foakes the key to allowing Bairstow to flourish

England will start their Test summers against mercurial Pakistan Team lead by Sarfaraz Khan.

The last time when the two met, series was tied at 2-2. The mainstays of the batting line-up, Misbah ul Haq and Younis Khan, are no more. Both played a part in victories of Pakistan at Lord’s (Misbah’s Hundred) and Younis Khan (218) at Oval.

The team looks thin on experience and at home against top quality bowling comprising James Anderson and Stuart Broad.

But England has problems a-plenty, with batting lacking solidarity at No.3, Alastair Cook’s form, Mark Stoneman in a lean patch in county cricket and lack of frontline spinner in the absence of Moeen Ali.

Ben Stokes being back in the team is good news for England. The number three position is a matter of concern, as Joe Root has expressed his desire to stay at second drop.

David Malan, who was the find of the Ashes, struggled against swing and seam in New Zealand.

Perhaps the one thing England can consider is moving Johny Bairstow up the order to no.5 to utilise his batting potential.

Johny Bairstow was brilliant in ODIs and Tests, both in the Ashes and in New Zealand where he scored a Test hundred at Perth and Christchurch. But batting at no.7 means batting with the tail and he is yet to master that skill.

It would be a good idea to push Bairstow at no.5 and allow Ben Foakes to do wicketkeeping duties. This county season, Foakes averaged 61.60.

Foakes’ wicket-keeping has been top notch this season, against Hampshire he took three brilliant offside catches to show his worth.

He has got a good record than some of the others considered for Test selection such as James Vince and Mark Stoneman. But England needs to push Bairstow up the order and slot in Foakes.

He has been part of the team for over a year now. The time has indeed come to Test him before embarking on the overseas journey