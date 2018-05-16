Brad Hill set to be dumped as leader at Dockers

Brad Hill’s stint in Fremantle’s leadership group will be a short one, with the former Hawk set to be dumped following his recent run-in with police.

Hill, who crossed from Hawthorn to Fremantle at the end of 2016, was elevated to the Dockers’ leadership group on the eve of the current season.

But he is set to be demoted for a series of breaches that he committed during a night out in Scarborough two weeks ago.

Hill was spoken to by police after jumping a barrier at a Scarborough nightspot in a bid to get into the venue.

He is being investigated by police for breaching a move-on notice, and for giving police a false name.

Damningly, Hill didn’t tell the club about his run-in with police until a TV station contacted Fremantle about the incident a number of days later.

Hill also broke the team’s alcohol policy by drinking while injured.

There are also reports he had been drinking alcohol on at least one other occasion prior to that.

Hill has been sidelined since injuring his knee in round two.

The club initially expected Hill to miss only one or two weeks with the bone bruising.

But Hill is struggling to overcome the injury, and no definitive timeline has been set on his return.

Hill enjoyed a standout debut campaign at the Dockers last year, winning the club’s best and fairest award.

He also has three flags to his name from his time at Hawthorn.

Fremantle are expected to hand down their official punishment to Hill on Tuesday.

Hill’s off-field misdemeanour comes at a bad time for Fremantle, who are still dealing with the fallout of the sexual harassment storm that engulfed coach Ross Lyon.

The club’s hierarchy has publicly backed Lyon, but the negative attention severely damaged Fremantle’s brand.

Dockers chief executive Steve Rosich said the club’s staff were currently undertaking extra training on the AFL’s respect and responsibility policy.