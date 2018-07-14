2018 Tour de France: Stage 8 live race updates, blog

Today is Bastille Day at the 2018 Tour de France. France’s national day presents another opportunity for a sprint showdown between the fast men of the peloton on stage 8. Join The Roar for live coverage from 10:30pm (AEST).
Departing Dreux the riders will encounter the first categorised climb of the day after 35km of racing.
The fourth category Cote de Pacy-sur Eure at 2km and averaging 4.3 per cent will serve as a warm up to the lumpy terrain that awaits through the mid-section of today’s stage.
The second and final categorised climb of the day is another category four climb.
The Cote de Feuquerolles is almost identical to the preceding climb averaging 4.3 per cent over its 2.3km length.
After cresting the climb the riders face undulating terrain all the way to the finish town of Amiens.
Today’s intermediate sprint is 95.5km from the finish, while the bonus sprint arrives only 21km from the finish and could see Van Avermaet again pad out his lead over Geriant Thomas.
Owing to Bastille Day more action should be on the menu tonight after the slow procession that was Stage 7.
Every French rider and French team will look to be active and present at the front of the race.
Expect a breakaway with a heavy French influence to escape in the early kilometres and survive deep into the stage before the sprint teams round them up in the approach to Amiens.
The general classification riders meanwhile will be conserving today in anticipation of the cobbles that come tomorrow.
Prediction
Another sprint showdown is in store tonight and expect the likes of Sagan, Gaviria, Greipel, Cavendish, and Kittel to be present when the whips are cracking.
Dylan Gronewegen who was so impressive in taking stage 7 and now racing with the monkey off his back can sprint unencumbered which should scare the other top sprinters.
The man under most pressure today will be Arnaud Demare, racing on his national day he will be desperate for a stage win.
Be sure to join The Roar for live coverage of Stage 7 at the 2018 Tour de France from 10:30pm (AEST)
12:30am
Another stage in the books at the 2018 Tour de France. Young sprint phenom Dylan Groenewegan has taken back to back victories with another commanding sprint showcasing his strength and blistering top end speed.
Behind him Gaviria and Greipel jostled with each other but were clearly beaten by the young Dutchman. The big loser of the day was Dan Martin who crashed heavily in the last 15km and despite bravely riding on with his UAE teammates he lost 1min15. He will be sore tomorrow and the cobbles of France will be unforgiving.
Thanks for joining The Roar for our live coverage of stage 8. Be sure to join us tomorrow for Stage 9 which should be a cracker with cobbles on the menu and the GC riders under pressure.
Good night.
12:24am
Top 10 on Stage 8:
1 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 4:23:36
2 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
3 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
4 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
5 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
6 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
7 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
8 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
9 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
10 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
12:23am
The big loser of the day unfortunately was Dan Martin who went down heavily in a late crash and lost over a minute. He seems to be a magnet for crashes at the grand tours. Scans will reveal the extent of any injuries but the crash appeared significant.
12:21am
In the end as it was yesterday Groenewegan wins convincingly in the final metres He is a star of the future and the now. Super impressive ride against the fastest riders in the world.
12:19am
Groenewegan takes it from Greipel and Gaviria comes over the top of a fading Sagan for third.
Groenewegan coming of age and showing his class. His top end speed is just too much for the best sprinters.
12:18am
Demare in perfect position as FDJ set the pace. Gaviria on the barriers with Sagan and Greipel comes late. But Groenewegan makes it back to back wins with a late flash.
12:16am
1km to go Lotto leading out Greipel well.
12:16am
Martin losing seconds by the metre.
12:15am
Gilbert carrying on with his attack but it won’t be successful as he is caught with 2km to go.
12:15am
Gilbert driving the pace and inadvertently opens a gap. 3km to as they negotiate a right hand bend.
12:14am
4km to go as the peloton charges through a tight left hand turn.
12:13am
FDJ moving forward with Demare their man for the stage.