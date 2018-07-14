Canterbury Bulldogs vs South Sydney Rabbitohs: NRL live scores, blog

They may be at opposite ends of the ladder, yet another classic looms at fierce rivals the Bulldogs and Rabbitohs clash on Saturday afternoon. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match, starting at 3pm (AEST).
The Bulldogs had only themselves to blame as they surrendered a 28-14 lead with five minutes remaining to concede three late tries against the Raiders. Dean Pay’s men have looked a far better prospect in attack with rookie Lachlan Lewis partnering Jeremy Marshall-King in the halves.
However, they have a much tougher task this week when they take on the table-topping Rabbitohs. Pay will be hoping that, with the likely return of NSW Blues representative David Klemmer, Canterbury’s big men can stand up against one of the competition’s strongest forward packs.
Having capitulated late last week against the Raiders, Pay will also be demanding a far more determined defensive effort as the Rabbitohs are currently the best attacking team in the league, averaging 25 points per game.
Meanwhile, complacency looms as the biggest threat to Anthony Seibold’s high-flying Bunnies. Souths are riding an eight-game winning streak, which could potentially stretch to 11 with games against the Bulldogs, Tigers and Eels to come in the next three weeks.
The Rabbitohs started slowly in their last-start win over the Cowboys, with a late Adam Reynolds field goal salvaging a hard-fought 21-20 win.
Seibold’s men will have to overcome the absence of skipper Greg Inglis (thumb), who is replaced in the starting side by Hymel Hunt.
A South Sydney victory on Saturday will go a long way to wrapping up a spot in the Top Four after the Panthers went down to Cronulla 24-12 last night.
Souths are due for a loss eventually and should face stiff resistance from the fired-up Bulldogs, but they should be too good in attack.
Rabbitohs by 4
5:12pm
steveng said | 5:12pm | ! Report
Great win by the Bunnies, we are on our way to winning the MP and the GF 2018. Go the Bunnies, this game was never ever in doubt.
5:17pm
Mr X said | 5:17pm | ! Report
If I had to pick it, I’d say a Souths vs Storm GF at the moment.
5:21pm
steveng said | 5:21pm | ! Report
Your spot on ‘X’ and lets hope that its not the X-Factor pick either lol but, I think so too with the Bunnies winning by 12+
6:59pm
Ben Lewis said | 6:59pm | ! Report
I really hope the Storm aren’t anywhere near the GF…
11:12pm
Worlds Biggest said | 11:12pm | ! Report
Couldn’t agree more mate, jack of the Storm being in the mix every year. They keep winning the close games and winning with key players out. Anyway job done Bunnies, well done boys !!
5:08pm
Mr X said | 5:08pm | ! Report
MATCH REPORT:
The South Sydney Rabbitohs have claimed nine-straight wins for the first time since 1989 after outclassing the Canterbury Bulldogs 24-6 at ANZ Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
Both teams threatened early in attack but lacked polish at times, with the first points of the night coming from a Canterbury penalty goal in the 19th minute.
The Rabbitohs appeared lethargic early, with the home side enjoying a greater share of possession. However, despite their energy, the Bulldogs failed to capitalise on their dominant field position.
South Sydney had no such problems when Brett Morris came up with an error in the 25th minute. Off the scrum, a simple set play saw Robert Jennings cross over for the first try of the afternoon.
Shortly after the Rabbitohs had their second and this time it was a long-range effort. In-form hooker Damien Cook split the Bulldogs’ defence through the middle before linking with Angus Crichton, who found Cody Walker backing up in support and the five-eighth sent halfback Adam Reynolds away and under the posts.
The Bulldogs looked to have responded only three minutes later when Rhyse Martin charged over, only for the South Sydney defence to rally together and hold up the edge forward. Off the next play, quick hands saw Reimis Smith dive over in the corner but yet again he was also just denied.
As a result, the Rabbitohs held a 12-2 lead at the break.
A Reynolds penalty goal extended South Sydney’s lead to 12 before great vision from the halfback saw him grubber for Jennings who scored his second of the afternoon.
