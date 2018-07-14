 

Gold Coast Suns vs Essendon Bombers: AFL live scores

14 Jul 2018

    Gold Coast Suns vs. Essendon
    Metricon Stadium
    AFL Home and Away July 14, 2018
    Gold Coast Suns 51, Essendon 95
    Gold Coast Suns Essendon
     G B Pts G B Pts
    Q12820   2416
    Q241135   4630
    Q341438   81058
    Q461551   131795

    The Gold Coast Suns will be hoping for some kind of a miracle when they host an Essendon Bombers side that is dreaming of breaking into finals.

    Join The Roar for live scores from the match in Round 17 of the AFL season at Metricon Stadium on Saturday night, starting from 7:25pm AEST.

    Let’s not dance around the obvious: the Gold Coast Suns are not a particularly good football team. More concerningly than that, they’re not an interesting football team.

    While teams like Carlton for example manage to be achingly bad but are still interesting to talk about, Gold Coast just don’t have that sort of dynamic.

    If you’ve read a headline about the Suns this year then odds are it was either about a player wanting to leave the club, or someone questioning whether or not they should exist at all.

    The Suns did win three games early this season but haven’t won one since – they will come into this match on a losing streak that is ten games long.

    Essendon on the other hand, they’ve had a topsy-turvy season and the end result of it is that while they’re a damaging and occasionally electric team, they’re at low odds to make finals.

    Dropping games to the likes of Fremantle, the Western Bulldogs and Carlton has put them a few rungs behind the pack even though they’ve played some sterling football at times.

    Last week they came very close to knocking off second-placed Collingwood at the MCG despite what even Magpie fans though was a one-sided display of umpiring.

    Having made a bit of noise about the officiating during the week, it’ll be interesting to see if any decisions this week seem to go notably in the favour – or not – of Essendon.

    Prediction
    Dons by plenty.

    Essendon by 60 points.

    Events
    Quarter 1
    2' BEHIND - Rushed (Essendon)
    5' BEHIND - Conor McKenna (Essendon)
    7' BEHIND - Devon Smith (Essendon)
    8' BEHIND - Steven May (Gold Coast Suns)
    9' BEHIND - Andrew McGrath (Essendon)
    10' BEHIND - Alex Sexton (Gold Coast Suns)
    11' BEHIND - Aaron Young (Gold Coast Suns)
    15' GOAL - Shaun McKernan (Essendon)
    18' BEHIND - Josh Schoenfeld (Gold Coast Suns)
    19' GOAL - Devon Smith (Essendon)
    21' GOAL - Aaron Young (Gold Coast Suns)
    22' BEHIND - Wil Powell (Gold Coast Suns)
    23' GOAL - Nick Holman (Gold Coast Suns)
    25' BEHIND - Touk Miller (Gold Coast Suns)
    25' BEHIND - David Swallow (Gold Coast Suns)
    28' BEHIND - Jarryd Lyons (Gold Coast Suns)
    Quarter 2
    4' BEHIND - Alex Sexton (Gold Coast Suns)
    5' GOAL - Aaron Young (Gold Coast Suns)
    11' GOAL - Jake Long (Essendon)
    16' BEHIND - Jarryd Lyons (Gold Coast Suns)
    18' BEHIND - Peter Wright (Gold Coast Suns)
    19' GOAL - Mark Baguley (Essendon)
    21' GOAL - Nick Holman (Gold Coast Suns)
    29' BEHIND - Kyle Langford (Essendon)
    30' BEHIND - Tom Bellchambers (Essendon)
    Quarter 3
    2' GOAL - Darcy Parish (Essendon)
    3' BEHIND - Darcy Parish (Essendon)
    4' BEHIND - Rushed (Gold Coast Suns)
    7' BEHIND - Dyson Heppell (Essendon)
    7' GOAL - Mitch Brown (Essendon)
    11' GOAL - Mark Baguley (Essendon)
    13' GOAL - David Myers (Essendon)
    15' BEHIND - Alex Sexton (Gold Coast Suns)
    19' BEHIND - Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti (Essendon)
    20' BEHIND - Devon Smith (Essendon)
    27' BEHIND - Jarryd Lyons (Gold Coast Suns)
    Quarter 4
    5' BEHIND - Tom Bellchambers (Essendon)
    6' BEHIND - Rushed (Essendon)
    8' GOAL - Matt Guelfi (Essendon)
    10' BEHIND - Mark Baguley (Essendon)
    11' BEHIND - Mitch Brown (Essendon)
    12' BEHIND - Mark Baguley (Essendon)
    13' BEHIND - Kyle Langford (Essendon)
    15' GOAL - Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti (Essendon)
    16' GOAL - Alex Sexton (Gold Coast Suns)
    17' GOAL - Matt Guelfi (Essendon)
    25' BEHIND - Alex Sexton (Gold Coast Suns)
    26' GOAL - Nick Holman (Gold Coast Suns)
    28' GOAL - Shaun McKernan (Essendon)
    30' GOAL - Mark Baguley (Essendon)
    31' BEHIND - Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti (Essendon)

