Who are the NRL’s toughest of the tough in 2018?’

Rugby league has produced a plethora of tough guys over the years, but who are the most fearsome enforcers out of the current crop?

Are there any hitmen that live up to the reputation of madmen like Wests’ Les Boyd, Roosters star Adrian Morley, or Brisbane and St George’s Gorden Tallis, nicknamed the ‘Raging Bull’?

Here are my five top maniacs.

Sam Burgess

‘Slamming Sam’ combines 116kgs of aggression and a touch of madness when looking to dominate other forward packs. His reckless tackling style has cost him at the judiciary – in fact, he’s only played two games out of the last five due to his affection for loosening heads from necks.

No one can question his toughness, having played most of the 2014 grand final with a broken jaw. Surprisingly, he didn’t hit himself to cause this injury.

Dylan Napa

It’s always the wild ones that strike fear into opposition teams, as you never know what they’re going to do next. Dylan Napa falls into this category – the 109kg prop loves hitting people and captain Boyd Cordner commented last week that he’s well pleased Napa is on his side. Is there any higher accolade?

Napa has a slight problem with consistency, but when he’s on fire, step aside or you’ll be eating dirt in no time.

Martin Taupau

The 111kg Manly enforcer is a dangerous prospect when he’s wearing his cranky pants. He launches himself like a cannonball with or without the ball in hand. And when the dreadlocks fly, there’s usually a bruised and humbled player lying below him.

Russell Packer

This headhunter packs a punch. Off the filed, he landed himself in jail for punching a man and then stomping on his head, causing two fractioned bones in the face. He pleaded guilty to assault and the magistrate called Packer’s actions “cowardly and deplorable”.

Packer is now a reformed man off the field, which is pleasing news, but who would want to come up against this 120kg hulk on a footy field? Seriously.

James Graham

This 108kg redhead has a fiery temper and when he feels he’s been hard done by, the monster within surfaces. When the steam starts to rise, not many run faster or hit harder than the expressive Englishman and everyone in his path becomes a target.

This list of five is definitely not an exclusive club in the NRL – every team has their fearless warrior. Who would make your list?