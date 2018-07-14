Gold Coast Suns vs Essendon Bombers: AFL live scores

The Gold Coast Suns will be hoping for some kind of a miracle when they host an Essendon Bombers side that is dreaming of breaking into finals.

Join The Roar for live scores from the match in Round 17 of the AFL season at Metricon Stadium on Saturday night, starting from 7:25pm AEST.

Let’s not dance around the obvious: the Gold Coast Suns are not a particularly good football team. More concerningly than that, they’re not an interesting football team.

While teams like Carlton for example manage to be achingly bad but are still interesting to talk about, Gold Coast just don’t have that sort of dynamic.

If you’ve read a headline about the Suns this year then odds are it was either about a player wanting to leave the club, or someone questioning whether or not they should exist at all.

The Suns did win three games early this season but haven’t won one since – they will come into this match on a losing streak that is ten games long.

Essendon on the other hand, they’ve had a topsy-turvy season and the end result of it is that while they’re a damaging and occasionally electric team, they’re at low odds to make finals.

Dropping games to the likes of Fremantle, the Western Bulldogs and Carlton has put them a few rungs behind the pack even though they’ve played some sterling football at times.

Last week they came very close to knocking off second-placed Collingwood at the MCG despite what even Magpie fans though was a one-sided display of umpiring.

Having made a bit of noise about the officiating during the week, it’ll be interesting to see if any decisions this week seem to go notably in the favour – or not – of Essendon.

Prediction

Dons by plenty.

Essendon by 60 points.

