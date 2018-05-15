Nathan Cleary will look to stake his claim for a sky blue jersey as he makes his NRL return at the undermanned Penrith Panthers ahead of State of Origin. Join The Roar for all the news, Round 11 team lists and analysis from 3:30pm (AEST).

The Panthers have the biggest casualty ward in the competition after ten weeks, but with Trent Merrin a surprise inclusion last week and Cleary due back this time around, they will start to get things back on track – not that things are off track, given they are running second on the ladder.

In other positive news around the competition, Paul Gallen, Jason Bukuya, Luke Lewis and Wade Graham are all a show of being named at the Sharks, while Josh Reynolds could be back for the Tigers. Victor Radley will also return from suspension for a Roosters outfit looking to build on their dominant win over the Warriors last week.

That’s about it for the positive news though. The Melbourne Storm will be without both Sam Kasiano and more importantly, the recently-rep-retired Cameron Smith, who have both been suspended for a week.

At Canterbury, Michael Lichaa is set to miss another week with Danny Fualalo to join him on the sidelines, while Jack de Belin will need to prove his fitness after struggling with a rib injury against South Sydney. Ben Hunt may be in the same boat after suffering a corked thigh.

Blake Austin will likely spend some time on the sidelines for Ricky Stuart’s Raiders while Payne Haas for the Broncos and Shaun Fensom at the Cowboys are both unlikely to play after suffering a dislocated shoulder and elbow respectively.

The Warriors will also have a problem in the halves, with both Shaun Johnson and Mason Lino expected to miss their clash with the Eels through leg injuries.

In other news, there has also been talk Broncos coach Wayne Bennett will drop Jack Bird. The utility has been out of sorts this year and after a move from half to centre last week, he might find himself in reserve grade this weekend.

There is also talk surrounding Trent Hodkinson, who the Manly Sea Eagles have signed to try and fix their halves crisis after he was released from the Sharks yesterday. Trent Barrett is expected to name him this weekend.

Round 11 team lists

Thursday, 7:50pm: Penrith Panthers vs Wests Tigers at Panthers Stadium, Penrith

Penrith Panthers

Wests Tigers

Friday, 6pm: Parramatta Eels vs New Zealand Warriors at ANZ Stadium

Parramatta Eels

New Zealand Warriors

Friday, 7:50pm: Brisbane Broncos vs Sydney Roosters at Suncorp Stadium

Brisbane Broncos

Sydney Roosters

Saturday, 3pm: Gold Coast Titans vs Newcastle Knights at CBus Super Stadium

Gold Coast Titans

Newcastle Knights

Saturday, 5:30pm: North Queensland Cowboys vs South Sydney Rabbitohs at 1300 Smiles Stadium

North Queensland Cowboys

South Sydney Rabbitohs

Saturday, 7:30pm: Melbourne Storm vs Manly Sea Eagles at AAMI Park

Melbourne Storm

Manly Sea Eagles

Sunday, 2pm: St George Illawarra Dragons vs Canberra Raiders at Glen Willow Stadium, Mudgee

St George Illawarra Dragons

Canberra Raiders

Sunday, 4:10pm: Cronulla Sharks vs Canterbury Bulldogs at Southern Cross Group Stadium

Cronulla Sharks

Canterbury Bulldogs

