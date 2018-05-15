What’s wrong with the Broncos?

In early January, I wrote about my thoughts that Wayne Bennett’s refusal to recruit a specialist halfback had essentially consigned Brisbane’s 2018 season to the scrap heap.

In my view, Kodi Nikorima was not the answer to replace Dragons-bound Ben Hunt, and the lack of an experienced game manager would come back to bite them.

Ten weeks into the season, Brisbane are certainly struggling, but it is more than just the halfback dilemma that is troubling them. A one-team town in a city that demands success, the Broncos need to find answers to a number of questions to quickly resuscitate their faltering season.

Who should play halfback?

Kodi Nikorima and Anthony Milford are back together in the halves after the unsuccessful Jack Bird experiment. Despite a good record together in 2017, the pair have failed to fire so far in 2018, and primarily this appears to be caused by a state of confusion over who is running the show.

Given he wears the number 7, Nikorima should be given senior playmaking status, steering the team around the field and letting Milford enjoy the space on the left hand side. When the pair did have success last year, though, it was as a result of Milford stepping up in Hunt’s absence and taking the reins.

If Bennett is unwilling to risk the season on an untried, but specialist, halfback like a Sam Scarlett or Todd Murphy, then he has to bite the bullet and tell Milford that this is his team to run.

Game management may not be his greatest strength, but playing in two minds has cruelled his confidence, and the shackles need to be removed. Let them wear whatever numbers they want, but Milford needs to step up.

What is Jack Bird’s position?

Pundits claiming the Bird has been a dud buy are forgetting that this entire Brisbane line-up is out of form, so it has been difficult for him to justify the price tag so far.

The simple answer here is that whatever position he ends up in, he needs a decent run to find his feet without being shuffled around.

It was a rough couple of weeks in the halves, but more time in the 6, as opposed to the 7, may have seen him settle in. He is currently sitting at right centre, a position he has experience in and comfort with.

At this stage, this seems the most natural fit, and also the least disruptive to the makeup of the team. Long term, though, he is a lock forward, and his fast feet through the middle against tiring forwards, and ability to offload, would make him an absolute handful.

Can Josh McGuire push back to the front row? Possibly, though he has been in career best form since replacing Corey Parker at the back of the scrum. Ultimately, they may be best served by finding a spot in the middle for both of them.

Can they cope with the injuries?

Matt Gillett. Josh McGuire. Jordan Kahu. Three key players currently unavailable, and Brisbane are feeling the loss of all three.

McGuire and Gillett are the team’s two most experienced forwards, and the only Origin certainties in the team if fit. The young forwards are doing their best to fill the breach, but it is a big ask.

Out wide, Kahu was an undervalued rock of the backline, with his sure finishing, safe hands and trusty goalkicking all vitally important. With Darius Boyd playing injured, there is a real lack of sting in this backline at the moment, despite Corey Oates’ strong efforts.

A fully fit Boyd and a returning Kahu are needed quickly if the Broncos want to turn things around.

Can they make the finals?

On current form, unlikely. The loss to the imploding Sea Eagles reeked of a team struggling for form, and lucky wins against the Bulldogs and Souths are not the form line of a finals bound team.

Currently sitting one win outside the top eight on equal points with the resurgent Knights, Brisbane will only advance if they can unlock a game plan that plays to the strengths of the cattle they have available.

Milford must take control, Bird must be allowed to settle, and the young pack needs to step up. Perhaps the key to it all is Andrew McCullough, the Brisbane talisman who touches the ball more than any other player.

Back now from injury, McCullough’s absences have proven how valuable he is, and his ability to play make from dummy half could be just the tonic to take a little pressure off Milford. With Origin fast approaching, it is time for Brisbane to make their move, or consign 2018 to the scrapheap.