However, just as it looked like the Rabbitohs would run away with it, the home side finally hit back. Will Hopoate had been Canterbury’s most dangerous prospect in attack and he threatened again in the 54th minute, this time lobbing the ball over the top for Smith who dived over in the corner.
The Bulldogs almost drew within striking distance of the first-placed Rabbitohs when Aiden Tolman barged over under the posts in the 65th minute, only for the try to be called back by The Bunker after the front rower dropped the ball in the lead-up.
South Sydney sealed the two points in the 72nd minute when Jennings crossed over for his 16th try of the season.
The victory should see the Rabbitohs remain at the top of the ladder while the Bulldogs are still fighting to avoid the wooden spoon.
1:51am
3_Hats SSTID 2014 said | 1:51am | ! Report
I doubt the Rabbitohs were lethargic as you say, we had the running early on and did have 200m more than the Dogs at the 20-minute mark.
Plus 3 linebreaks to nil at that stage.
It was just a few passes that didn’t stick in our freewheeling attack plus plenty of soft penalties to the dogs that kept them in the game for 47 minutes.
8 penalties to 2 to the Dogs was extremely harsh despite the Dogs jumping early in defence and wrestling the crap out of us and holding us down.
The refs were quick to Penalise the Rabbitohs when we held them down.
The Dogs kicking game was below average.
4:51pm
Mr X said | 4:51pm | ! Report
FULL TIME: RABBITOHS 24 defeat BULLDOGS 6
Complacency wasn’t an issue tonight! The Bunnies pick up their ninth-straight win and look to remain in first position after outclassing Canterbury by 18 points.
Thanks for joining me for the game Roarers, what did you make of the performance from both sides?
4:49pm
Mr X said | 4:49pm | ! Report
79′ – Canterbury have a late chance to post points here after a South Sydney hand gives them a full set on halfway. Cody Walker now holds onto Kerrod Holland for too long and they get a penalty and are 20 out. They spread it left but Lachlan Lewis is smashed by Campbell Graham and drops the ball! Dane Gagai takes it and links with Alex Johnston who was away but a fantastic tackle by Brett Morris pulls him up. He offloaded before going into touch and it was booted ahead by a South Sydney player but the ball goes dead. Frantic stuff to end this game.
BULLDOGS – 6
RABBITOHS – 24
4:45pm
Mr X said | 4:45pm | ! Report
75′ – Canterbury drop it off the short kick-off. Adam Reynolds grubbers on the last and traps William Hopoate five out from his own line.
BULLDOGS – 6
RABBITOHS – 24
4:42pm
Mr X said | 4:42pm | ! Report
73′ – RABBITOHS CONVERSION SUCCESSFUL ADAM REYNOLDS
Reynolds makes it four from five, this one from the sideline.
BULLDOGS – 6
RABBITOHS – 24
4:41pm
Mr X said | 4:41pm | ! Report
72′ – RABBITOHS TRY ROBERT JENNINGS
One of the most improved players in the competition in 2018, benefiting from the form of his outside men. Cody Walker links with the winger and this is a much tougher assignment than he previous two tries but he forces his way over for his third of the day!
BULLDOGS – 6
RABBITOHS – 22
4:40pm
Rob said | 4:40pm | ! Report
A couple of weeks ago JT13 was attempting to get over the line and a player came in 3rd man and played at the ball out from which JT picked it up and scored. It was ruled No Try because he had poor ball security? Today it’s knock on with Burgess hitting the ball backwards facing his own goal line?
4:40pm
Mr X said | 4:40pm | ! Report
71′ – The Rabbitohs throw it around on the last and the bomb bounces all over the place before being dived on by Lachlan Lewis. Canterbury needs something and Jeremy Marshall-King provides just that with fantastic pace after bursting through the middle. He looks to link with Reimis Smith out wide but the pass is too low and he drops it. Souths collect it and they are just 20 out on the first.
BULLDOGS – 6
RABBITOHS – 18