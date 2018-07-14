Canterbury Bulldogs vs South Sydney Rabbitohs: NRL live scores, blog

They may be at opposite ends of the ladder, yet another classic looms at fierce rivals the Bulldogs and Rabbitohs clash on Saturday afternoon. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match, starting at 3pm (AEST).

The Bulldogs had only themselves to blame as they surrendered a 28-14 lead with five minutes remaining to concede three late tries against the Raiders. Dean Pay’s men have looked a far better prospect in attack with rookie Lachlan Lewis partnering Jeremy Marshall-King in the halves.

However, they have a much tougher task this week when they take on the table-topping Rabbitohs. Pay will be hoping that, with the likely return of NSW Blues representative David Klemmer, Canterbury’s big men can stand up against one of the competition’s strongest forward packs.

Having capitulated late last week against the Raiders, Pay will also be demanding a far more determined defensive effort as the Rabbitohs are currently the best attacking team in the league, averaging 25 points per game.

Meanwhile, complacency looms as the biggest threat to Anthony Seibold’s high-flying Bunnies. Souths are riding an eight-game winning streak, which could potentially stretch to 11 with games against the Bulldogs, Tigers and Eels to come in the next three weeks.

The Rabbitohs started slowly in their last-start win over the Cowboys, with a late Adam Reynolds field goal salvaging a hard-fought 21-20 win.

Seibold’s men will have to overcome the absence of skipper Greg Inglis (thumb), who is replaced in the starting side by Hymel Hunt.

A South Sydney victory on Saturday will go a long way to wrapping up a spot in the Top Four after the Panthers went down to Cronulla 24-12 last night.

Prediction

Souths are due for a loss eventually and should face stiff resistance from the fired-up Bulldogs, but they should be too good in attack.

Rabbitohs by 4