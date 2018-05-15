Why is Folau untouchable?

The conundrum facing Raelene Castle and Rugby AU over Israel Folau’s repeated comments about gay marriage is complex to say the least.
For Folau to use social media as a platform to express his controversial views raises a number of questions. On the one hand is Folau’s right to have freedom of speech, but on the other hand he is being disrespectful and inconsiderate over such a sensitive issue.
You would have thought that all rugby union players employed by Rugby AU would have certain constraints placed on them on what they are and aren’t allowed to discuss on social media, but it would appear that they don’t.
The tweets sent by Folau have been inflammatory and could be construed by some as inciting hatred towards the gay community. He has been accused of as much. So why Castle and Rugby AU haven’t come out yet and censured or sanctioned Folau is a mystery. It is showing a clear lack of leadership.
I have a huge amount of respect for Folau as he has played at the highest level in not just one, but three sports: rugby league, rugby union and AFL. He has represented the Kangaroos and Wallabies with distinction. This is unique, with only Folau and Karmichael Hunt having achieved the honour.
Folau understandably has deep religious views and beliefs which he is fully entitled to, but as a high-profile professional sportsman it is hard to comprehend why he insists on using his Twitter account to express them. Why does he feel the need to endorse beliefs of certain religious figures in the public domain, when there’s a better time and place to do that?
At the end of the day religion and sport don’t mix well, they never have and they never will, so the sooner that Folau realises that the better.
May 15th 2018 @ 5:39am
Taylorman said | May 15th 2018 @ 5:39am | ! Report
Geez, and Moody tried so hard to keep Folau off the topic for at least a day, bless him.
May 15th 2018 @ 5:52am
Jerry said | May 15th 2018 @ 5:52am | ! Report
Don’t worry – next week Paddy O’Brien is planning to give a penalty try against the Tahs when Richie McCaw is head high tackled by Sonny Bill Williams while using his hand in the ruck and Richard Loe is gonna eye gouge Bernard Foley during a Michael Cheika press conference where he moans about something. That should be good for a few days banter.
May 15th 2018 @ 5:54am
Corne Van Vuuren said | May 15th 2018 @ 5:54am | ! Report
Because there is a song “you can’t touch this….”
May 15th 2018 @ 6:09am
Kane said | May 15th 2018 @ 6:09am | ! Report
I wouldn’t mention Hunt and Folau in the same sentence when it comes to their dual code successes.
One is a proven world class player in Union the other is Karmichael Hunt
May 15th 2018 @ 6:26am
Swannie said | May 15th 2018 @ 6:26am | ! Report
Seems to a simple case of breach of the ARU/Waratahs inclusion policy, so they should be working Izzy through a three strikes process and then off he goes to greener pastures overseas. I’m sure his twitter habits will go down a treat in Europe.
He wants the free speech platform which is cool, but its a breach of his employment terms so it should be pretty clear cut.
If he’s such a committed Christian I dont understand why he is so obsessed about how people have sex, surely the world and his religion have bigger fish to fry.
May 15th 2018 @ 6:26am
Swannie said | May 15th 2018 @ 6:26am | ! Report
