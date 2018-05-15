Nathan Cleary will look to stake his claim for a sky blue jersey as he makes his NRL return at the undermanned Penrith Panthers ahead of State of Origin. Join The Roar for all the news, Round 11 team lists and analysis from 3:30pm (AEST).
The Panthers have the biggest casualty ward in the competition after ten weeks, but with Trent Merrin a surprise inclusion last week and Cleary due back this time around, they will start to get things back on track – not that things are off track, given they are running second on the ladder.
In other positive news around the competition, Paul Gallen, Jason Bukuya, Luke Lewis and Wade Graham are all a show of being named at the Sharks, while Josh Reynolds could be back for the Tigers. Victor Radley will also return from suspension for a Roosters outfit looking to build on their dominant win over the Warriors last week.
That’s about it for the positive news though. The Melbourne Storm will be without both Sam Kasiano and more importantly, the recently-rep-retired Cameron Smith, who have both been suspended for a week.
At Canterbury, Michael Lichaa is set to miss another week with Danny Fualalo to join him on the sidelines, while Jack de Belin will need to prove his fitness after struggling with a rib injury against South Sydney. Ben Hunt may be in the same boat after suffering a corked thigh.
Blake Austin will likely spend some time on the sidelines for Ricky Stuart’s Raiders while Payne Haas for the Broncos and Shaun Fensom at the Cowboys are both unlikely to play after suffering a dislocated shoulder and elbow respectively.
The Warriors will also have a problem in the halves, with both Shaun Johnson and Mason Lino expected to miss their clash with the Eels through leg injuries.
In other news, there has also been talk Broncos coach Wayne Bennett will drop Jack Bird. The utility has been out of sorts this year and after a move from half to centre last week, he might find himself in reserve grade this weekend.
There is also talk surrounding Trent Hodkinson, who the Manly Sea Eagles have signed to try and fix their halves crisis after he was released from the Sharks yesterday. Trent Barrett is expected to name him this weekend.
Round 11 team lists
Thursday, 7:50pm: Penrith Panthers vs Wests Tigers at Panthers Stadium, Penrith
Penrith Panthers
Still to come.
Wests Tigers
Still to come.
Friday, 6pm: Parramatta Eels vs New Zealand Warriors at ANZ Stadium
Parramatta Eels
Still to come.
New Zealand Warriors
Still to come.
Friday, 7:50pm: Brisbane Broncos vs Sydney Roosters at Suncorp Stadium
Brisbane Broncos
Still to come.
Sydney Roosters
Still to come.
Saturday, 3pm: Gold Coast Titans vs Newcastle Knights at CBus Super Stadium
Gold Coast Titans
Still to come.
Newcastle Knights
Still to come.
Saturday, 5:30pm: North Queensland Cowboys vs South Sydney Rabbitohs at 1300 Smiles Stadium
North Queensland Cowboys
Still to come.
South Sydney Rabbitohs
Still to come.
Saturday, 7:30pm: Melbourne Storm vs Manly Sea Eagles at AAMI Park
Melbourne Storm
Still to come.
Manly Sea Eagles
Still to come.
Sunday, 2pm: St George Illawarra Dragons vs Canberra Raiders at Glen Willow Stadium, Mudgee
St George Illawarra Dragons
Still to come.
Canberra Raiders
Still to come.
Sunday, 4:10pm: Cronulla Sharks vs Canterbury Bulldogs at Southern Cross Group Stadium
Cronulla Sharks
Still to come.
Canterbury Bulldogs
Still to come.
Be sure to join The Roar for live coverage of team list Tuesday from 3:30pm (AEST) and don’t forget to add a comment
3:41pm
Scott Pryde said | 3:41pm | ! Report
Here are all of last week’s results.
Wests Tigers 20 defeat North Queensland Cowboys 12
Newcastle Knights 18 defeated by Penrith Panthers 29
Canterbury Bulldogs 20 defeat Parramatta Eels 12
New Zealand Warriors 0 defeated by Sydney Roosters 32
Melbourne Storm 28 defeat Gold Coast Titans 14
Manly Sea Eagles 38 defeat Brisbane Broncos 24
South Sydney Rabbitohs 24 defeat St George Illawarra Dragons 10
Canberra Raiders 16 defeated by Cronulla Sharks 24
3:39pm
Scott Pryde said | 3:39pm | ! Report
Team lists are due in about 20 mintues time.
3:39pm
Scott Pryde said | 3:39pm | ! Report
As always, feel free to get involved and add a comment
3:38pm
Scott Pryde said | 3:38pm | ! Report
Good afternoon,
Welcome to The Roar for team list Tuesday. Round 11 is going to be a belter one would think (although, that probably doesn’t serve well for my tipping which took an absolute whooping last weekend!)
Plenty of interest ahead this afternoon.